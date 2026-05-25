أدان الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، التصريحات التي أطلقها الأمين العام لـ«حزب الله» اللبناني نعيم قاسم، بشأن الشأن الداخلي لمملكة البحرين، واصفاً إياها بـ«غير المسؤولة» وتمثل تدخلاً مرفوضاً في الشؤون الداخلية للدول.

وأكد البديوي أن الإجراءات التي اتخذتها الحكومة البحرينية جاءت بحق متورطين في التخابر مع منظمة الحرس الثوري الإيراني، والتخطيط لتنفيذ أعمال إرهابية وعدائية تستهدف أمن البحرين واستقرارها والإضرار بمصالحها الوطنية.

«حزب الله» منظمة إرهابية

وشدد الأمين العام على أن دول مجلس التعاون تعتبر ميليشيات «حزب الله» بكافة قادتها وفصائلها والتنظيمات التابعة لها منظمة إرهابية، وفق القرار الصادر عام 2016، نتيجة استمرار أنشطتها العدائية ومحاولاتها تجنيد شباب دول الخليج للقيام بأعمال إرهابية، إضافة إلى تهريب الأسلحة والمتفجرات وإثارة الفتن والتحريض على العنف والفوضى.

وأوضح أن تلك الممارسات تمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادة دول المجلس وتهديداً مباشراً لأمنها واستقرارها.

رفض خليجي للفوضى في لبنان

وأكد البديوي رفض مجلس التعاون الكامل لكل الممارسات التي تهدد أمن واستقرار لبنان وشعبه، أو تسعى إلى تكريس الانقسام ونشر الفوضى داخل البلاد، مشدداً على أن أي محاولات لإبقاء لبنان رهينة الأزمات المتلاحقة أو تهديد مؤسساته الشرعية «لن تكون مقبولة إقليمياً أو دولياً».

دعم خليجي للإصلاحات اللبنانية

وجدد الأمين العام دعم مجلس التعاون للخطوات التي تتخذها الدولة اللبنانية بقيادة الرئيس جوزيف عون، والإصلاحات الحكومية التي يقودها رئيس الوزراء الدكتور نواف سلام، داعياً مختلف القوى والأحزاب اللبنانية إلى الالتفاف حول الدولة ودعم المسار الإصلاحي لإنقاذ لبنان من أزماته وتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار لشعبه.