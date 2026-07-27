أكد مدرب فريق تشيلسي اﻹنجليزي تشابي الونسو عن سعادته بالتعاقد مع اللاعب مورغان روجرز، إذ وصف الصفقة بأنها رائعة جداً، وذلك في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقده في مدينة سيدني الأسترالية صباح اليوم (الإثنين).


وتوقع تشابي الونسو أن النجم الجديد مورغان روجرز سيتكيف بسرعة مع زملائه في تشيلسي، ولدى مدرب البلوز خطة لاستخراج أفضل ما لدى اللاعب البالغ من العمر 23 عاما وصديقه المقرب كول بالمر، وبعد أن أكمل روجرز انتقاله من أستون فيلا الأسبوع الماضي، ووقع عقدا مع البلوز حتى عام 2033.


وأكد مدرب البلوز أن جودة روجرز وقدرته على التكيف ستثمن في الموسم القادم.


وقال الونسو في مؤتمره الصحفي قبل المباراة اﻷولى لتشيلسي في فترة الإعداد ضد ويسترن سيدني واندررز: «بالتأكيد، إنها صفقة رائعة، كنا بحاجة إلى لاعب مهم في ذلك المركز، ولم تكن هناك خيارات أفضل من مورغان روجرز. توقيعه يعني الكثير للجميع وللاعبين الموجودين هنا بالفعل، ومن أبرز صفاته هي مرونته وقربه من المهاجم، لكنه لعب أيضا على الجانب الأيمن رغم أنه معتاد أكثر على القدوم من الجهة اليسرى، ويشعر أنه يستمتع بلعبه وتدفقه، وأنا متأكد أنه سيكون لديه علاقات جيدة مع اللاعبين الآخرين من حوله. إذا نجحنا في تلك الاتصالات، سيكون ذلك خطوة كبيرة إلى الأمام في جودة لعبنا».


وصل روجرز إلى تشيلسي بعد عامين ونصف العام من المباريات في أستون فيلا، حيث أثبت نفسه كلاعب دولي كبير وفاز بالدوري الأوروبي الأوروبي، كما يعرف جيدا متطلبات الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، حيث خاض 85 مباراة في الدرجة الأولى خلال فترة وجوده في فيلا بارك.


لهذا السبب يثق الونسو من أن روجرز سيتمكن من ترك بصمته بسرعة في ستامفورد بريدج، حيث قال الونسو: «عندما بدأنا الحديث، أردنا بناء فريق تنافسي، وتحتاج إلى لاعبين يمكنهم إحداث تأثير شبه فوري، أنا متأكد أن مورغان لن يحتاج إلى وقت طويل للتكيف مع النادي، مع النظام، مع زملائه في الفريق. كانت الفكرة أننا نريد الحصول على لاعب بارز: مورغان واحد منهم».