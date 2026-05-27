A widely circulated video of a woman smashing items inside a perfume shop in a mall has sparked a significant reaction on social media platforms, amid claims accompanying the incident that she is an employee who has not received her salary for months.

The Ministry Takes Action

In its first official comment, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that it has begun addressing the circulated case, confirming that it dealt with the incident as soon as it was spotted on social media, which pertains to one of the private sector establishments inside a mall.

The ministry clarified, in a statement published on its official account on the "X" platform, that its field teams visited the establishment, and that they have contacted the concerned employee to verify the circumstances of the incident.

Verification of the Circulated Claims

The ministry indicated that the employee began her work at the establishment on May 13, 2026, confirming that the specialized teams are currently working to verify all the facts and information being circulated, in preparation for taking the necessary legal actions in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Follow-Up to Ensure Rights

The ministry emphasized its ongoing supervisory efforts to ensure that private sector establishments comply with the provisions of the labor law and its executive regulations, in order to safeguard rights and enhance the working environment in the Saudi labor market.