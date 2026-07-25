لم تكن التوقعات تشير إلى أن الفتاة التي جمعت بين وقار الطب وبريق الشهرة ستتحول فجأة إلى اسمٍ يُزلزل أروقة الجمال والدراما.

بين ليلة وضحاها، تصدرت إيرينا يسري المشهد في مصر والوطن العربي، لا برداء طبيبة الأسنان، ولا بإطلالة عارضة الأزياء، بل بـ«تمرد مدوٍّ» رفضت فيه تسليم التاج، مهددة بفتح «الصندوق الأسود» لكواليس المسابقة، قبل أن تتلقى ضربة مباغتة جردتها من اللقب وأخرجتها من المشهد برمته!

بين مشرط التجميل وكاميرات الدراما

تخرجت إيرينا من كلية طب الأسنان بإحدى الجامعات البريطانية في مصر، وحصّنت مسارها العلمي بدبلوم متخصص في طب التجميل. لكن شغف الشهرة والضوء جذبها سريعاً إلى منصات عروض الأزياء، لتتحول خلال فترة قصيرة إلى واحدة من أبرز الوجوه الإعلانية.

ولم تقف طموحاتها عند حدود الموضة، بل اقتحمت عالم التمثيل من أبوابه الكبيرة بظهورها أمام الفنان ياسر جلال في مسلسل «كلهم بيحبوا مودي»، معززة حضورها الرقمي بالحديث المتواصل عن قضايا تمكين المرأة ومناهضة العنف ضد النساء.

كابوس «المطارد».. استغاثة هزت الشارع المصري

قبل أن تفجر أزمة مسابقة الجمال، عاشت إيرينا فصلاً دراماتيكياً حبس أنفاس متابعيها، حينما نشرت استغاثة عاجلة عبر حساباتها الموثقة، كشفت فيها عن تعرضها لملاحقة مرعبة ومطاردة مستمرة أمام منزلها وفي الأماكن العامة من شخص يترصدها محاولاً فرض الزواج عليها قسراً.

أثارت الواقعة موجة تعاطف عارمة حينها، وانتهت بـ«تدخل أمني حاسم» من وزارة الداخلية المصرية، أُعلن خلاله ضبط المتهم وإسدال الستار على الكابوس الذي عاشته الطبيبة الشابة.

تمرد العرش.. شرارة «سأفضح المستور»!

الهدوء لم يدم طويلاً، إذ أطلقت إيرينا الشرارة الأولى لأزمتها الأكبر بتخليها التام عن بروتوكولات التتويج المعتادة.

وأعلنت إيرينا رفضها القاطع تسليم التاج للملكة الجديدة، وفتحت النار على إدارة «مس إيجيبت»، موجهة اتهامات ثقيلة تشمل:

  • المجاملات والمحسوبية: الاعتماد على معايير لا تمت للكفاءة بصلة.
  • المطالبات المالية: فرض أعباء وتهميش أصحاب الاستحقاق لصالح شخصيات أخرى.
  • التهديد بالمستندات: التلويح بامتلاك وثائق قاطعة ستفضح كواليس المسابقة للعلن.

وقولها: «قراري بعدم تسليم التاج ليس صراعاً على لقب، بل رفض صريح لغياب الشفافية وإهدار الأسس العادلة».

الضربة القاضية.. كيف أصبحت «مطرودة»؟

رد إدارة مسابقة «Miss Egypt» لم يتأخر، وجاء كالصاعقة عبر بيان رسمي ناري قلب الطاولة وأسقط اللقب عن الطبيبة المتمردة:

  • نفي اللقب الرسمي: كشفت الإدارة أن إيرينا لم تكن يوماً «ملكة جمال مصر» الرسمية، بل حملت لقباً فرعياً وتأهيلياً وهو (Miss Global Egypt 2025).
  • إسقاط وتجريد بقرار دولي: أعلنت الإدارة أن المنظمة الدولية أخطرتها رسمياً بإلغاء حق إيرينا في الاحتفاظ باللقب أو الاستمرار، نتيجة عدم التزامها بالإجراءات واللوائح التنفيذية المعتمدة.

بين جمهور يراها ضحية كشفت المستور، وآخر يرى في تصرفها سلوكاً يفتقر للمهنية، تخوض منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر نقاشاً حول الفصل القادم من هذه المواجهة: فهل تفي الطبيبة المتمردة بوعودها ونشر وثائق «الصندوق الأسود»، أم أن قرار تجريدها من اللقب كتب الفصل الأخير من قصتها؟