تفقد وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، قوات الأمن الخاصة برئاسة أمن الدولة، المشاركة ضمن قوات أمن الحج.
وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله رئيس أمن الدولة عبدالعزيز بن محمد الهويريني.
واطّلع وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا خلال زيارته التفقدية على مستوى الجاهزية العملياتية لقوات الأمن الخاصة والخطط الأمنية والتنظيمية المعدّة لموسم الحج، إذ استمع إلى إيجاز قدمه قائد قوات الأمن الخاصة اللواء فهد بن غازي الحربي، تناول سير الاستعدادات الميدانية وآليات تنفيذ المهمات الأمنية بما يعزز كفاءة الأداء ويرفع مستوى التنسيق الأمني بين كافة القطاعات الأمنية والعسكرية.
وأشاد وزير الداخلية بما تبذله قوات الأمن الخاصة من جهود نوعية ضمن منظومة أمن الحج، مؤكداً أن ما تشهده منظومة الحج من تكامل أمني وتنظيمي وخدمي وما تملكه من تجهيزات متقدمة يجسد مستوى العناية بضيوف الرحمن، ويعزز من كفاءة تنفيذ الخطط الأمنية والتنظيمية بما يضمن أمن الحجاج وسلامتهم وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة.
حضر الزيارة نائب وزير الداخلية المكلّف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عياف، ورئيس الاستخبارات العامة خالد بن علي الحميدان، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية الدكتور خالد بن محمد البتال، ومساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات محمد بن مهنا المهنا، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون الأمنية عبدالله بن فهد بن فارس، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون العسكرية الفريق سليمان بن عبدالعزيز الميمان، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين في وزارة الداخلية ورئاسة أمن الدولة.
The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today inspected the special security forces of the State Security Presidency participating in the Hajj security forces.
He was received upon his arrival by the Head of State Security, Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Huwairini.
During his inspection visit, the Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, reviewed the operational readiness of the special security forces and the security and organizational plans prepared for the Hajj season. He listened to a briefing presented by the Commander of the Special Security Forces, Major General Fahd bin Ghazi Al-Harbi, which addressed the progress of field preparations and the mechanisms for executing security tasks, enhancing performance efficiency and raising the level of security coordination among all security and military sectors.
The Minister of Interior praised the qualitative efforts made by the special security forces within the Hajj security system, affirming that the integrated security, organizational, and service system of Hajj, along with its advanced equipment, reflects the level of care for the guests of Allah and enhances the efficiency of implementing security and organizational plans to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.
The visit was attended by the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Head of General Intelligence, Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations, Mohammed bin Mahna Al-Mahna, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, Abdullah bin Fahd bin Faris, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Military Affairs, Lieutenant General Suleiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Maiman, and a number of senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and the State Security Presidency.