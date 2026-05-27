لم تعد مسألة الضمانات في أي اتفاق محتمل مع إيران تفصيلاً تقنياً يمكن تجاوزه على هامش المفاوضات، بل أصبحت جوهر القضية نفسها، لأن التجارب السابقة أثبتت أن المشكلة لم تكن دائماً في صياغة الاتفاقات بقدر ما كانت في آليات تنفيذها وفي غياب الضامن القادر على تحويل التعهدات إلى التزامات حقيقية قابلة للمراقبة والمحاسبة. ولهذا السبب تحديداً أصرت طهران خلال مراحل متعددة من مفاوضاتها مع الولايات المتحدة على فكرة «الضامن الدولي»، أي الجهة التي تضمن عدم انهيار الاتفاق مع تغيّر الإدارات الأمريكية أو تبدل التوازنات السياسية في واشنطن، لكن المفارقة هنا أن هذا المطلب الإيراني نفسه يفتح الباب أمام سؤال أكثر عمقاً بالنسبة لدول المنطقة: إذا كانت إيران تريد ضمانات لأمنها السياسي والاقتصادي، فمن يضمن أمن الدول العربية التي دفعت أثماناً باهظة نتيجة التمدد الإيراني وسياسات المليشيات والصراعات العابرة للحدود؟ فالدول التي تعرّضت لهجمات بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، أو عاشت تحت ضغط الفوضى الأمنية والتدخلات المسلحة، لا يمكن أن تنظر إلى أي اتفاق جديد بوصفه إنجازاً دبلوماسياً ما لم يتضمن تحوّلاً حقيقياً في سلوك إيران الإقليمي، لأن الاستقرار لا يُقاس فقط بوقف تخصيب اليورانيوم أو بتجميد بعض الأنشطة النووية، بل يقاس أيضاً بمدى توقف مشروع تصدير النفوذ عبر الجماعات المسلحة، ومدى احترام سيادة الدول، ومدى الانتقال من منطق الثورة والتوسع إلى منطق الدولة الطبيعية التي تبحث عن التنمية والتعاون بدلاً من إدارة ساحات الاشتباك المفتوحة. ومن هنا تبدو فكرة الضمانات أكثر اتساعاً من مجرد رقابة تقنية على منشآت نووية، فهي تشمل منظومة سياسية وأمنية كاملة يجب أن تتأسس على مبدأ أن إيران ينبغي أن تصبح عنصر استقرار لا مصدر تهديد، وشريكاً في حماية أمن المنطقة لا عاملاً في إنهاكه واستنزافه. ولهذا حاولت دول الإقليم خلال السنوات الأخيرة ألا تبقى مجرد متلقٍ لنتائج التفاهمات الدولية، بل سعت إلى بناء مقاربات إقليمية موازية تقوم على الحوار واحتواء التوتر وتشكيل شبكة توازنات تمنع انفجار المنطقة مجدّداً، فشهدنا حراكاً إقليمياً واسعاً شاركت فيه قوى كبرى مثل المملكة العربية السعودية وتركيا ومصر وباكستان، في محاولة لخلق بيئة سياسية جديدة تقلل احتمالات المواجهة المباشرة وتفتح الباب أمام تفاهمات أوسع تتجاوز الثنائية الأمريكية الإيرانية الضيقة. غير أن هذه الجهود تبقى ناقصة إذا لم تتحوّل إلى جزء من أي اتفاق مستقبلي، لأن استبعاد الدول المتضررة من الطاولة يعني عملياً إنتاج اتفاق هش قابل للانفجار عند أول أزمة، بينما المطلوب اليوم هو اتفاق يعيد تعريف الأمن الإقليمي بصورة جماعية، ويمنح الدول العربية حق المشاركة في صياغة الضمانات لا الاكتفاء بانتظار نتائجها. فالمنطقة لم تعد تحتمل اتفاقات مؤقتة تؤجل الانفجار ولا تعالجه، ولم تعد قادرة على التعايش مع معادلة تسمح لإيران بالحصول على ضمانات إستراتيجية في الوقت الذي تبقى فيه عواصم عربية كثيرة تحت هاجس الصواريخ والمليشيات والحروب غير المباشرة. إن الضمان الحقيقي لأي اتفاق لا يكمن في الأوراق الموقعة وحدها، بل في بناء ثقة إقليمية جديدة تقوم على احترام السيادة ووقف التدخلات وتحويل الشرق الأوسط من ساحة صراع مفتوح إلى فضاء توازن واستقرار، وهذه هي المعادلة التي ستحدد ما إذا كان أي اتفاق مقبل سيكون بداية لمرحلة مختلفة فعلاً، أم مجرد هدنة مؤقتة تسبق جولة جديدة من التوترات.