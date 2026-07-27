أعلنت السلطات الأمريكية، اليوم، مقتل شخصين وإصابة خمسة آخرين في حادثة إطلاق نار وقعت بمدينة سياتل الأمريكية.
وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم إدارة الإطفاء في سياتل جريس نونيز، أن شخصين لقيا حتفهما في حادثة إطلاق نار خلال مهرجان للطعام في مجمع فعاليات بالقرب من برج «سبيس نيدل» في سياتل، فيما نُقل خمسة مصابين إلى مركز هاربورفيو الطبي، من بينهم امرأة تبلغ من العمر (56) عامًا، وهي في حالة خطيرة.
واستجاب عدد كبير من رجال الشرطة وفرق الطوارئ للحادثة، وبدأوا بإخلاء المنطقة، وحثّت السلطات السكان على تجنب المنطقة الواقعة شمال غرب وسط المدينة.
The American authorities announced today that two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting incident that occurred in Seattle, USA.
Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Grace Nunez explained that two people lost their lives in the shooting during a food festival at an event complex near the Space Needle in Seattle, while five injured individuals were transported to Harborview Medical Center, including a 56-year-old woman who is in critical condition.
A large number of police officers and emergency teams responded to the incident, began evacuating the area, and authorities urged residents to avoid the area located northwest of downtown.