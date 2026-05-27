رفع وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، أسمى آيات التهاني، لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وجميع المسلمين حول العالم بمناسبة عيد الأضحى.

وثمّن وزير الخارجية، العناية الكريمة من لدن خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد، لتسخير كافة الخدمات المتطورة لحجاج بيت الله الحرام حتى يؤدّوا مناسكهم بيُسر وطمأنينة، منوهاً بجهود منسوبي وزارة الخارجية في الداخل وبعثات المملكة في الخارج على ما قدّموه من عملٍ متكامل بالتعاون مع الجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، والتي تُوِّجت بالنجاح بإصدار أكثر من مليون و528 ألف تأشيرة إلكترونية لحجاج الخارج، والصادرة خلال موسم حج هذا العام 1447هـ، عبر السفارة الرقمية بالمنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتأشيرات بوزارة الخارجية.

كما ثمّن جهود الأجهزة الحكومية التي أسهمت بإنجاح مبادرة طريق مكة التي نُفّذت هذا العام في 10 دول، وذلك بهدف تسريع وتسهيل كافة الإجراءات لضيوف الرحمن من حجاج بيت الله الحرام.