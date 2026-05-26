لقي 15 شخصاً على الأقل حتفهم وأصيب 10 آخرون بجروح تفاوتت خطورتها، جراء حادثة مرورية مروعة شهدها وسط بنغلاديش فجر الإثنين، (25 مايو)، إثر انقلاب شاحنة تقل مسافرين وسقوطها في خندق محاذٍ لطريق سريع رئيس.
وأوضحت الشرطة المحلية أن الحادثة وقعت على طريق «دكا-تانجيل» السريع، وتحديداً بالقرب من مدينة تانجيل (نحو 80 كيلومتراً شمال غرب العاصمة دكا)، إذ فقد السائق السيطرة على عجلة القيادة، مما أدى إلى انحراف الشاحنة وسقوطها في خندق جانبي.
وكانت المركبة تقل شحنة من القضبان الحديدية إلى جانب عشرات الركاب، وغالبيتهم من العمال والبائعين المتجولين المتوجهين إلى مساقط رؤوسهم في شمال غرب البلاد لقضاء عطلة عيد الأضحى المبارك. ووفقاً للتقارير الطبية والميدانية، فإن الحصيلة المرتفعة للوفيات نجمت عن سقوط الركاب المباشر، فضلاً عن احتجاز آخرين تحت أطنان الحديد المحملة، مما أدى إلى تعقيد عمليات الإغاثة الأولية.
من جانبها، تمكنت فرق الإنقاذ والدفاع المدني، بمساندة من السكان المحليين، من انتشال المصابين ونقلهم إلى المستشفيات القريبة لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، بالتزامن مع رفع حطام الحادثة. وتشير التحقيقات الأولية إلى أن الإرهاق الشديد أو نوم السائق أثناء القيادة كانا السبب الرئيس وراء هذه الكارثة المأساوية.
At least 15 people have died and 10 others were injured with varying degrees of severity due to a horrific traffic accident that occurred in central Bangladesh early on Monday, (May 25), when a truck carrying passengers overturned and fell into a ditch adjacent to a major highway.
Local police explained that the incident took place on the "Dhaka-Tangail" highway, specifically near the city of Tangail (about 80 kilometers northwest of the capital Dhaka), where the driver lost control of the steering wheel, causing the truck to veer off and fall into a side ditch.
The vehicle was carrying a load of iron rods along with dozens of passengers, most of whom were workers and street vendors heading to their hometowns in the northwest of the country to celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday. According to medical and field reports, the high death toll resulted from the direct fall of passengers, as well as others being trapped under tons of the loaded iron, complicating initial rescue operations.
For their part, rescue and civil defense teams, with the help of local residents, managed to retrieve the injured and transport them to nearby hospitals for necessary medical care, while simultaneously clearing the wreckage of the accident. Preliminary investigations indicate that severe fatigue or the driver falling asleep at the wheel were the main reasons behind this tragic disaster.