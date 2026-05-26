فككت الأجهزة الأمنية بالقاهرة لغز العثور على جثة سيدة داخل منور عقار سكني، بعدما تبين أنها سقطت من الطابق التاسع أثناء محاولتها سرقة شقة صديقتها (أمريكية من أصول يمنية) مستغلة غيابها.

تفاصيل حسمت القضية

سقطت المتوفاة (39 عاماً، وتعمل بمجال التجميل) من علو، لترتطم بالمنور وتلقى حتفها فوراً.

الحقيبة اللغز

عُثر بجوار الجثة على حقيبة يد مكدسة بمشغولات ذهبية، وعملات أجنبية، وأجهزة إلكترونية بملايين الجنيهات.

النهاية الدرامية

التحريات أكدت أن المتهمة جمعت المسروقات، وأثناء محاولتها الفرار عبر النافذة، اختل توازنها وسقطت ومعها حرز الجريمة.

وأخطرت النيابة العامة بالواقعة، والتي أمرت بنقل الجثمان للمشرحة واستدعاء أصحاب الشقة للتحقيق ورفع البصمات.