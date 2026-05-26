تفقد وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، قوات الأمن الخاصة برئاسة أمن الدولة، المشاركة ضمن قوات أمن الحج.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله رئيس أمن الدولة عبدالعزيز بن محمد الهويريني.

واطّلع وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا خلال زيارته التفقدية على مستوى الجاهزية العملياتية لقوات الأمن الخاصة والخطط الأمنية والتنظيمية المعدّة لموسم الحج، إذ استمع إلى إيجاز قدمه قائد قوات الأمن الخاصة اللواء فهد بن غازي الحربي، تناول سير الاستعدادات الميدانية وآليات تنفيذ المهمات الأمنية بما يعزز كفاءة الأداء ويرفع مستوى التنسيق الأمني بين كافة القطاعات الأمنية والعسكرية.

وأشاد وزير الداخلية بما تبذله قوات الأمن الخاصة من جهود نوعية ضمن منظومة أمن الحج، مؤكداً أن ما تشهده منظومة الحج من تكامل أمني وتنظيمي وخدمي وما تملكه من تجهيزات متقدمة يجسد مستوى العناية بضيوف الرحمن، ويعزز من كفاءة تنفيذ الخطط الأمنية والتنظيمية بما يضمن أمن الحجاج وسلامتهم وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة.

حضر الزيارة نائب وزير الداخلية المكلّف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عياف، ورئيس الاستخبارات العامة خالد بن علي الحميدان، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية الدكتور خالد بن محمد البتال، ومساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات محمد بن مهنا المهنا، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون الأمنية عبدالله بن فهد بن فارس، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون العسكرية الفريق سليمان بن عبدالعزيز الميمان، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين في وزارة الداخلية ورئاسة أمن الدولة.