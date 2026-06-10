مجزرة في جوهانسبرغ.. 12 قتيلاً و9 مصابين في هجوم مسلح

Twelve people were killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting that targeted an informal settlement in the Cleveland area of Johannesburg, South Africa, according to police, who confirmed the launch of a large-scale operation to pursue those involved in the attack.

The police explained that a group of more than ten armed individuals is suspected to have arrived in the area in a white "Toyota Quantum" vehicle near one of the gas stations, before disembarking and sneaking into the settlement through its various entrances.



They added that the attackers moved within the residential area and fired randomly at residents in several locations, resulting in a large number of casualties, before fleeing using the same vehicle.

The security forces received a report about ongoing gunfire in the area around 11:10 PM local time on Tuesday, prompting police and ambulance teams to rush to the scene, where the injured were transported to several medical facilities for treatment.

According to the police, eight men and three women died at the scene of the incident, while another man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, raising the total death toll to 12. At least nine injured individuals suffering from gunshot wounds were also taken to hospitals.

The authorities confirmed that the motive behind the attack remains unknown so far, noting that investigations are ongoing to uncover the circumstances of the crime and identify the perpetrators.

South Africa is among the countries with the highest murder rates in the world, with an average of about 60 people killed daily. Informal settlements frequently experience gunfire incidents, often linked to gang conflicts or personal disputes.

Last year, Johannesburg witnessed a mass shooting inside a bar that resulted in the deaths of nine people, indicating the ongoing challenges of armed violence in the country.

Circulating statistics indicate that there are about three million licensed firearms in South Africa, in addition to a nearly equivalent number of unlicensed weapons, raising concerns about the prevalence of gun-related crimes.