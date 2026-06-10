أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية بدء تنفيذ ضربات عسكرية ضد أهداف إيرانية، مؤكدة أن العملية جاءت «دفاعاً عن النفس» ورداً على ما وصفته بـ«العدوان الإيراني غير المبرر» الذي تمثل في إسقاط مروحية أباتشي تابعة للجيش الأمريكي.

وأكدت القيادة المركزية أن الضربات نُفذت بتوجيهات مباشرة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مشددة على أن المهمة تمثل «رداً متناسباً» مع الهجوم الإيراني، وأن الهدف منها حماية القوات والمصالح الأمريكية في المنطقة.

ضربات دفاعية ضد إيران

وقالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية إن القوات الأمريكية بدأت تنفيذ «ضربات دفاعية» ضد إيران، موضحة أن العملية تأتي في إطار الدفاع عن النفس عقب إسقاط مروحية أباتشي أمريكية.

وأضافت أن الرد العسكري الأمريكي جاء بعد تقييم الموقف الميداني، مؤكدة أن واشنطن تعتبر الهجوم الإيراني عملاً عدائياً غير مبرر يستوجب الرد.

توجيهات مباشرة من ترمب

وفي أحدث المواقف الأمريكية، أكدت القيادة المركزية أن الضربات العسكرية ضد إيران جاءت بتوجيهات مباشرة من الرئيس ترمب، في إشارة إلى انخراط البيت الأبيض بشكل مباشر في إدارة الرد العسكري.

وشددت على أن العملية تهدف إلى توجيه رسالة ردع واضحة، مع التأكيد أن الرد الأمريكي يتناسب مع طبيعة الهجوم الذي تعرضت له القوات الأمريكية.

انفجارات في ميناء سيريك

بالتزامن مع الإعلان الأمريكي، أفادت وكالة «مهر» الإيرانية بسماع دوي انفجارات في منطقة ميناء سيريك جنوب إيران، مشيرة إلى أن طبيعة هذه الانفجارات ومصدرها لم تتضح بشكل كامل حتى الآن.

ويأتي التصعيد العسكري في وقت تتواصل فيه التصريحات الأمريكية التي تؤكد استمرار المسار التفاوضي مع إيران بشأن الملف النووي، إذ نقلت شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز» عن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس قوله إن واشنطن ما زالت ترى إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق مع طهران، مؤكداً أن الهدف الأمريكي يتمثل في ضمان عدم امتلاك إيران سلاحاً نووياً مستقبلاً.

تمسك بالتفاوض رغم التصعيد

وأوضح فانس أن الإدارة الأمريكية تعتقد أنها باتت قريبة من التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران، مشيراً إلى أن المفاوضات لا تزال مستمرة وأن هناك تقدماً في بعض الملفات، رغم التصعيد العسكري الأخير.

وأكد أن الرئيس ترمب يثق بقدرته على التفاوض، وأن واشنطن لا تزال ترى فرصة للتوصل إلى تفاهمات جديدة مع طهران خلال الفترة القادمة.