The United States has expanded its military operations against Iran following the downing of an American army Apache helicopter, while the U.S. Central Command confirmed that the strikes were in self-defense and were directly ordered by President Donald Trump, amid reports of multiple explosions in several locations in southern Iran.

Trump: The response must be strong and decisive

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the response to Iran must be "very strong and very decisive," indicating that what is currently happening is part of this response.

Trump added that the downing of the American helicopter was one of the main reasons that prompted Washington to take military action, stating that the United States is responding to Iran because of "these actions."

Central Command: Ongoing defensive strikes

The U.S. Central Command announced that American forces have begun conducting strikes against Iranian targets as part of self-defense, confirming that the operation was in response to the downing of an Apache helicopter belonging to the U.S. Army.

It emphasized that the mission represents a "proportional response" to what it described as "unjustified Iranian aggression," confirming that military operations are still ongoing.

An American official also clarified to "Al Jazeera" that U.S. forces continue to carry out strikes against Iran, asserting that the defensive operation is not over yet.

Explosions in Qeshm, Sirik, and Minab

Simultaneously with the American strikes, the Iranian news agency "Tasnim" reported that areas in Sirik and the islands of Qeshm and Minab were targeted by attacks carried out by American fighter jets.

The agency also reported six explosions in Qeshm, Sirik, and Minab, while Iranian television confirmed hearing consecutive explosions on the islands of Qeshm and Sirik in Hormozgan Province in the south of the country.

Iranian television indicated the activation of air defenses in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik, with reports of a projectile landing in the city of Sirik.

Anticipation for details of the attack

In Israel, Channel 14 reported that the American president briefed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the details of the recent American attack against Iran, as indicators of an expanding military confrontation between Washington and Tehran increase.

These developments come hours after the U.S. Central Command announced that the military strikes against Iran were carried out under direct orders from Trump, in response to the downing of the American helicopter, marking the largest direct escalation between the two sides in recent times.