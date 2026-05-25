تمكَّن مشروع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية «مسام» لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام خلال الأسبوع الثالث من شهر مايو للعام 2026م، من انتزاع 1,590 لغماً في مختلف مناطق اليمن، منها 113 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و11 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، و1,461 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و5 عبوات ناسفة. ونزع فريق «مسام» في محافظة عدن لغماً واحداً مضاداً للأفراد و249 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، وبمديرية قعطبة بمحافظة الضالع نزع لغمين مضادين للأفراد، وفي محافظة الحديدة نزع لغماً واحداً مضاداً للدبابات بمديرية الخوخة.
وفي مديرية المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت نُزعت 4 ألغام مضادة للأفراد و1,002 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، وفي مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة نُزعت 3 ألغام مضادة للأفراد و107 ألغام مضادة للدبابات و119 ذخيرة غير منفجرة و5 عبوات ناسفة، وفي مديرية المضاربة بمحافظة لحج تم نزع 3 ألغام مضادة للدبابات و24 ذخيرة غير منفجرة.
وفي محافظة مأرب نزع الفريق 5 ذخائر غير منفجرة بمديرية الوادي، وفي محافظة شبوة نزع الفريق لغماً واحداً مضاداً للأفراد بمديرية بيحان. وفي محافظة تعز نزع الفريق لغماً واحداً مضاداً للدبابات و22 ذخيرة غير منفجرة بمديرية المخاء، ونزع لغماً واحداً مضاداً للدبابات و32 ذخيرة غير منفجرة بمديرية ذباب، ونزع 4 ذخائر غير منفجرة بمديرية القاهرة، و4 ذخائر غير منفجرة بمديرية صلوح.
وبذلك ارتفع عدد الألغام المنزوعة منذ بدء شهر مايو حتى الآن إلى 4,714 لغماً، فيما ارتفع عدد الألغام المنزوعة منذ بداية مشروع «مسام» حتى الآن إلى 562,730 لغماً، بعد أن زُرعت عشوائيّاً في مختلف الأراضي اليمنية لحصد الأرواح البريئة من الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن، وزرع الخوف في قلوب الآمنين.
وتواصل المملكة العربية السعودية عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة جهودها في تطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام، ضمن مشروع يُعزز سلامة المدنيين، ويسهم في تمكين الأشقاء اليمنيين من عيش حياة كريمة وآمنة.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center's "Masam" project, aimed at clearing Yemeni lands of mines, managed to remove 1,590 mines in various regions of Yemen during the third week of May 2026. This includes 113 anti-tank mines, 11 anti-personnel mines, 1,461 unexploded ordnance, and 5 explosive devices. The "Masam" team removed one anti-personnel mine and 249 unexploded ordnance in Aden Governorate, two anti-personnel mines in Qatabah District of Al-Dhale'e Governorate, and one anti-tank mine in Al-Hudaydah Governorate in Al-Khawkhah District.
In Al-Mukalla District of Hadhramaut Governorate, 4 anti-personnel mines and 1,002 unexploded ordnance were removed, while in Midi District of Hajjah Governorate, 3 anti-personnel mines, 107 anti-tank mines, 119 unexploded ordnance, and 5 explosive devices were removed. In Al-Mudharabah District of Lahij Governorate, 3 anti-tank mines and 24 unexploded ordnance were removed.
In Marib Governorate, the team removed 5 unexploded ordnance in Al-Wadi District, and in Shabwa Governorate, the team removed one anti-personnel mine in Bayhan District. In Taiz Governorate, the team removed one anti-tank mine and 22 unexploded ordnance in Al-Mokha District, one anti-tank mine and 32 unexploded ordnance in Dhubab District, and 4 unexploded ordnance in Cairo District, as well as 4 unexploded ordnance in Saluh District.
Thus, the total number of mines removed since the beginning of May has reached 4,714, while the total number of mines removed since the start of the "Masam" project has reached 562,730, after being randomly planted across various Yemeni lands to claim the innocent lives of children, women, and the elderly, instilling fear in the hearts of the safe.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues, through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, its efforts to clear Yemeni lands of mines, as part of a project that enhances the safety of civilians and contributes to enabling Yemeni brothers to live a dignified and safe life.