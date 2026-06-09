توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء) بالرد على إسقاط إيران مروحية أباتشي، مؤكداً أن الطيارين اللذين كانا على متنها بخير.
وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشال»: «لقد أُبلغت للتو من قبل قواتنا العسكرية العظيمة بأن الإيرانيين أسقطوا الليلة الماضية إحدى مروحيات الأباتشي المتطورة للغاية التابعة لنا أثناء قيامها بدورية فوق مضيق هرمز»، موضحاً أن الطيارين اللذين كانا على متنها بخير ولم يُصابا بأي أذى.
وأضاف: «الولايات المتحدة يجب عليها، بحكم الضرورة، أن ترد على هذا الهجوم».
وكان مسؤول أمريكي قد قال لموقع «أكسيوس» إن مسيّرة إيرانية أصابت مروحية من طراز أباتشي، موضحاً أن التحقيق خلص إلى أن مسيّرة إيرانية اصطدمت بالمروحية، ما أدى إلى تحطمها، من دون الجزم بما إذا كان الحادث متعمداً أم لا.
بدورها، توقعت إدارة معلومات الطاقة الأمريكية، الذراع الإحصائية لوزارة الطاقة، اليوم، ألا تعود حركة المرور عبر مضيق هرمز إلى مستويات ما قبل الحرب مع إيران قبل أوائل عام 2027.
وأضافت الإدارة الأمريكية أنها تتوقع استئناف شحنات النفط عبر المضيق في الربع الثالث من العام الحالي.
فيما قال وزير الطاقة الأمريكي كريس رايت إن حركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز تشهد زيادة «ملحوظة للغاية» في ظل الحرب مع إيران.
وأوضح رايت، خلال مؤتمر للمجلس الأطلسي، أن الأمر سيستغرق عدة أشهر للعودة إلى التدفقات الطبيعية للطاقة بمجرد انتهاء الحرب.
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed today (Tuesday) to respond to Iran's downing of an Apache helicopter, confirming that the pilots on board are safe.
Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "I was just informed by our great military forces that the Iranians shot down one of our highly advanced Apache helicopters last night while it was on patrol over the Strait of Hormuz," explaining that the pilots on board are safe and unharmed.
He added: "The United States must, by necessity, respond to this attack."
An American official told Axios that an Iranian drone hit an Apache helicopter.
For its part, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the Department of Energy, today predicted that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would not return to pre-war levels with Iran before early 2027.
The U.S. administration added that it expects oil shipments through the strait to resume in the third quarter of this year.
Meanwhile, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is experiencing a "very significant" increase amid the war with Iran.
Wright explained, during a conference for the Atlantic Council, that it will take several months to return to normal energy flows once the war is over.