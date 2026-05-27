Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah extended his highest congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as to all Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The Foreign Minister praised the generous care provided by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince in harnessing all advanced services for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance. He highlighted the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff domestically and the Kingdom's missions abroad for their comprehensive work in collaboration with the relevant government agencies, which culminated in the successful issuance of more than 1,528,000 electronic visas for foreign pilgrims during this year's Hajj season 1447 AH, through the digital embassy on the unified national visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also appreciated the efforts of the government agencies that contributed to the success of the Makkah Route initiative, which was implemented this year in 10 countries, aimed at expediting and facilitating all procedures for the guests of الرحمن (the Merciful) from the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God.