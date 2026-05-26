The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today inspected the special security forces of the State Security Presidency participating in the Hajj security forces.

He was received upon his arrival by the Head of State Security, Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Huwairini.

During his inspection visit, the Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, reviewed the operational readiness of the special security forces and the security and organizational plans prepared for the Hajj season. He listened to a briefing presented by the Commander of the Special Security Forces, Major General Fahd bin Ghazi Al-Harbi, which addressed the progress of field preparations and the mechanisms for executing security tasks, enhancing performance efficiency and raising the level of security coordination among all security and military sectors.

The Minister of Interior praised the qualitative efforts made by the special security forces within the Hajj security system, affirming that the integrated security, organizational, and service system of Hajj, along with its advanced equipment, reflects the level of care for the guests of Allah and enhances the efficiency of implementing security and organizational plans to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.

The visit was attended by the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Head of General Intelligence, Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations, Mohammed bin Mahna Al-Mahna, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, Abdullah bin Fahd bin Faris, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Military Affairs, Lieutenant General Suleiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Maiman, and a number of senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and the State Security Presidency.