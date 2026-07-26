The Kingdom has witnessed remarkable development in its road network, which extends over 73,000 kilometers, enabling it to rank first globally in the road network connectivity index; according to reports from the Global Competitiveness Forum. This contributes to enhancing connectivity between cities and provinces, serving road users, and facilitating their movement.

The Roads Authority clarified that the road sector represents a fundamental pillar and a vital enabler for many developmental sectors, foremost among them the tourism sector. It pointed out that the Taif province enjoys an advanced road network that forms a vital artery enhancing the province's status as one of the prominent mountainous tourist destinations in the Kingdom. This network is part of facilitating access for visitors and tourists to the parks, natural landmarks, and heritage villages that abound in the province, allowing them to explore its natural beauty and rich historical heritage.

The authority indicated that the main route for travelers by land from Riyadh to Taif extends approximately 790 kilometers, starting from Riyadh, passing through Al-Qassim, Al-Huwaymiyat, and Dhulm, reaching Taif, in a journey that takes between seven to eight hours.

As part of enhancing infrastructure, the road sector in the Makkah region in general, and Taif in particular, has seen tangible development that positively contributed to the flourishing of tourism movement. This is evident in the development and expansion of the road network leading to the province and its tourist destinations, forming a solid bridge connecting heritage and natural sites, and facilitating tourists' movements to explore its diverse treasures; which confirms the role of the road sector as a vital artery and a fundamental enabler for developmental sectors, foremost among them tourism.

Taif province is one of the most important provinces in the Makkah region and a prominent tourist destination locally and regionally, thanks to its moderate climate in summer and the diversity of its natural and cultural landmarks. The province recorded a quality of life index of 80% according to the global scale for urban prosperity.

Known as the "Bride of the Resorts," it boasts a unique cultural and historical heritage, led by the historic Okaz Market, which represents a symbol of authentic heritage and attracts a wide range of visitors annually, in addition to prominent landmarks such as the historic Al-Musharrafah Palace, Al-Shubra Palace, and the Al-Jamalah Mountain Trail, which extends from the peaks of Taif to Karrā in Tihama, dating back over a thousand years, as it was a main passage for pedestrians, pilgrims, and trade caravans.

These efforts to support tourism come through a partnership between the General Authority for Roads and the Saudi Tourism Authority; as the road sector is one of the vital and enabling sectors for tourism, and the Roads Authority oversees its organization by establishing the necessary policies and regulations, striving to achieve the objectives of the Road Sector Program, which is based on safety, quality, and traffic density standards.