بعد موجة قصف واسعة استهدفت كييف ومدناً أوكرانية أخرى بالصواريخ والمسيّرات، استدعى الاتحاد الأوروبي اليوم (الثلاثاء) القائم بالأعمال الروسي لإدانة الهجمات الروسية الأخيرة على أوكرانيا.
وأعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي أنه سيحافظ على وجوده وعملياته في كييف، في رسالة دعم للحكومة الأوكرانية رغم التصعيد العسكري المتواصل.
في المقابل، صعّد مسؤولون روس لهجتهم تجاه أوكرانيا، إذ قال رئيس مجلس الدوما الروسي أندريه كارتابولوف إن الهجمات التي تستهدف المدنيين قد تدفع موسكو إلى استخدام أسلحة لا تترك أثراً لأي شخص، في تهديد جديد يأتي بالتزامن مع التصعيد العسكري الواسع بين الجانبين.
واعتبر المسؤولون الروس أن الهجوم الأوكراني على المدرسة والسكن الطلابي في ستاروبيلسك جريمة ضد الإنسانية لا تسقط بالتقادم، محملين الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي ومساعديه المسؤولية المباشرة عن الهجوم.
وأكد المسؤولون الروس ضرورة أن يكون الرد الروسي على استهداف السكن الطلابي «صارماً».
وتأتي هذه التصريحات بعد تعهد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بإعداد خيارات للرد على الهجوم الذي أسفر عن قتلى وجرحى ومفقودين في منطقة لوغانسك الخاضعة لسيطرة موسكو.
وكانت موسكو قد طالبت أمس الرعايا الأجانب بمغادرة كييف، قبل أن تشن سلسلة من الضربات المنظمة على أهداف دفاعية في العاصمة الأوكرانية، وذلك في اليوم التالي لإحدى أشد موجات القصف على المدينة منذ بدء الحرب.
After a wide wave of shelling targeted Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones, the European Union summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires today (Tuesday) to condemn the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine.
The European Union announced that it will maintain its presence and operations in Kyiv, in a message of support for the Ukrainian government despite the ongoing military escalation.
In contrast, Russian officials escalated their rhetoric towards Ukraine, as the Chairman of the Russian State Duma, Andrei Kartapolov, stated that attacks targeting civilians could push Moscow to use weapons that leave no trace on anyone, in a new threat coinciding with the extensive military escalation between the two sides.
Russian officials considered the Ukrainian attack on the school and student dormitory in Starobilsk a crime against humanity that does not expire over time, holding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his aides directly responsible for the attack.
Russian officials emphasized the necessity for the Russian response to the targeting of the student dormitory to be "strict."
These statements come after Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to prepare options for responding to the attack that resulted in casualties, injuries, and missing persons in the Moscow-controlled Luhansk region.
Yesterday, Moscow had demanded that foreign nationals leave Kyiv, before launching a series of organized strikes on defensive targets in the Ukrainian capital, on the day following one of the heaviest bombardments of the city since the start of the war.