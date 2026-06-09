توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء) بالرد على إسقاط إيران مروحية أباتشي، مؤكداً أن الطيارين اللذين كانا على متنها بخير.

وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشال»: «لقد أُبلغت للتو من قبل قواتنا العسكرية العظيمة بأن الإيرانيين أسقطوا الليلة الماضية إحدى مروحيات الأباتشي المتطورة للغاية التابعة لنا أثناء قيامها بدورية فوق مضيق هرمز»، موضحاً أن الطيارين اللذين كانا على متنها بخير ولم يُصابا بأي أذى.

وأضاف: «الولايات المتحدة يجب عليها، بحكم الضرورة، أن ترد على هذا الهجوم».

وكان مسؤول أمريكي قد قال لموقع «أكسيوس» إن مسيّرة إيرانية أصابت مروحية من طراز أباتشي، موضحاً أن التحقيق خلص إلى أن مسيّرة إيرانية اصطدمت بالمروحية، ما أدى إلى تحطمها، من دون الجزم بما إذا كان الحادث متعمداً أم لا.

بدورها، توقعت إدارة معلومات الطاقة الأمريكية، الذراع الإحصائية لوزارة الطاقة، اليوم، ألا تعود حركة المرور عبر مضيق هرمز إلى مستويات ما قبل الحرب مع إيران قبل أوائل عام 2027.

وأضافت الإدارة الأمريكية أنها تتوقع استئناف شحنات النفط عبر المضيق في الربع الثالث من العام الحالي.

فيما قال وزير الطاقة الأمريكي كريس رايت إن حركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز تشهد زيادة «ملحوظة للغاية» في ظل الحرب مع إيران.

وأوضح رايت، خلال مؤتمر للمجلس الأطلسي، أن الأمر سيستغرق عدة أشهر للعودة إلى التدفقات الطبيعية للطاقة بمجرد انتهاء الحرب.