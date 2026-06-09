أثمرت مسوحات هيئة التراث في الموسم الثاني في محافظة المهد عن توثيق 1,774 مكتشفاً أثرياً موزعة على مناطق السويرقية، المويهية، وحاذة.

عاجل | «هيئة التراث»: اكتشاف نقوش ثمودية وأخرى إسلامية باسم «الفاروق عمر» في المهد


وشمل المسح تسجيل 156 موقعاً أثريّاً جديداً كشفت في مجملها عمق التراث التاريخي للمحافظة وتنوعه عبر حقب متعاقبة، إذ تتوزع المكتشفات بين 461 نقشاً إسلامياً، و34 نقشاً ثمودياً، و1,259 رسماً صخرياً، فضلاً عن 11 منشأة حجرية، و3 قصور ومبانٍ أثرية، ودرب تاريخيين من طرق القوافل، و4 آبار.

عاجل | «هيئة التراث»: اكتشاف نقوش ثمودية وأخرى إسلامية باسم «الفاروق عمر» في المهد


ومن أبرز ما كشفه الموسم نقوش صخرية تحمل اسم عمر بن الخطاب، إلى جانب أبيات من الشعر العربي نُقشت على الصخور وصمدت أمام عوامل الزمن؛ ما يرفع من القيمة التاريخية للموقع ويضعه في مصاف المواقع ذات الأهمية الحضارية البالغة.

عاجل | «هيئة التراث»: اكتشاف نقوش ثمودية وأخرى إسلامية باسم «الفاروق عمر» في المهد


وتعكس النتائج حجم الحضور الإنساني المتجذر في أرض المهد عبر مختلف العصور، من الحقب ما قبل الإسلامية إلى صدر الإسلام، وتُمثّل إضافة نوعية لمنظومة التوثيق الأثري الذي تتولاه هيئة التراث في مناطق المملكة.


وأكدت هيئة التراث استمرارها في تنفيذ برامج المسح والتوثيق الأثري في مختلف مناطق المملكة، انطلاقاً من دورها في حماية التراث الوطني، وإبراز قيمته الثقافية والتاريخية، بما يعزز مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 الرامية إلى صون الموروث الحضاري، وإثراء المحتوى الثقافي، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة بوصفها موطناً لإرثٍ إنساني يمتد عبر العصور.