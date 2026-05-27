أثار مقطع فيديو متداول لسيدة وهي تُقدم على تكسير مقتنيات داخل محل للعطور في أحد المولات، موجة واسعة من التفاعل على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط مزاعم رافقت الحادثة بأنها موظفة لم تتسلّم راتبها منذ أشهر.

الوزارة تتحرك ميدانياً

وفي أول تعليق رسمي، أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية مباشرتها للحالة المتداولة، مؤكدة أنها تعاملت مع الواقعة فور رصدها عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، والمتعلقة بإحدى منشآت القطاع الخاص داخل أحد المولات.

وأوضحت الوزارة، في بيان نشرته عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «إكس»، أن فرقها الميدانية زارت المنشأة، كما تم التواصل مع الموظفة المعنية للتحقق من ملابسات الحادثة.

التحقق من الادعاءات المتداولة

وبيّنت الوزارة أن الموظفة باشرت عملها في المنشأة بتاريخ 13 مايو 2026، مؤكدة أن الفرق المختصة تعمل حالياً على التحقق من جميع الوقائع والمعلومات المتداولة، تمهيداً لاتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة وفق الأنظمة المعمول بها.

متابعة لضمان الحقوق

وشددت الوزارة على استمرار جهودها الرقابية لمتابعة التزام منشآت القطاع الخاص بما نص عليه نظام العمل ولائحته التنفيذية، بما يضمن حفظ الحقوق وتعزيز بيئة العمل في سوق العمل السعودي.