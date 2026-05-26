The President of the General Court of Audit, Dr. Hussam bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Anqari - on his behalf and on behalf of the employees of the court - extended his congratulations and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha for the year 1447 AH.

Dr. Al-Anqari asked the Almighty - may He be exalted and glorified - to grant the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince continued health and wellness, and to bestow upon our country the blessing of security and safety under wise leadership, and to bring this blessed occasion back to this dear nation with goodness, prosperity, and blessings.

Al-Anqari praised the great efforts made by all state sectors in serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah in light of the direct guidance from the noble leadership, which is keenly concerned with the safety of the pilgrims and providing all services and facilities that enable them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.