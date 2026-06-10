Despite the exchange of strikes between Washington and Tehran, which raised fears of a collapse of the ceasefire, an American official confirmed that "nothing has changed, and the agreement with the Iranian side is still close."

He stated in a statement today (Wednesday) that the status of the negotiations has not changed despite the strikes, according to what was reported by Politico. The official pointed out that President Donald Trump believes that the agreement with Iran is near despite the retaliatory strikes.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baqaei considered that Tehran needs to reassess the status of negotiations with the United States following the clashes that occurred overnight.

He said that the United States is harming the diplomatic process through its ongoing violations of the ceasefire, according to his statement.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance expressed optimism last night (Tuesday) about the possibility of reaching an agreement between the United States and Iran in the near future, confirming that the ongoing negotiations have made significant progress and that the chances of success have become high.

Vance said in an interview with CBS that Washington is now in a position to conclude a "good agreement" with Tehran, adding that he believes the two sides are "very close" to reaching a final understanding on the issues on the negotiation table.

He noted that the agreement could be reached within the next week if the discussions continue at the current pace, although he revealed that some complex files may take longer, meaning that its conclusion could be delayed for additional months.

The United States launched airstrikes last night (Tuesday) on several sites in southern Iran, following President Trump's confirmation that Tehran shot down an American Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, which increased doubts surrounding the prospects for peace between the two countries.

The Iranian forces responded by launching missiles and drones at Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, all of which were reported to have been intercepted and shot down.

There were reciprocal clashes between Israel and Iran last Sunday evening until Monday morning, before both sides announced a halt to the attacks after Trump urged both parties to de-escalate.

This escalation added further complexity to efforts to reach an agreement between Washington and Tehran to end the war that erupted on February 28, despite President Trump's repeated assertions in recent times about the proximity of reaching an agreement between the two sides.