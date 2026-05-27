The issue of guarantees in any potential agreement with Iran is no longer a technical detail that can be overlooked on the sidelines of negotiations; it has become the essence of the matter itself. Previous experiences have shown that the problem was not always in the formulation of agreements as much as it was in the mechanisms for their implementation and the absence of a guarantor capable of turning commitments into real, monitorable, and accountable obligations. For this very reason, Tehran has insisted during multiple phases of its negotiations with the United States on the idea of a "international guarantor," meaning the entity that ensures the agreement does not collapse with changes in U.S. administrations or shifts in political balances in Washington. However, the irony here is that this very Iranian demand opens the door to a deeper question for the countries in the region: If Iran wants guarantees for its political and economic security, who guarantees the security of the Arab states that have paid a heavy price due to Iranian expansion and the policies of militias and cross-border conflicts? The countries that have been subjected to missile and drone attacks, or have lived under the pressure of security chaos and armed interventions, cannot view any new agreement as a diplomatic achievement unless it includes a genuine transformation in Iran's regional behavior. Stability is not only measured by halting uranium enrichment or freezing some nuclear activities; it is also measured by the extent to which the project of exporting influence through armed groups ceases, the degree of respect for the sovereignty of states, and the transition from a logic of revolution and expansion to that of a normal state seeking development and cooperation instead of managing open conflict zones. Thus, the idea of guarantees appears to be broader than mere technical oversight of nuclear facilities; it encompasses a complete political and security system that must be founded on the principle that Iran should become a factor of stability, not a source of threat, and a partner in protecting the security of the region, not a contributor to its exhaustion and depletion. For this reason, regional countries have tried in recent years not to remain mere recipients of the outcomes of international understandings, but have sought to build parallel regional approaches based on dialogue, containing tensions, and forming a network of balances that prevents the region from exploding again. We have witnessed extensive regional movements involving major powers such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan, in an attempt to create a new political environment that reduces the likelihood of direct confrontation and opens the door to broader understandings that go beyond the narrow U.S.-Iranian binary. However, these efforts remain incomplete if they do not become part of any future agreement, as excluding the affected countries from the table effectively means producing a fragile agreement that could explode at the first crisis. What is needed today is an agreement that collectively redefines regional security and grants Arab states the right to participate in formulating guarantees rather than merely waiting for their outcomes. The region can no longer afford temporary agreements that postpone explosions without addressing them, nor can it coexist with a formula that allows Iran to obtain strategic guarantees while many Arab capitals remain under the specter of missiles, militias, and indirect wars. The real guarantee of any agreement lies not just in the signed papers, but in building a new regional trust based on respect for sovereignty, halting interventions, and transforming the Middle East from an open battlefield into a space of balance and stability. This is the equation that will determine whether any upcoming agreement will genuinely mark the beginning of a different phase or merely a temporary truce preceding a new round of tensions.