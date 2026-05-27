During holiday and vacation seasons, air travel increases, and so does the value of something else that does not appear in economic bulletins or market reports... it is nostalgia.

This feeling drives people to buy tickets at high prices, endure hours of waiting, crowds, and delays, just to reach a family table, a mother's embrace, or a cherished laugh in a distant city.

The modern world has changed the nature of human relationships, as jobs have distributed people across countries and continents, pushing millions of young people to live far from their families. However, air travel has helped bridge some of these distances, not just as a means of transportation but also as an industry that thrives on human longing.

In the past, long distances meant long absences, and some journeys could take days or even weeks of travel. Today, a person can have lunch in Riyadh and then find themselves in the evening surrounded by their family in Cairo or London. This ability to shorten distance has created a new form of economy that can be called "the nostalgia economy of air travel."

Airlines know this well, even if they do not express it in such poetic language. Therefore, holiday and summer seasons become the busiest and most profitable times, as the decision here is not always subject to rational calculations. A person may postpone buying something they want, but they often do not postpone seeing their family during the holiday if they can reach them. Here, high ticket prices cannot always be read simply as numbers related to supply and demand, but also as a reflection of an emotional value encapsulated in the act of travel itself.

During the seasons, airlines often do not sell a seat as much as they sell an opportunity for human presence, an opportunity for a father not to be absent from his children during the holiday, or for a mother not to be alone.

During the holidays, air traffic maps change, and airports fill with faces that bear similar features regardless of their nationalities; many bags, urgency, brief calls, and messages reassuring those waiting that the flight has finally taken off.

Airports themselves have become part of the emotional memory, and arrival halls summarize a large part of the human story of air travel when the airport transforms from a cold operational facility into a space bustling with human emotions.

Perhaps for this reason, air travel has remained one of the most resilient sectors despite all global crises.

A person may temporarily stop traveling for tourism or leisure, but they quickly return when it comes to family, memory, and nostalgia.

In the end, airplanes during holiday seasons transform from metal bodies crossing the sky into long bridges between hearts, and as cities expand and modern life diversifies, there will remain a hidden economy that drives millions of flights around the world, called nostalgia.

Wishing you all the best every year.