رفع رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد مازن بن إبراهيم الكهموس، التهنئة إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى الشعب والأمّتين العربية والإسلامية، بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى لعام 1447هـ.

ونوَّه الكهموس بهذه المناسبة بما توليه القيادة من اهتمام بتسخير الجهود والإمكانات كافة، لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن لأداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وسهولة، والحفاظ على سلامتهم وراحتهم.

وسأل الله -عزّ وجلّ- أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده، وأن يتقبّل منهما ما يقدّمانه من أعمال جليلة في خدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين، وأن يديم على وطننا أمنه واستقراره ونهضته.