فككت الأجهزة الأمنية بالقاهرة لغز العثور على جثة سيدة داخل منور عقار سكني، بعدما تبين أنها سقطت من الطابق التاسع أثناء محاولتها سرقة شقة صديقتها (أمريكية من أصول يمنية) مستغلة غيابها.
تفاصيل حسمت القضية
سقطت المتوفاة (39 عاماً، وتعمل بمجال التجميل) من علو، لترتطم بالمنور وتلقى حتفها فوراً.
الحقيبة اللغز
عُثر بجوار الجثة على حقيبة يد مكدسة بمشغولات ذهبية، وعملات أجنبية، وأجهزة إلكترونية بملايين الجنيهات.
النهاية الدرامية
التحريات أكدت أن المتهمة جمعت المسروقات، وأثناء محاولتها الفرار عبر النافذة، اختل توازنها وسقطت ومعها حرز الجريمة.
وأخطرت النيابة العامة بالواقعة، والتي أمرت بنقل الجثمان للمشرحة واستدعاء أصحاب الشقة للتحقيق ورفع البصمات.
The security forces in Cairo have solved the mystery of finding a woman's body inside the stairwell of a residential building, after it was revealed that she fell from the ninth floor while attempting to steal her friend's apartment (an American of Yemeni descent) taking advantage of her absence.
Details that resolved the case
The deceased (39 years old, working in the beauty field) fell from a height, crashing into the stairwell and died instantly.
The mystery bag
A handbag filled with gold jewelry, foreign currencies, and electronic devices worth millions of pounds was found next to the body.
The dramatic end
Investigations confirmed that the suspect had gathered the stolen items, and while attempting to escape through the window, she lost her balance and fell along with the evidence of the crime.
The public prosecutor was notified of the incident, who ordered the transfer of the body to the morgue and summoned the apartment owners for investigation and fingerprinting.