The American authorities announced today that two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting incident that occurred in Seattle, USA.

Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Grace Nunez explained that two people lost their lives in the shooting during a food festival at an event complex near the Space Needle in Seattle, while five injured individuals were transported to Harborview Medical Center, including a 56-year-old woman who is in critical condition.

A large number of police officers and emergency teams responded to the incident, began evacuating the area, and authorities urged residents to avoid the area located northwest of downtown.