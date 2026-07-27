أكد مدرب فريق تشيلسي اﻹنجليزي تشابي الونسو عن سعادته بالتعاقد مع اللاعب مورغان روجرز، إذ وصف الصفقة بأنها رائعة جداً، وذلك في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقده في مدينة سيدني الأسترالية صباح اليوم (الإثنين).
وتوقع تشابي الونسو أن النجم الجديد مورغان روجرز سيتكيف بسرعة مع زملائه في تشيلسي، ولدى مدرب البلوز خطة لاستخراج أفضل ما لدى اللاعب البالغ من العمر 23 عاما وصديقه المقرب كول بالمر، وبعد أن أكمل روجرز انتقاله من أستون فيلا الأسبوع الماضي، ووقع عقدا مع البلوز حتى عام 2033.
وأكد مدرب البلوز أن جودة روجرز وقدرته على التكيف ستثمن في الموسم القادم.
وقال الونسو في مؤتمره الصحفي قبل المباراة اﻷولى لتشيلسي في فترة الإعداد ضد ويسترن سيدني واندررز: «بالتأكيد، إنها صفقة رائعة، كنا بحاجة إلى لاعب مهم في ذلك المركز، ولم تكن هناك خيارات أفضل من مورغان روجرز. توقيعه يعني الكثير للجميع وللاعبين الموجودين هنا بالفعل، ومن أبرز صفاته هي مرونته وقربه من المهاجم، لكنه لعب أيضا على الجانب الأيمن رغم أنه معتاد أكثر على القدوم من الجهة اليسرى، ويشعر أنه يستمتع بلعبه وتدفقه، وأنا متأكد أنه سيكون لديه علاقات جيدة مع اللاعبين الآخرين من حوله. إذا نجحنا في تلك الاتصالات، سيكون ذلك خطوة كبيرة إلى الأمام في جودة لعبنا».
وصل روجرز إلى تشيلسي بعد عامين ونصف العام من المباريات في أستون فيلا، حيث أثبت نفسه كلاعب دولي كبير وفاز بالدوري الأوروبي الأوروبي، كما يعرف جيدا متطلبات الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، حيث خاض 85 مباراة في الدرجة الأولى خلال فترة وجوده في فيلا بارك.
لهذا السبب يثق الونسو من أن روجرز سيتمكن من ترك بصمته بسرعة في ستامفورد بريدج، حيث قال الونسو: «عندما بدأنا الحديث، أردنا بناء فريق تنافسي، وتحتاج إلى لاعبين يمكنهم إحداث تأثير شبه فوري، أنا متأكد أن مورغان لن يحتاج إلى وقت طويل للتكيف مع النادي، مع النظام، مع زملائه في الفريق. كانت الفكرة أننا نريد الحصول على لاعب بارز: مورغان واحد منهم».
Chelsea's English coach, Xabi Alonso, expressed his happiness with the signing of player Morgan Rogers, describing the deal as very impressive during the press conference held in Sydney, Australia, this morning (Monday).
Alonso expects that the new star, Morgan Rogers, will quickly adapt to his teammates at Chelsea, and the Blues' coach has a plan to bring out the best in the 23-year-old player and his close friend Cole Palmer. After completing his transfer from Aston Villa last week, Rogers signed a contract with the Blues until 2033.
The Blues' coach confirmed that Rogers' quality and adaptability will be valued in the upcoming season.
In his press conference before Chelsea's first preseason match against Western Sydney Wanderers, Alonso said: "Certainly, it’s a fantastic deal. We needed an important player in that position, and there were no better options than Morgan Rogers. His signing means a lot to everyone and to the players already here. One of his standout qualities is his versatility and proximity to the striker, but he has also played on the right side even though he is more accustomed to coming from the left. He feels he enjoys his play and flow, and I’m sure he will have good relationships with the other players around him. If we succeed in those connections, it will be a big step forward in the quality of our play."
Rogers arrived at Chelsea after two and a half years of matches at Aston Villa, where he established himself as a significant international player and won the UEFA Europa League. He is also well aware of the demands of the Premier League, having played 85 matches in the top tier during his time at Villa Park.
For this reason, Alonso is confident that Rogers will be able to make his mark quickly at Stamford Bridge, stating: "When we started talking, we wanted to build a competitive team, and you need players who can make an almost immediate impact. I’m sure Morgan won’t need long to adapt to the club, to the system, to his teammates. The idea was that we wanted to get a standout player: Morgan is one of them."