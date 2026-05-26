دخل التوتر الأمريكي الإيراني مرحلة ميدانية أكثر سخونة، بعد تبادل ضربات عسكرية في مياه الخليج، وسط تأكيدات أمريكية بأن العمليات جاءت «دفاعاً عن النفس»، فيما أعلن الإعلام الإيراني سقوط قتلى في هجوم استهدف قوارب جنوب جزيرة لارك قرب بندر عباس.
4 قتلى جنوب جزيرة لارك
وأكد التلفزيون الإيراني، وفق ما نقلته وكالات أنباء، مقتل 4 أشخاص في الهجوم، مشيراً إلى أن الوضع في بندر عباس «هادئ وطبيعي» رغم التصعيد العسكري المتسارع في المنطقة.
ضربات أمريكية دفاعية
وفي المقابل، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تنفيذ «ضربات دفاعية» في جنوب إيران، استهدفت منصات إطلاق صواريخ وزوارق قالت إنها كانت تحاول زرع ألغام وتهديد القوات الأمريكية والملاحة البحرية.
وقالت القيادة المركزية إن القوات الأمريكية «واصلت الدفاع عن نفسها بالتزامن مع ضبط النفس خلال وقف إطلاق النار»، مؤكدة أن الضربات لا تعني انهيار اتفاق وقف النار القائم.
استهداف منصات صواريخ وزوارق
ونقلت شبكة «فوكس نيوز» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن الضربات استهدفت مواقع صواريخ أرض-جو ومنصات بحرية قرب بندر عباس، بعد تعرض مقاتلات أمريكية لمحاولات هجوم من زوارق إيرانية خلال الساعات الماضية.
وأكد مسؤول أمريكي أن الهجمات الإيرانية لم تسفر عن أي إصابات بين القوات الأمريكية، فيما شدد متحدث باسم القيادة المركزية على أن العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية جاءت لحماية القوات من «تهديدات مباشرة» مصدرها القوات الإيرانية.
ترقب لمواجهة أوسع
وتزامنت التطورات مع حالة ترقب إقليمية ودولية واسعة، وسط مخاوف من انزلاق المواجهة المحدودة إلى تصعيد أوسع قد يهدد أمن الملاحة والطاقة في الخليج ومضيق هرمز.
The American-Iranian tension has entered a hotter field phase, following military strikes exchanged in the Gulf waters, amid American assurances that the operations were conducted "in self-defense," while Iranian media announced casualties in an attack targeting boats south of Lark Island near Bandar Abbas.
4 casualties south of Lark Island
The Iranian television confirmed, according to news agencies, that 4 people were killed in the attack, indicating that the situation in Bandar Abbas is "calm and normal" despite the escalating military tensions in the region.
Defensive American strikes
In contrast, the U.S. Central Command announced the execution of "defensive strikes" in southern Iran, targeting missile launch platforms and boats that it claimed were attempting to plant mines and threaten American forces and maritime navigation.
The Central Command stated that U.S. forces "continued to defend themselves while exercising restraint during the ceasefire," emphasizing that the strikes do not signify the collapse of the existing ceasefire agreement.
Targeting missile platforms and boats
Fox News reported, citing American officials, that the strikes targeted surface-to-air missile sites and maritime platforms near Bandar Abbas, after American fighter jets faced attempted attacks from Iranian boats in recent hours.
An American official confirmed that the Iranian attacks did not result in any injuries among U.S. forces, while a spokesperson for the Central Command stressed that the American military operations were conducted to protect the forces from "direct threats" posed by Iranian forces.
Anticipation of a wider confrontation
The developments coincided with a state of broad regional and international anticipation, amid fears that the limited confrontation could escalate into a wider conflict that may threaten the security of navigation and energy in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.