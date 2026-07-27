Chelsea's English coach, Xabi Alonso, expressed his happiness with the signing of player Morgan Rogers, describing the deal as very impressive during the press conference held in Sydney, Australia, this morning (Monday).



Alonso expects that the new star, Morgan Rogers, will quickly adapt to his teammates at Chelsea, and the Blues' coach has a plan to bring out the best in the 23-year-old player and his close friend Cole Palmer. After completing his transfer from Aston Villa last week, Rogers signed a contract with the Blues until 2033.



The Blues' coach confirmed that Rogers' quality and adaptability will be valued in the upcoming season.



In his press conference before Chelsea's first preseason match against Western Sydney Wanderers, Alonso said: "Certainly, it’s a fantastic deal. We needed an important player in that position, and there were no better options than Morgan Rogers. His signing means a lot to everyone and to the players already here. One of his standout qualities is his versatility and proximity to the striker, but he has also played on the right side even though he is more accustomed to coming from the left. He feels he enjoys his play and flow, and I’m sure he will have good relationships with the other players around him. If we succeed in those connections, it will be a big step forward in the quality of our play."



Rogers arrived at Chelsea after two and a half years of matches at Aston Villa, where he established himself as a significant international player and won the UEFA Europa League. He is also well aware of the demands of the Premier League, having played 85 matches in the top tier during his time at Villa Park.



For this reason, Alonso is confident that Rogers will be able to make his mark quickly at Stamford Bridge, stating: "When we started talking, we wanted to build a competitive team, and you need players who can make an almost immediate impact. I’m sure Morgan won’t need long to adapt to the club, to the system, to his teammates. The idea was that we wanted to get a standout player: Morgan is one of them."