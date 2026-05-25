تمكَّن مشروع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية «مسام» لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام خلال الأسبوع الثالث من شهر مايو للعام 2026م، من انتزاع 1,590 لغماً في مختلف مناطق اليمن، منها 113 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و11 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، و1,461 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و5 عبوات ناسفة. ونزع فريق «مسام» في محافظة عدن لغماً واحداً مضاداً للأفراد و249 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، وبمديرية قعطبة بمحافظة الضالع نزع لغمين مضادين للأفراد، وفي محافظة الحديدة نزع لغماً واحداً مضاداً للدبابات بمديرية الخوخة.

وفي مديرية المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت نُزعت 4 ألغام مضادة للأفراد و1,002 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، وفي مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة نُزعت 3 ألغام مضادة للأفراد و107 ألغام مضادة للدبابات و119 ذخيرة غير منفجرة و5 عبوات ناسفة، وفي مديرية المضاربة بمحافظة لحج تم نزع 3 ألغام مضادة للدبابات و24 ذخيرة غير منفجرة.

وفي محافظة مأرب نزع الفريق 5 ذخائر غير منفجرة بمديرية الوادي، وفي محافظة شبوة نزع الفريق لغماً واحداً مضاداً للأفراد بمديرية بيحان. وفي محافظة تعز نزع الفريق لغماً واحداً مضاداً للدبابات و22 ذخيرة غير منفجرة بمديرية المخاء، ونزع لغماً واحداً مضاداً للدبابات و32 ذخيرة غير منفجرة بمديرية ذباب، ونزع 4 ذخائر غير منفجرة بمديرية القاهرة، و4 ذخائر غير منفجرة بمديرية صلوح.

وبذلك ارتفع عدد الألغام المنزوعة منذ بدء شهر مايو حتى الآن إلى 4,714 لغماً، فيما ارتفع عدد الألغام المنزوعة منذ بداية مشروع «مسام» حتى الآن إلى 562,730 لغماً، بعد أن زُرعت عشوائيّاً في مختلف الأراضي اليمنية لحصد الأرواح البريئة من الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن، وزرع الخوف في قلوب الآمنين.

وتواصل المملكة العربية السعودية عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة جهودها في تطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام، ضمن مشروع يُعزز سلامة المدنيين، ويسهم في تمكين الأشقاء اليمنيين من عيش حياة كريمة وآمنة.