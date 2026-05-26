رفع رئيس الديوان العام للمحاسبة الدكتور حسام بن عبدالمحسن العنقري -باسمه ونيابة عن منسوبي الديوان- التهاني والتبريكات لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى لعام 1447هـ.

وسأل الدكتور العنقري المولى -عزَّ وجل- أن يُديم على خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد موفور الصحة والعافية، وعلى بلادنا نعمة الأمن والأمان في ظل القيادة الحكيمة، وأن يعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على هذا الوطن الغالي بالخير واليُمن والبركات.

وأشاد العنقري بالجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها جميع قطاعات الدولة في خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام في ظل التوجيهات المباشرة من القيادة الكريمة التي تحرص كل الحرص على سلامة الحجاج، وتقديم جميع الخدمات والتسهيلات التي تمكنهم من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة.