The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center's "Masam" project, aimed at clearing Yemeni lands of mines, managed to remove 1,590 mines in various regions of Yemen during the third week of May 2026. This includes 113 anti-tank mines, 11 anti-personnel mines, 1,461 unexploded ordnance, and 5 explosive devices. The "Masam" team removed one anti-personnel mine and 249 unexploded ordnance in Aden Governorate, two anti-personnel mines in Qatabah District of Al-Dhale'e Governorate, and one anti-tank mine in Al-Hudaydah Governorate in Al-Khawkhah District.

In Al-Mukalla District of Hadhramaut Governorate, 4 anti-personnel mines and 1,002 unexploded ordnance were removed, while in Midi District of Hajjah Governorate, 3 anti-personnel mines, 107 anti-tank mines, 119 unexploded ordnance, and 5 explosive devices were removed. In Al-Mudharabah District of Lahij Governorate, 3 anti-tank mines and 24 unexploded ordnance were removed.

In Marib Governorate, the team removed 5 unexploded ordnance in Al-Wadi District, and in Shabwa Governorate, the team removed one anti-personnel mine in Bayhan District. In Taiz Governorate, the team removed one anti-tank mine and 22 unexploded ordnance in Al-Mokha District, one anti-tank mine and 32 unexploded ordnance in Dhubab District, and 4 unexploded ordnance in Cairo District, as well as 4 unexploded ordnance in Saluh District.

Thus, the total number of mines removed since the beginning of May has reached 4,714, while the total number of mines removed since the start of the "Masam" project has reached 562,730, after being randomly planted across various Yemeni lands to claim the innocent lives of children, women, and the elderly, instilling fear in the hearts of the safe.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues, through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, its efforts to clear Yemeni lands of mines, as part of a project that enhances the safety of civilians and contributes to enabling Yemeni brothers to live a dignified and safe life.