U.S. President Donald Trump vowed today (Tuesday) to respond to Iran's downing of an Apache helicopter, confirming that the pilots on board are safe.

Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "I was just informed by our great military forces that the Iranians shot down one of our highly advanced Apache helicopters last night while it was on patrol over the Strait of Hormuz," explaining that the pilots on board are safe and unharmed.

He added: "The United States must, by necessity, respond to this attack."

An American official told Axios that an Iranian drone hit an Apache helicopter.

For its part, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the Department of Energy, today predicted that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would not return to pre-war levels with Iran before early 2027.

The U.S. administration added that it expects oil shipments through the strait to resume in the third quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is experiencing a "very significant" increase amid the war with Iran.

Wright explained, during a conference for the Atlantic Council, that it will take several months to return to normal energy flows once the war is over.