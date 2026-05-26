دخل التوتر الأمريكي الإيراني مرحلة ميدانية أكثر سخونة، بعد تبادل ضربات عسكرية في مياه الخليج، وسط تأكيدات أمريكية بأن العمليات جاءت «دفاعاً عن النفس»، فيما أعلن الإعلام الإيراني سقوط قتلى في هجوم استهدف قوارب جنوب جزيرة لارك قرب بندر عباس.

4 قتلى جنوب جزيرة لارك

وأكد التلفزيون الإيراني، وفق ما نقلته وكالات أنباء، مقتل 4 أشخاص في الهجوم، مشيراً إلى أن الوضع في بندر عباس «هادئ وطبيعي» رغم التصعيد العسكري المتسارع في المنطقة.

ضربات أمريكية دفاعية

وفي المقابل، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تنفيذ «ضربات دفاعية» في جنوب إيران، استهدفت منصات إطلاق صواريخ وزوارق قالت إنها كانت تحاول زرع ألغام وتهديد القوات الأمريكية والملاحة البحرية.

وقالت القيادة المركزية إن القوات الأمريكية «واصلت الدفاع عن نفسها بالتزامن مع ضبط النفس خلال وقف إطلاق النار»، مؤكدة أن الضربات لا تعني انهيار اتفاق وقف النار القائم.

استهداف منصات صواريخ وزوارق

ونقلت شبكة «فوكس نيوز» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن الضربات استهدفت مواقع صواريخ أرض-جو ومنصات بحرية قرب بندر عباس، بعد تعرض مقاتلات أمريكية لمحاولات هجوم من زوارق إيرانية خلال الساعات الماضية.

وأكد مسؤول أمريكي أن الهجمات الإيرانية لم تسفر عن أي إصابات بين القوات الأمريكية، فيما شدد متحدث باسم القيادة المركزية على أن العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية جاءت لحماية القوات من «تهديدات مباشرة» مصدرها القوات الإيرانية.

ترقب لمواجهة أوسع

وتزامنت التطورات مع حالة ترقب إقليمية ودولية واسعة، وسط مخاوف من انزلاق المواجهة المحدودة إلى تصعيد أوسع قد يهدد أمن الملاحة والطاقة في الخليج ومضيق هرمز.