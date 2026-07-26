شهدت المملكة تطورًا ملحوظًا في شبكة طرقها التي تمتد لأكثر من 73 ألف كيلومتر، ما مكّنها من تصدر المرتبة الأولى عالميًا في مؤشر ترابط شبكة الطرق؛ وذلك وفق تقارير منتدى التنافسية العالمي، وهو ما يُسهم في تعزيز الربط بين المدن والمحافظات، وخدمة مستخدمي الطرق، وتسهيل حركة تنقلهم.
وأوضحت (هيئة الطرق) أن قطاع الطرق يمثل ركيزة أساسية وممكنًا حيويًا للعديد من القطاعات التنموية؛ وفي مقدمتها قطاع السياحة، مشيرة إلى ما تتمتع به محافظة الطائف من شبكة طرق متطورة تشكل شريانًا حيويًا يعزز مكانة المحافظة؛ بوصفها واحدة من أبرز الوجهات السياحية الجبلية في المملكة، وتأتي هذه الشبكة في إطار تسهيل وصول الزوار والسياح إلى المتنزهات والمعالم الطبيعية والقرى التراثية التي تزخر بها المحافظة؛ لتمكينهم من استكشاف جمالها الطبيعي وإرثها التاريخي العريق.
وبيَّنت الهيئة أن المسار الرئيس للمسافرين برًا من مدينة الرياض إلى محافظة الطائف يمتد لنحو 790 كيلومترًا، انطلاقًا من الرياض مرورًا بالقويعية والحويميات وظلم، وصولًا إلى الطائف، في رحلة تستغرق ما بين سبع إلى ثماني ساعات.
وفي إطار تعزيز البنية التحتية، شهد قطاع الطرق في منطقة مكة المكرمة بشكل عام، والطائف على وجه الخصوص، تطورًا ملموسًا أسهم إيجابًا في ازدهار الحركة السياحية، وتجلّى ذلك في تطوير وتوسعة شبكة الطرق المؤدية إلى المحافظة ومقاصدها السياحية، لتشكل جسرًا متينًا يربط بين المواقع التراثية والطبيعية، ويُسهّل تنقلات السياح لاستكشاف كنوزها المتنوعة؛ مما يؤكد دور قطاع الطرق بوصفه شريانًا حيويًا ومُمكّنًا أساسيًا للقطاعات التنموية؛ وفي مقدمتها السياحة.
وتعد محافظة الطائف من أهم محافظات منطقة مكة المكرمة، ووجهة سياحية بارزة محليًا وإقليميًا بفضل مناخها المعتدل صيفًا، وتنوع معالمها الطبيعية والثقافية، حيث سجلت المحافظة مؤشر جودة حياة بلغ 80% وفقًا للمقياس العالمي لازدهار المدن.
وتتميز (عروس المصائف) بإرث ثقافي وتاريخي فريد، يتصدره (سوق عكاظ) التاريخي الذي يمثل رمزًا للتراث الأصيل ويشهد إقبالًا واسعًا من الزوار سنويًا، إضافة إلى معالم بارزة مثل (قصر مشرفة) الأثري، و(قصر شبرا)، و(درب الجمالة) الجبلي الذي يمتد من قمم الطائف وصولًا إلى كرا بتهامة، ويعود تاريخه إلى أكثر من ألف عام، حيث كان معبرًا رئيسًا للمشاة والحجاج والقوافل التجارية.
وتأتي هذه الجهود لدعم السياحة، بالشراكة بين الهيئة العامة للطرق، والهيئة السعودية للسياحة؛ إذ يُعد قطاع الطرق من القطاعات الحيوية والمُمكِّنة لقطاع السياحة، وتشرف (هيئة الطرق) على تنظيمه من خلال وضع السياسات والتشريعات اللازمة؛ سعيًا إلى تحقيق مستهدفات برنامج قطاع الطرق الذي يرتكز على معايير السلامة والجودة والكثافة المرورية.
790 كم يربط الرياض بالطائف ويحفّز الحركة السياحية
شهدت المملكة تطورًا ملحوظًا في شبكة طرقها التي تمتد لأكثر من 73 ألف كيلومتر، ما مكّنها من تصدر المرتبة الأولى عالميًا في مؤشر ترابط شبكة الطرق؛ وذلك وفق تقارير منتدى التنافسية العالمي، وهو ما يُسهم في تعزيز الربط بين المدن والمحافظات، وخدمة مستخدمي الطرق، وتسهيل حركة تنقلهم.
The Kingdom has witnessed remarkable development in its road network, which extends over 73,000 kilometers, enabling it to rank first globally in the road network connectivity index; according to reports from the Global Competitiveness Forum. This contributes to enhancing connectivity between cities and provinces, serving road users, and facilitating their movement.
The Roads Authority clarified that the road sector represents a fundamental pillar and a vital enabler for many developmental sectors, foremost among them the tourism sector. It pointed out that the Taif province enjoys an advanced road network that forms a vital artery enhancing the province's status as one of the prominent mountainous tourist destinations in the Kingdom. This network is part of facilitating access for visitors and tourists to the parks, natural landmarks, and heritage villages that abound in the province, allowing them to explore its natural beauty and rich historical heritage.
The authority indicated that the main route for travelers by land from Riyadh to Taif extends approximately 790 kilometers, starting from Riyadh, passing through Al-Qassim, Al-Huwaymiyat, and Dhulm, reaching Taif, in a journey that takes between seven to eight hours.
As part of enhancing infrastructure, the road sector in the Makkah region in general, and Taif in particular, has seen tangible development that positively contributed to the flourishing of tourism movement. This is evident in the development and expansion of the road network leading to the province and its tourist destinations, forming a solid bridge connecting heritage and natural sites, and facilitating tourists' movements to explore its diverse treasures; which confirms the role of the road sector as a vital artery and a fundamental enabler for developmental sectors, foremost among them tourism.
Taif province is one of the most important provinces in the Makkah region and a prominent tourist destination locally and regionally, thanks to its moderate climate in summer and the diversity of its natural and cultural landmarks. The province recorded a quality of life index of 80% according to the global scale for urban prosperity.
Known as the "Bride of the Resorts," it boasts a unique cultural and historical heritage, led by the historic Okaz Market, which represents a symbol of authentic heritage and attracts a wide range of visitors annually, in addition to prominent landmarks such as the historic Al-Musharrafah Palace, Al-Shubra Palace, and the Al-Jamalah Mountain Trail, which extends from the peaks of Taif to Karrā in Tihama, dating back over a thousand years, as it was a main passage for pedestrians, pilgrims, and trade caravans.
These efforts to support tourism come through a partnership between the General Authority for Roads and the Saudi Tourism Authority; as the road sector is one of the vital and enabling sectors for tourism, and the Roads Authority oversees its organization by establishing the necessary policies and regulations, striving to achieve the objectives of the Road Sector Program, which is based on safety, quality, and traffic density standards.