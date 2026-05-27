تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في مواسم الأعياد والإجازات ترتفع حركة الطيران، وترتفع أيضاً قيمة شيء آخر لا يظهر في نشرات الاقتصاد ولا تقارير الأسواق.. هو الحنين.
ذلك الشعور الذي يدفع الناس لشراء التذاكر بأسعار مرتفعة، وتحمّل ساعات الانتظار والزحام والتأخير، فقط ليصلوا إلى مائدة أسرة أو حضن أم أو ضحكة أثيرة في مدينة بعيدة.
العالم الحديث غيّر شكل العلاقات البشرية، فالوظائف وزعت البشر بين الدول والقارات، ودفعت ملايين الشباب للعيش بعيداً عن عائلاتهم، لكن الطيران أعاد ترميم جزء من هذه المسافات، ليس بوصفه وسيلة نقل فقط إنما أيضاً بوصفه صناعة تعيش على الاشتياق الإنساني.
سابقاً، كانت المسافات الطويلة تعني الغياب الطويل، وكانت بعض الرحلات تحتاج أياماً وربما أسابيع من التنقل، أما اليوم فيستطيع شخص أن يتناول غداءه في الرياض، ثم يجد نفسه مساءً وسط عائلته في القاهرة أو لندن. هذه القدرة على اختصار المسافة صنعت شكلاً جديداً من الاقتصاد يمكن تسميته بـ«اقتصاد الحنين الجوي».
شركات الطيران تعرف ذلك جيداً، حتى وإن لم تعلنه بهذه اللغة الشاعرية، لذلك تصبح مواسم الأعياد والصيف أكثر الفترات ازدحاماً وربحية، فالقرار هنا لا يخضع للحسابات العقلانية دائماً، لأن الإنسان قد يؤجل شراء شيء يريده، لكنه غالباً لا يؤجل رؤية عائلته في العيد إذا كان قادراً على الوصول، هنا لا يمكن قراءة أسعار التذاكر المرتفعة دائماً باعتبارها مجرد أرقام مرتبطة بالعرض والطلب، إنما باعتبارها أيضاً انعكاساً لقيمة عاطفية يختزلها السفر نفسه.
في المواسم، غالباً لا تبيع شركات الطيران مقعداً بقدر ما تبيع فرصة للحضور الإنساني، فرصة ألا يغيب الأب عن أطفاله في العيد، أو ألا تبقى الأم وحيدة.
أثناء الأعياد تتغيّر خرائط الحركة الجوية، وتمتلئ المطارات بوجوه تحمل ملامح متشابهة مهما اختلفت الجنسيات؛ حقائب كثيرة، استعجال، مكالمات قصيرة، ورسائل تطمئن المنتظرين بأن الرحلة أقلعت أخيراً.
المطارات نفسها أصبحت جزءاً من الذاكرة العاطفية، وصالات الوصول تلخّص جانباً كبيراً من الحكاية الإنسانية للطيران حينما يتحوّل المطار من منشأة تشغيلية باردة إلى مساحة مزدحمة بالمشاعر البشرية.
ربما لهذا السبب، بقي الطيران رغم كل الأزمات العالمية واحداً من أكثر القطاعات قدرة على التعافي.
فالإنسان قد يتوقف مؤقتاً عن السفر للسياحة أو الترفيه، لكنه يعود سريعاً عندما يتعلق الأمر بالعائلة والذاكرة والحنين.
في النهاية، الطائرات في مواسم الأعياد تتحوّل من أجسام معدنية تعبر السماء، إلى جسور طويلة بين القلوب، وكلما اتسعت المدن وتشعبت الحياة الحديثة، سيبقى هناك اقتصاد خفي يحرك ملايين الرحلات حول العالم، اسمه الحنين.
كلّ عام وأنتم بخير.
During holiday and vacation seasons, air travel increases, and so does the value of something else that does not appear in economic bulletins or market reports... it is nostalgia.
This feeling drives people to buy tickets at high prices, endure hours of waiting, crowds, and delays, just to reach a family table, a mother's embrace, or a cherished laugh in a distant city.
The modern world has changed the nature of human relationships, as jobs have distributed people across countries and continents, pushing millions of young people to live far from their families. However, air travel has helped bridge some of these distances, not just as a means of transportation but also as an industry that thrives on human longing.
In the past, long distances meant long absences, and some journeys could take days or even weeks of travel. Today, a person can have lunch in Riyadh and then find themselves in the evening surrounded by their family in Cairo or London. This ability to shorten distance has created a new form of economy that can be called "the nostalgia economy of air travel."
Airlines know this well, even if they do not express it in such poetic language. Therefore, holiday and summer seasons become the busiest and most profitable times, as the decision here is not always subject to rational calculations. A person may postpone buying something they want, but they often do not postpone seeing their family during the holiday if they can reach them. Here, high ticket prices cannot always be read simply as numbers related to supply and demand, but also as a reflection of an emotional value encapsulated in the act of travel itself.
During the seasons, airlines often do not sell a seat as much as they sell an opportunity for human presence, an opportunity for a father not to be absent from his children during the holiday, or for a mother not to be alone.
During the holidays, air traffic maps change, and airports fill with faces that bear similar features regardless of their nationalities; many bags, urgency, brief calls, and messages reassuring those waiting that the flight has finally taken off.
Airports themselves have become part of the emotional memory, and arrival halls summarize a large part of the human story of air travel when the airport transforms from a cold operational facility into a space bustling with human emotions.
Perhaps for this reason, air travel has remained one of the most resilient sectors despite all global crises.
A person may temporarily stop traveling for tourism or leisure, but they quickly return when it comes to family, memory, and nostalgia.
In the end, airplanes during holiday seasons transform from metal bodies crossing the sky into long bridges between hearts, and as cities expand and modern life diversifies, there will remain a hidden economy that drives millions of flights around the world, called nostalgia.
Wishing you all the best every year.