The holy lands of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia witnessed the arrival of several stars from the fields of art and media to perform the rituals of Hajj, coinciding with standing on Mount Arafat amidst a unique spiritual and faith-filled atmosphere.

The Stars Perform the Hajj Rituals

The list of artists and celebrities present for Hajj included Mohamed Henedy, Mohamed Ramadan, Yasmine Sabri, Tamer Ashour, Yasmine Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Hatem, Dora, Samah Hussein, Amr Wahba, and media personality Amr El-Leithi, along with several other celebrities.

Documenting the Journey

The artists also shared with their audience photos and videos from their spiritual journey through their official accounts on social media, which received wide interaction, especially with their appearances inside the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

Female Media Personalities at Hajj

The Hajj season also saw the presence of several Egyptian female media personalities, including Riham Said, Mofida Shiha, Doaa Amer, Doaa Farouk, and Lameya Fahmy Abdel Hamid, who documented the atmosphere of their spiritual journey through social media.

It is noteworthy that the Hajj season annually enjoys wide participation from public figures and celebrities from various fields, as the crowds unite in the holy sites away from the lights of art, in an atmosphere filled with prayer, humility, and spirituality in the sacred lands.