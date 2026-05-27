في مواسم الأعياد والإجازات ترتفع حركة الطيران، وترتفع أيضاً قيمة شيء آخر لا يظهر في نشرات الاقتصاد ولا تقارير الأسواق.. هو الحنين.

ذلك الشعور الذي يدفع الناس لشراء التذاكر بأسعار مرتفعة، وتحمّل ساعات الانتظار والزحام والتأخير، فقط ليصلوا إلى مائدة أسرة أو حضن أم أو ضحكة أثيرة في مدينة بعيدة.

العالم الحديث غيّر شكل العلاقات البشرية، فالوظائف وزعت البشر بين الدول والقارات، ودفعت ملايين الشباب للعيش بعيداً عن عائلاتهم، لكن الطيران أعاد ترميم جزء من هذه المسافات، ليس بوصفه وسيلة نقل فقط إنما أيضاً بوصفه صناعة تعيش على الاشتياق الإنساني.

سابقاً، كانت المسافات الطويلة تعني الغياب الطويل، وكانت بعض الرحلات تحتاج أياماً وربما أسابيع من التنقل، أما اليوم فيستطيع شخص أن يتناول غداءه في الرياض، ثم يجد نفسه مساءً وسط عائلته في القاهرة أو لندن. هذه القدرة على اختصار المسافة صنعت شكلاً جديداً من الاقتصاد يمكن تسميته بـ«اقتصاد الحنين الجوي».

شركات الطيران تعرف ذلك جيداً، حتى وإن لم تعلنه بهذه اللغة الشاعرية، لذلك تصبح مواسم الأعياد والصيف أكثر الفترات ازدحاماً وربحية، فالقرار هنا لا يخضع للحسابات العقلانية دائماً، لأن الإنسان قد يؤجل شراء شيء يريده، لكنه غالباً لا يؤجل رؤية عائلته في العيد إذا كان قادراً على الوصول، هنا لا يمكن قراءة أسعار التذاكر المرتفعة دائماً باعتبارها مجرد أرقام مرتبطة بالعرض والطلب، إنما باعتبارها أيضاً انعكاساً لقيمة عاطفية يختزلها السفر نفسه.

في المواسم، غالباً لا تبيع شركات الطيران مقعداً بقدر ما تبيع فرصة للحضور الإنساني، فرصة ألا يغيب الأب عن أطفاله في العيد، أو ألا تبقى الأم وحيدة.

أثناء الأعياد تتغيّر خرائط الحركة الجوية، وتمتلئ المطارات بوجوه تحمل ملامح متشابهة مهما اختلفت الجنسيات؛ حقائب كثيرة، استعجال، مكالمات قصيرة، ورسائل تطمئن المنتظرين بأن الرحلة أقلعت أخيراً.

المطارات نفسها أصبحت جزءاً من الذاكرة العاطفية، وصالات الوصول تلخّص جانباً كبيراً من الحكاية الإنسانية للطيران حينما يتحوّل المطار من منشأة تشغيلية باردة إلى مساحة مزدحمة بالمشاعر البشرية.

ربما لهذا السبب، بقي الطيران رغم كل الأزمات العالمية واحداً من أكثر القطاعات قدرة على التعافي.

فالإنسان قد يتوقف مؤقتاً عن السفر للسياحة أو الترفيه، لكنه يعود سريعاً عندما يتعلق الأمر بالعائلة والذاكرة والحنين.

في النهاية، الطائرات في مواسم الأعياد تتحوّل من أجسام معدنية تعبر السماء، إلى جسور طويلة بين القلوب، وكلما اتسعت المدن وتشعبت الحياة الحديثة، سيبقى هناك اقتصاد خفي يحرك ملايين الرحلات حول العالم، اسمه الحنين.

كلّ عام وأنتم بخير.