أعلنت السلطات الأمريكية، اليوم، مقتل شخصين وإصابة خمسة آخرين في حادثة إطلاق نار وقعت بمدينة سياتل الأمريكية.

وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم إدارة الإطفاء في سياتل جريس نونيز، أن شخصين لقيا حتفهما في حادثة إطلاق نار خلال مهرجان للطعام في مجمع فعاليات بالقرب من برج «سبيس نيدل» في سياتل، فيما نُقل خمسة مصابين إلى مركز هاربورفيو الطبي، من بينهم امرأة تبلغ من العمر (56) عامًا، وهي في حالة خطيرة.

واستجاب عدد كبير من رجال الشرطة وفرق الطوارئ للحادثة، وبدأوا بإخلاء المنطقة، وحثّت السلطات السكان على تجنب المنطقة الواقعة شمال غرب وسط المدينة.