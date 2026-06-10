The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the approval by the so-called Israeli Knesset of a racist bill to expand mechanisms for seizing Palestinian tax funds, in a blatant violation of international law and signed bilateral agreements.

It warned of the seriousness of this illegal action, which constitutes an assault on the rights of the Palestinian people and their financial resources, and could exacerbate the deteriorating humanitarian and economic conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The General Secretariat renewed its call for the international community to assume its responsibilities by pressuring the Israeli occupation to stop this official piracy and to immediately and unconditionally release all Palestinian tax funds that are being held illegally.