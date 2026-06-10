وسّعت الولايات المتحدة عملياتها العسكرية ضد إيران عقب إسقاط مروحية «أباتشي» تابعة للجيش الأمريكي، فيما أكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن الضربات جاءت دفاعاً عن النفس وبتوجيهات مباشرة من الرئيس دونالد ترمب، وسط تقارير عن انفجارات متعددة في عدد من المواقع جنوب إيران.

ترمب: الرد يجب أن يكون قوياً وحازماً

أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الرد على إيران يجب أن يكون «قوياً جداً وحازماً للغاية»، مشيراً إلى أن ما يجري حالياً يمثل جزءاً من هذا الرد.

وأضاف ترمب أن إسقاط المروحية الأمريكية كان من أبرز الأسباب التي دفعت واشنطن إلى التحرك العسكري، قائلاً إن الولايات المتحدة ترد على إيران بسبب «هذه الأفعال».

القيادة المركزية: ضربات دفاعية مستمرة

أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن القوات الأمريكية بدأت تنفيذ ضربات ضد أهداف إيرانية في إطار الدفاع عن النفس، مؤكدة أن العملية جاءت رداً على إسقاط مروحية أباتشي تابعة للجيش الأمريكي.

وشددت على أن المهمة تمثل «رداً متناسباً» على ما وصفته بـ«العدوان الإيراني غير المبرر»، مؤكدة أن العمليات العسكرية لا تزال مستمرة.

كما أوضح مسؤول أمريكي لـ«الجزيرة» أن القوات الأمريكية تواصل تنفيذ الضربات ضد إيران، مؤكداً أن العملية الدفاعية لم تنتهِ بعد.

انفجارات في قشم وسيريك وميناب

بالتزامن مع الضربات الأمريكية، أفادت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية بتعرض مناطق في سيريك وجزيرتي قشم وميناب لهجمات نفذتها مقاتلات أمريكية.

كما تحدثت الوكالة عن وقوع ستة انفجارات في قشم وسيريك وميناب، في حين أكد التلفزيون الإيراني سماع دوي انفجارات متتالية في جزيرتي قشم وسيريك بمحافظة هرمزغان جنوب البلاد.

وأشار التلفزيون الإيراني إلى تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية في بندر عباس وقشم وسيريك، مع ورود تقارير عن سقوط مقذوف في مدينة سيريك.

ترقب لتفاصيل الهجوم

وفي إسرائيل، ذكرت القناة 14 أن الرئيس الأمريكي أطلع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو على تفاصيل الهجوم الأمريكي الأخير ضد إيران، في وقت تتزايد فيه المؤشرات على اتساع نطاق المواجهة العسكرية بين واشنطن وطهران.

وتأتي هذه التطورات بعد ساعات من إعلان القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن الضربات العسكرية ضد إيران نُفذت بأوامر مباشرة من ترمب، رداً على إسقاط المروحية الأمريكية، في أكبر تصعيد مباشر بين الطرفين خلال الفترة الأخيرة.