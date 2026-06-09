عاجل | «هيئة التراث»: اكتشاف نقوش ثمودية وأخرى إسلامية باسم «الفاروق عمر» في المهد

The surveys conducted by the Heritage Authority in the second season in the Al-Mahd governorate resulted in the documentation of 1,774 archaeological discoveries distributed across the regions of Al-Suwairiqah, Al-Muwaihi, and Hadhah.

The survey included the registration of 156 new archaeological sites that collectively revealed the depth and diversity of the historical heritage of the governorate across successive eras. The discoveries include 461 Islamic inscriptions, 34 Thamudic inscriptions, 1,259 petroglyphs, in addition to 11 stone structures, 3 palaces and archaeological buildings, historic caravan routes, and 4 wells.

Among the most notable findings of the season are rock inscriptions bearing the name of Umar ibn al-Khattab, alongside verses of Arabic poetry that were engraved on the rocks and have withstood the test of time; this elevates the historical value of the site and places it among sites of significant cultural importance.

The results reflect the extent of human presence deeply rooted in the land of Al-Mahd throughout various eras, from pre-Islamic times to the early Islamic period, and represent a qualitative addition to the archaeological documentation system undertaken by the Heritage Authority in the regions of the Kingdom.



The Heritage Authority confirmed its continued implementation of archaeological survey and documentation programs in various regions of the Kingdom, stemming from its role in protecting national heritage and highlighting its cultural and historical value, which enhances the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at preserving the civilizational legacy, enriching cultural content, and solidifying the Kingdom's position as a home to a human heritage that spans across ages.