دعت وزارة الصحة ضيوف الرحمن إلى البقاء داخل المخيمات وعدم الخروج حتى الساعة الرابعة عصرًا خلال يوم عرفة؛ تجنبًا للتعرض المباشر لأشعة الشمس وارتفاع درجات الحرارة، وذلك للوقاية من الإجهاد الحراري وضربات الشمس.

وأكدت أهمية الالتزام بمواعيد التفويج المحددة، واستخدام المظلة الشمسية باستمرار، والإكثار من شرب المياه والسوائل للحفاظ على ترطيب الجسم، إلى جانب أهمية تجنب تسلق المرتفعات، والحرص على أخذ قسط كافٍ من الراحة لتجديد النشاط خلال أداء المناسك، بما يسهم في الحد من مخاطر الإجهاد الحراري وتمكين الحجاج من أداء مناسكهم بصحة وطمأنينة.