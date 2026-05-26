شهدت الأراضي المقدسة بالمملكة العربية السعودية توافد عدد من نجوم الفن والإعلام لأداء مناسك الحج، بالتزامن مع الوقوف على جبل عرفات وسط أجواء روحانية وإيمانية مميزة.

النجوم يؤدون مناسك الحج

وضمت قائمة الفنانين والمشاهير المتواجدين في الحج كلا من محمد هنيدي، محمد رمضان، ياسمين صبري، تامر عاشور، ياسمين عبدالعزيز، أحمد حاتم، درة، سامح حسين، عمرو وهبة، والإعلامي عمرو الليثي، إلى جانب عدد آخر من المشاهير.

توثيق الرحلة

كما شارك الفنانون جمهورهم صوراً ومقاطع فيديو من رحلتهم الإيمانية عبر حساباتهم الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، والتي لاقت تفاعلاً واسعاً، خصوصاً مع ظهورهم داخل الحرم المكي والمسجد النبوي.

إعلاميات في موسم الحج

وشهد موسم الحج أيضاً حضور عدد من الإعلاميات المصريات، من بينهن ريهام سعيد، مفيدة شيحة، دعاء عامر، دعاء فاروق، ولمياء فهمي عبدالحميد، إذ وثقن أجواء رحلتهن الروحانية عبر مواقع التواصل.

يشار إلى أن موسم الحج يحظى كل عام بمشاركة واسعة من شخصيات عامة ومشاهير من مختلف المجالات، إذ تتوحد الجموع في المشاعر المقدسة بعيداً عن أضواء الفن داخل أجواء يسودها الدعاء والخشوع والروحانيات في رحاب الأراضي المقدسة.