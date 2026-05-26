After a wide wave of shelling targeted Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones, the European Union summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires today (Tuesday) to condemn the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine.



The European Union announced that it will maintain its presence and operations in Kyiv, in a message of support for the Ukrainian government despite the ongoing military escalation.



In contrast, Russian officials escalated their rhetoric towards Ukraine, as the Chairman of the Russian State Duma, Andrei Kartapolov, stated that attacks targeting civilians could push Moscow to use weapons that leave no trace on anyone, in a new threat coinciding with the extensive military escalation between the two sides.



Russian officials considered the Ukrainian attack on the school and student dormitory in Starobilsk a crime against humanity that does not expire over time, holding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his aides directly responsible for the attack.



Russian officials emphasized the necessity for the Russian response to the targeting of the student dormitory to be "strict."



These statements come after Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to prepare options for responding to the attack that resulted in casualties, injuries, and missing persons in the Moscow-controlled Luhansk region.



Yesterday, Moscow had demanded that foreign nationals leave Kyiv, before launching a series of organized strikes on defensive targets in the Ukrainian capital, on the day following one of the heaviest bombardments of the city since the start of the war.