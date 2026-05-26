شهدت الأراضي المقدسة بالمملكة العربية السعودية توافد عدد من نجوم الفن والإعلام لأداء مناسك الحج، بالتزامن مع الوقوف على جبل عرفات وسط أجواء روحانية وإيمانية مميزة.
النجوم يؤدون مناسك الحج
وضمت قائمة الفنانين والمشاهير المتواجدين في الحج كلا من محمد هنيدي، محمد رمضان، ياسمين صبري، تامر عاشور، ياسمين عبدالعزيز، أحمد حاتم، درة، سامح حسين، عمرو وهبة، والإعلامي عمرو الليثي، إلى جانب عدد آخر من المشاهير.
توثيق الرحلة
كما شارك الفنانون جمهورهم صوراً ومقاطع فيديو من رحلتهم الإيمانية عبر حساباتهم الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، والتي لاقت تفاعلاً واسعاً، خصوصاً مع ظهورهم داخل الحرم المكي والمسجد النبوي.
إعلاميات في موسم الحج
وشهد موسم الحج أيضاً حضور عدد من الإعلاميات المصريات، من بينهن ريهام سعيد، مفيدة شيحة، دعاء عامر، دعاء فاروق، ولمياء فهمي عبدالحميد، إذ وثقن أجواء رحلتهن الروحانية عبر مواقع التواصل.
يشار إلى أن موسم الحج يحظى كل عام بمشاركة واسعة من شخصيات عامة ومشاهير من مختلف المجالات، إذ تتوحد الجموع في المشاعر المقدسة بعيداً عن أضواء الفن داخل أجواء يسودها الدعاء والخشوع والروحانيات في رحاب الأراضي المقدسة.
The holy lands of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia witnessed the arrival of several stars from the fields of art and media to perform the rituals of Hajj, coinciding with standing on Mount Arafat amidst a unique spiritual and faith-filled atmosphere.
The Stars Perform the Hajj Rituals
The list of artists and celebrities present for Hajj included Mohamed Henedy, Mohamed Ramadan, Yasmine Sabri, Tamer Ashour, Yasmine Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Hatem, Dora, Samah Hussein, Amr Wahba, and media personality Amr El-Leithi, along with several other celebrities.
Documenting the Journey
The artists also shared with their audience photos and videos from their spiritual journey through their official accounts on social media, which received wide interaction, especially with their appearances inside the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.
Female Media Personalities at Hajj
The Hajj season also saw the presence of several Egyptian female media personalities, including Riham Said, Mofida Shiha, Doaa Amer, Doaa Farouk, and Lameya Fahmy Abdel Hamid, who documented the atmosphere of their spiritual journey through social media.
It is noteworthy that the Hajj season annually enjoys wide participation from public figures and celebrities from various fields, as the crowds unite in the holy sites away from the lights of art, in an atmosphere filled with prayer, humility, and spirituality in the sacred lands.