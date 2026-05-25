The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, condemned the statements made by the Secretary-General of the Lebanese "Hezbollah," Naeem Qassem, regarding the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, describing them as "irresponsible" and representing an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of states.

Al-Budaiwi confirmed that the measures taken by the Bahraini government were against individuals involved in espionage with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and planning to carry out terrorist and hostile acts targeting Bahrain's security and stability and harming its national interests.

"Hezbollah" is a terrorist organization

The Secretary-General emphasized that the GCC countries consider the "Hezbollah" militias, along with all their leaders, factions, and affiliated organizations, to be a terrorist organization, according to the resolution issued in 2016, due to the continuation of their hostile activities and attempts to recruit the youth of the Gulf states to carry out terrorist acts, in addition to smuggling weapons and explosives and inciting sedition and violence.

He clarified that these practices represent a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Council's states and a direct threat to their security and stability.

Gulf rejection of chaos in Lebanon

Al-Budaiwi confirmed the Council's complete rejection of all practices that threaten the security and stability of Lebanon and its people, or seek to entrench division and spread chaos within the country, stressing that any attempts to keep Lebanon hostage to ongoing crises or threaten its legitimate institutions "will not be acceptable regionally or internationally."

Gulf support for Lebanese reforms

The Secretary-General renewed the Council's support for the steps taken by the Lebanese state under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun, and the governmental reforms led by Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam, calling on various Lebanese forces and parties to rally around the state and support the reform path to save Lebanon from its crises and achieve security, stability, and prosperity for its people.