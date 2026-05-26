The Ministry of Health has urged the guests of Allah to stay inside the camps and not to go out until 4 PM on the Day of Arafah; to avoid direct exposure to sunlight and high temperatures, in order to prevent heat exhaustion and heat strokes.

It emphasized the importance of adhering to the specified crowd management schedules, using sun umbrellas continuously, and drinking plenty of water and fluids to maintain body hydration, along with the importance of avoiding climbing heights, and ensuring adequate rest to rejuvenate during the performance of rituals, which contributes to reducing the risks of heat exhaustion and enabling pilgrims to perform their rituals in health and tranquility.