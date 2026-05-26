بعد موجة قصف واسعة استهدفت كييف ومدناً أوكرانية أخرى بالصواريخ والمسيّرات، استدعى الاتحاد الأوروبي اليوم (الثلاثاء) القائم بالأعمال الروسي لإدانة الهجمات الروسية الأخيرة على أوكرانيا.


وأعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي أنه سيحافظ على وجوده وعملياته في كييف، في رسالة دعم للحكومة الأوكرانية رغم التصعيد العسكري المتواصل.


في المقابل، صعّد مسؤولون روس لهجتهم تجاه أوكرانيا، إذ قال رئيس مجلس الدوما الروسي أندريه كارتابولوف إن الهجمات التي تستهدف المدنيين قد تدفع موسكو إلى استخدام أسلحة لا تترك أثراً لأي شخص، في تهديد جديد يأتي بالتزامن مع التصعيد العسكري الواسع بين الجانبين.


واعتبر المسؤولون الروس أن الهجوم الأوكراني على المدرسة والسكن الطلابي في ستاروبيلسك جريمة ضد الإنسانية لا تسقط بالتقادم، محملين الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي ومساعديه المسؤولية المباشرة عن الهجوم.


وأكد المسؤولون الروس ضرورة أن يكون الرد الروسي على استهداف السكن الطلابي «صارماً».


وتأتي هذه التصريحات بعد تعهد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بإعداد خيارات للرد على الهجوم الذي أسفر عن قتلى وجرحى ومفقودين في منطقة لوغانسك الخاضعة لسيطرة موسكو.


وكانت موسكو قد طالبت أمس الرعايا الأجانب بمغادرة كييف، قبل أن تشن سلسلة من الضربات المنظمة على أهداف دفاعية في العاصمة الأوكرانية، وذلك في اليوم التالي لإحدى أشد موجات القصف على المدينة منذ بدء الحرب.