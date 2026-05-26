At least 15 people have died and 10 others were injured with varying degrees of severity due to a horrific traffic accident that occurred in central Bangladesh early on Monday, (May 25), when a truck carrying passengers overturned and fell into a ditch adjacent to a major highway.

Local police explained that the incident took place on the "Dhaka-Tangail" highway, specifically near the city of Tangail (about 80 kilometers northwest of the capital Dhaka), where the driver lost control of the steering wheel, causing the truck to veer off and fall into a side ditch.

The vehicle was carrying a load of iron rods along with dozens of passengers, most of whom were workers and street vendors heading to their hometowns in the northwest of the country to celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday. According to medical and field reports, the high death toll resulted from the direct fall of passengers, as well as others being trapped under tons of the loaded iron, complicating initial rescue operations.

For their part, rescue and civil defense teams, with the help of local residents, managed to retrieve the injured and transport them to nearby hospitals for necessary medical care, while simultaneously clearing the wreckage of the accident. Preliminary investigations indicate that severe fatigue or the driver falling asleep at the wheel were the main reasons behind this tragic disaster.