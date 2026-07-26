شهدت المملكة تطورًا ملحوظًا في شبكة طرقها التي تمتد لأكثر من 73 ألف كيلومتر، ما مكّنها من تصدر المرتبة الأولى عالميًا في مؤشر ترابط شبكة الطرق؛ وذلك وفق تقارير منتدى التنافسية العالمي، وهو ما يُسهم في تعزيز الربط بين المدن والمحافظات، وخدمة مستخدمي الطرق، وتسهيل حركة تنقلهم.
وأوضحت (هيئة الطرق) أن قطاع الطرق يمثل ركيزة أساسية وممكنًا حيويًا للعديد من القطاعات التنموية؛ وفي مقدمتها قطاع السياحة، مشيرة إلى ما تتمتع به محافظة الطائف من شبكة طرق متطورة تشكل شريانًا حيويًا يعزز مكانة المحافظة؛ بوصفها واحدة من أبرز الوجهات السياحية الجبلية في المملكة، وتأتي هذه الشبكة في إطار تسهيل وصول الزوار والسياح إلى المتنزهات والمعالم الطبيعية والقرى التراثية التي تزخر بها المحافظة؛ لتمكينهم من استكشاف جمالها الطبيعي وإرثها التاريخي العريق.
وبيَّنت الهيئة أن المسار الرئيس للمسافرين برًا من مدينة الرياض إلى محافظة الطائف يمتد لنحو 790 كيلومترًا، انطلاقًا من الرياض مرورًا بالقويعية والحويميات وظلم، وصولًا إلى الطائف، في رحلة تستغرق ما بين سبع إلى ثماني ساعات.
وفي إطار تعزيز البنية التحتية، شهد قطاع الطرق في منطقة مكة المكرمة بشكل عام، والطائف على وجه الخصوص، تطورًا ملموسًا أسهم إيجابًا في ازدهار الحركة السياحية، وتجلّى ذلك في تطوير وتوسعة شبكة الطرق المؤدية إلى المحافظة ومقاصدها السياحية، لتشكل جسرًا متينًا يربط بين المواقع التراثية والطبيعية، ويُسهّل تنقلات السياح لاستكشاف كنوزها المتنوعة؛ مما يؤكد دور قطاع الطرق بوصفه شريانًا حيويًا ومُمكّنًا أساسيًا للقطاعات التنموية؛ وفي مقدمتها السياحة.
وتعد محافظة الطائف من أهم محافظات منطقة مكة المكرمة، ووجهة سياحية بارزة محليًا وإقليميًا بفضل مناخها المعتدل صيفًا، وتنوع معالمها الطبيعية والثقافية، حيث سجلت المحافظة مؤشر جودة حياة بلغ 80% وفقًا للمقياس العالمي لازدهار المدن.
وتتميز (عروس المصائف) بإرث ثقافي وتاريخي فريد، يتصدره (سوق عكاظ) التاريخي الذي يمثل رمزًا للتراث الأصيل ويشهد إقبالًا واسعًا من الزوار سنويًا، إضافة إلى معالم بارزة مثل (قصر مشرفة) الأثري، و(قصر شبرا)، و(درب الجمالة) الجبلي الذي يمتد من قمم الطائف وصولًا إلى كرا بتهامة، ويعود تاريخه إلى أكثر من ألف عام، حيث كان معبرًا رئيسًا للمشاة والحجاج والقوافل التجارية.
وتأتي هذه الجهود لدعم السياحة، بالشراكة بين الهيئة العامة للطرق، والهيئة السعودية للسياحة؛ إذ يُعد قطاع الطرق من القطاعات الحيوية والمُمكِّنة لقطاع السياحة، وتشرف (هيئة الطرق) على تنظيمه من خلال وضع السياسات والتشريعات اللازمة؛ سعيًا إلى تحقيق مستهدفات برنامج قطاع الطرق الذي يرتكز على معايير السلامة والجودة والكثافة المرورية.