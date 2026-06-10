رغم تبادل الضربات بين واشنطن وطهران ما أثار المخاوف من انهيار وقف إطلاق النار، أكد مسؤول أمريكي «أن لا شيء تغير، وأن الاتفاق مع الجانب الإيراني لا يزال قريباً».
وأفاد في تصريح، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بأن وضع المفاوضات لم يتغير رغم الضربات، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «بوليتيكو». ولفت المسؤول إلى أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يعتقد أن الاتفاق مع إيران قريب رغم الضربات الانتقامية.
فيما اعتبر المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي أن طهران بحاجة إلى إعادة تقييم وضع المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة، في أعقاب الاشتباكات التي وقعت ليلاً.
وقال إن الولايات المتحدة تضر بالعملية الدبلوماسية عبر انتهاكاتها المستمرة لوقف إطلاق النار، وفق قوله.
وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس أعرب، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) عن تفاؤله بإمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في المستقبل القريب، مؤكداً أن المفاوضات الجارية أحرزت تقدماً كبيراً، وأن فرص نجاحها باتت مرتفعة.
وقال فانس في مقابلة مع شبكة CBS: إن واشنطن أصبحت في موقع يسمح لها بإبرام «اتفاق جيد» مع طهران، مضيفاً أنه يعتقد أن الجانبين «قريبان جداً» من التوصل إلى تفاهم نهائي بشأن القضايا المطروحة على طاولة المفاوضات.
ولفت إلى أن الاتفاق قد يتم خلال الأسبوع القادم إذا سارت المباحثات وفق الوتيرة الحالية، إلا أنه كشف أن بعض الملفات المعقدة قد تتطلب وقتاً أطول، ما يعني أن إبرامه قد يتأخر لأشهر إضافية.
وشنت الولايات المتحدة، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، غارات على مواقع عدة في الجنوب الإيراني، إثر تأكيد الرئيس ترمب أن طهران أسقطت طائرة هليكوبتر أمريكية من طراز أباتشي في مضيق هرمز، ما زاد من الشكوك التي تكتنف آفاق السلام بين البلدين.
وردت القوات الإيرانية عبر إطلاق صواريخ ومسيرات على الكويت والبحرين والأردن، أفيد عن إسقاطها واعتراضها جميعا.
وكانت مواجهات متبادلة جرت بين إسرائيل وإيران، مساء الأحد الماضي وحتى صباح الإثنين، قبل أن يعلن الجانبان وقف الهجمات إثر حث ترمب الطرفين على التهدئة.
وشكل هذا التصعيد مزيداً من التعقيد على مساعي التوصل لاتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران ينهي الحرب التي تفجرت في 28 فبراير على الرغم من تكرار الرئيس الأمريكي عشرات المرات خلال الفترة الماضية قرب التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الجانبين.
Despite the exchange of strikes between Washington and Tehran, which raised fears of a collapse of the ceasefire, an American official confirmed that "nothing has changed, and the agreement with the Iranian side is still close."
He stated in a statement today (Wednesday) that the status of the negotiations has not changed despite the strikes, according to what was reported by Politico. The official pointed out that President Donald Trump believes that the agreement with Iran is near despite the retaliatory strikes.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baqaei considered that Tehran needs to reassess the status of negotiations with the United States following the clashes that occurred overnight.
He said that the United States is harming the diplomatic process through its ongoing violations of the ceasefire, according to his statement.
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance expressed optimism last night (Tuesday) about the possibility of reaching an agreement between the United States and Iran in the near future, confirming that the ongoing negotiations have made significant progress and that the chances of success have become high.
Vance said in an interview with CBS that Washington is now in a position to conclude a "good agreement" with Tehran, adding that he believes the two sides are "very close" to reaching a final understanding on the issues on the negotiation table.
He noted that the agreement could be reached within the next week if the discussions continue at the current pace, although he revealed that some complex files may take longer, meaning that its conclusion could be delayed for additional months.
The United States launched airstrikes last night (Tuesday) on several sites in southern Iran, following President Trump's confirmation that Tehran shot down an American Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, which increased doubts surrounding the prospects for peace between the two countries.
The Iranian forces responded by launching missiles and drones at Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, all of which were reported to have been intercepted and shot down.
There were reciprocal clashes between Israel and Iran last Sunday evening until Monday morning, before both sides announced a halt to the attacks after Trump urged both parties to de-escalate.
This escalation added further complexity to efforts to reach an agreement between Washington and Tehran to end the war that erupted on February 28, despite President Trump's repeated assertions in recent times about the proximity of reaching an agreement between the two sides.