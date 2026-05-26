لقي 15 شخصاً على الأقل حتفهم وأصيب 10 آخرون بجروح تفاوتت خطورتها، جراء حادثة مرورية مروعة شهدها وسط بنغلاديش فجر الإثنين، (25 مايو)، إثر انقلاب شاحنة تقل مسافرين وسقوطها في خندق محاذٍ لطريق سريع رئيس.

وأوضحت الشرطة المحلية أن الحادثة وقعت على طريق «دكا-تانجيل» السريع، وتحديداً بالقرب من مدينة تانجيل (نحو 80 كيلومتراً شمال غرب العاصمة دكا)، إذ فقد السائق السيطرة على عجلة القيادة، مما أدى إلى انحراف الشاحنة وسقوطها في خندق جانبي.

وكانت المركبة تقل شحنة من القضبان الحديدية إلى جانب عشرات الركاب، وغالبيتهم من العمال والبائعين المتجولين المتوجهين إلى مساقط رؤوسهم في شمال غرب البلاد لقضاء عطلة عيد الأضحى المبارك. ووفقاً للتقارير الطبية والميدانية، فإن الحصيلة المرتفعة للوفيات نجمت عن سقوط الركاب المباشر، فضلاً عن احتجاز آخرين تحت أطنان الحديد المحملة، مما أدى إلى تعقيد عمليات الإغاثة الأولية.

من جانبها، تمكنت فرق الإنقاذ والدفاع المدني، بمساندة من السكان المحليين، من انتشال المصابين ونقلهم إلى المستشفيات القريبة لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، بالتزامن مع رفع حطام الحادثة. وتشير التحقيقات الأولية إلى أن الإرهاق الشديد أو نوم السائق أثناء القيادة كانا السبب الرئيس وراء هذه الكارثة المأساوية.