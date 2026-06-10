رغم تبادل الضربات بين واشنطن وطهران ما أثار المخاوف من انهيار وقف إطلاق النار، أكد مسؤول أمريكي «أن لا شيء تغير، وأن الاتفاق مع الجانب الإيراني لا يزال قريباً».

وأفاد في تصريح، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بأن وضع المفاوضات لم يتغير رغم الضربات، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «بوليتيكو». ولفت المسؤول إلى أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يعتقد أن الاتفاق مع إيران قريب رغم الضربات الانتقامية.

فيما اعتبر المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي أن طهران بحاجة إلى إعادة تقييم وضع المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة، في أعقاب الاشتباكات التي وقعت ليلاً.

وقال إن الولايات المتحدة تضر بالعملية الدبلوماسية عبر انتهاكاتها المستمرة لوقف إطلاق النار، وفق قوله.

وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس أعرب، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) عن تفاؤله بإمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في المستقبل القريب، مؤكداً أن المفاوضات الجارية أحرزت تقدماً كبيراً، وأن فرص نجاحها باتت مرتفعة.

وقال فانس في مقابلة مع شبكة CBS: إن واشنطن أصبحت في موقع يسمح لها بإبرام «اتفاق جيد» مع طهران، مضيفاً أنه يعتقد أن الجانبين «قريبان جداً» من التوصل إلى تفاهم نهائي بشأن القضايا المطروحة على طاولة المفاوضات.

ولفت إلى أن الاتفاق قد يتم خلال الأسبوع القادم إذا سارت المباحثات وفق الوتيرة الحالية، إلا أنه كشف أن بعض الملفات المعقدة قد تتطلب وقتاً أطول، ما يعني أن إبرامه قد يتأخر لأشهر إضافية.

وشنت الولايات المتحدة، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، غارات على مواقع عدة في الجنوب الإيراني، إثر تأكيد الرئيس ترمب أن طهران أسقطت طائرة هليكوبتر أمريكية من طراز أباتشي في مضيق هرمز، ما زاد من الشكوك التي تكتنف آفاق السلام بين البلدين.

وردت القوات الإيرانية عبر إطلاق صواريخ ومسيرات على الكويت والبحرين والأردن، أفيد عن إسقاطها واعتراضها جميعا.

وكانت مواجهات متبادلة جرت بين إسرائيل وإيران، مساء الأحد الماضي وحتى صباح الإثنين، قبل أن يعلن الجانبان وقف الهجمات إثر حث ترمب الطرفين على التهدئة.

وشكل هذا التصعيد مزيداً من التعقيد على مساعي التوصل لاتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران ينهي الحرب التي تفجرت في 28 فبراير على الرغم من تكرار الرئيس الأمريكي عشرات المرات خلال الفترة الماضية قرب التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الجانبين.