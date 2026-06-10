قُتل 12 شخصاً وأُصيب تسعة آخرون في حادثة إطلاق نار جماعي استهدف مستوطنة عشوائية بمنطقة كليفلاند في مدينة جوهانسبرغ بجنوب أفريقيا، بحسب ما أعلنته الشرطة، التي أكدت إطلاق عملية واسعة لملاحقة المتورطين في الهجوم.

وأوضحت الشرطة أن مجموعة تضم أكثر من عشرة مسلحين يُشتبه في أنهم وصلوا إلى المنطقة على متن سيارة من طراز «تويوتا كوانتوم» بيضاء اللون بالقرب من إحدى محطات الوقود، قبل أن يترجلوا ويتسللوا إلى المستوطنة عبر مداخلها المختلفة.
مجزرة في جوهانسبرغ.. 12 قتيلاً و9 مصابين في هجوم مسلح

وأضافت أن المهاجمين تحركوا داخل المنطقة السكنية وأطلقوا النار بشكل عشوائي على السكان في عدة مواقع، ما أسفر عن سقوط عدد كبير من الضحايا، قبل أن يلوذوا بالفرار مستخدمين المركبة نفسها.

وتلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بلاغاً بشأن إطلاق نار جارٍ في المنطقة نحو الساعة 11:10 مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي مساء الثلاثاء، لتتوجه فرق الشرطة والإسعاف إلى الموقع بشكل فوري، حيث جرى نقل المصابين إلى عدد من المرافق الطبية لتلقي العلاج.

ووفقاً للشرطة، توفي في موقع الحادثة ثمانية رجال وثلاث نساء، فيما فارق رجل آخر الحياة متأثراً بإصاباته داخل المستشفى، لترتفع الحصيلة الإجمالية إلى 12 قتيلاً، كما نُقل ما لا يقل عن تسعة مصابين يعانون من جروح ناجمة عن أعيرة نارية إلى المستشفيات.

وأكدت السلطات أن الدافع وراء الهجوم لا يزال مجهولاً حتى الآن، مشيرة إلى أن التحقيقات مستمرة لكشف ملابسات الجريمة وتحديد هوية الجناة.

وتعد جنوب أفريقيا من بين الدول التي تسجل أعلى معدلات جرائم القتل في العالم، إذ يُقتل نحو 60 شخصاً يومياً في المتوسط، كما تشهد المستوطنات العشوائية حوادث إطلاق نار متكررة، غالباً ما ترتبط بصراعات العصابات أو الخلافات الشخصية.

وكانت مدينة جوهانسبرغ قد شهدت العام الماضي حادثة إطلاق نار جماعي داخل حانة أسفر عن مقتل تسعة أشخاص، في مؤشر على استمرار تحديات العنف المسلح في البلاد.

وتشير إحصاءات متداولة إلى وجود نحو ثلاثة ملايين قطعة سلاح مرخصة في جنوب أفريقيا، إضافة إلى عدد مماثل تقريباً من الأسلحة غير المرخصة، ما يزيد من المخاوف بشأن انتشار الجرائم المرتبطة بالسلاح.