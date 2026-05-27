أثار مقطع فيديو متداول لسيدة وهي تُقدم على تكسير مقتنيات داخل محل للعطور في أحد المولات، موجة واسعة من التفاعل على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط مزاعم رافقت الحادثة بأنها موظفة لم تتسلّم راتبها منذ أشهر.
الوزارة تتحرك ميدانياً
وفي أول تعليق رسمي، أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية مباشرتها للحالة المتداولة، مؤكدة أنها تعاملت مع الواقعة فور رصدها عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، والمتعلقة بإحدى منشآت القطاع الخاص داخل أحد المولات.
وأوضحت الوزارة، في بيان نشرته عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «إكس»، أن فرقها الميدانية زارت المنشأة، كما تم التواصل مع الموظفة المعنية للتحقق من ملابسات الحادثة.
التحقق من الادعاءات المتداولة
وبيّنت الوزارة أن الموظفة باشرت عملها في المنشأة بتاريخ 13 مايو 2026، مؤكدة أن الفرق المختصة تعمل حالياً على التحقق من جميع الوقائع والمعلومات المتداولة، تمهيداً لاتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة وفق الأنظمة المعمول بها.
متابعة لضمان الحقوق
وشددت الوزارة على استمرار جهودها الرقابية لمتابعة التزام منشآت القطاع الخاص بما نص عليه نظام العمل ولائحته التنفيذية، بما يضمن حفظ الحقوق وتعزيز بيئة العمل في سوق العمل السعودي.
A widely circulated video of a woman smashing items inside a perfume shop in a mall has sparked a significant reaction on social media platforms, amid claims accompanying the incident that she is an employee who has not received her salary for months.
The Ministry Takes Action
In its first official comment, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that it has begun addressing the circulated case, confirming that it dealt with the incident as soon as it was spotted on social media, which pertains to one of the private sector establishments inside a mall.
The ministry clarified, in a statement published on its official account on the "X" platform, that its field teams visited the establishment, and that they have contacted the concerned employee to verify the circumstances of the incident.
Verification of the Circulated Claims
The ministry indicated that the employee began her work at the establishment on May 13, 2026, confirming that the specialized teams are currently working to verify all the facts and information being circulated, in preparation for taking the necessary legal actions in accordance with the applicable regulations.
Follow-Up to Ensure Rights
The ministry emphasized its ongoing supervisory efforts to ensure that private sector establishments comply with the provisions of the labor law and its executive regulations, in order to safeguard rights and enhance the working environment in the Saudi labor market.