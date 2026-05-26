The American-Iranian tension has entered a hotter field phase, following military strikes exchanged in the Gulf waters, amid American assurances that the operations were conducted "in self-defense," while Iranian media announced casualties in an attack targeting boats south of Lark Island near Bandar Abbas.

4 casualties south of Lark Island

The Iranian television confirmed, according to news agencies, that 4 people were killed in the attack, indicating that the situation in Bandar Abbas is "calm and normal" despite the escalating military tensions in the region.

Defensive American strikes

In contrast, the U.S. Central Command announced the execution of "defensive strikes" in southern Iran, targeting missile launch platforms and boats that it claimed were attempting to plant mines and threaten American forces and maritime navigation.

The Central Command stated that U.S. forces "continued to defend themselves while exercising restraint during the ceasefire," emphasizing that the strikes do not signify the collapse of the existing ceasefire agreement.

Targeting missile platforms and boats

Fox News reported, citing American officials, that the strikes targeted surface-to-air missile sites and maritime platforms near Bandar Abbas, after American fighter jets faced attempted attacks from Iranian boats in recent hours.

An American official confirmed that the Iranian attacks did not result in any injuries among U.S. forces, while a spokesperson for the Central Command stressed that the American military operations were conducted to protect the forces from "direct threats" posed by Iranian forces.

Anticipation of a wider confrontation

The developments coincided with a state of broad regional and international anticipation, amid fears that the limited confrontation could escalate into a wider conflict that may threaten the security of navigation and energy in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.