The security forces in Cairo have solved the mystery of finding a woman's body inside the stairwell of a residential building, after it was revealed that she fell from the ninth floor while attempting to steal her friend's apartment (an American of Yemeni descent) taking advantage of her absence.

Details that resolved the case

The deceased (39 years old, working in the beauty field) fell from a height, crashing into the stairwell and died instantly.

The mystery bag

A handbag filled with gold jewelry, foreign currencies, and electronic devices worth millions of pounds was found next to the body.

The dramatic end

Investigations confirmed that the suspect had gathered the stolen items, and while attempting to escape through the window, she lost her balance and fell along with the evidence of the crime.

The public prosecutor was notified of the incident, who ordered the transfer of the body to the morgue and summoned the apartment owners for investigation and fingerprinting.