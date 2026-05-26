رفع رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد مازن بن إبراهيم الكهموس، التهنئة إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى الشعب والأمّتين العربية والإسلامية، بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى لعام 1447هـ.
ونوَّه الكهموس بهذه المناسبة بما توليه القيادة من اهتمام بتسخير الجهود والإمكانات كافة، لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن لأداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وسهولة، والحفاظ على سلامتهم وراحتهم.
وسأل الله -عزّ وجلّ- أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده، وأن يتقبّل منهما ما يقدّمانه من أعمال جليلة في خدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين، وأن يديم على وطننا أمنه واستقراره ونهضته.
The President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as to the people and the two Arab and Islamic nations, on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha for the year 1447 AH.
Al-Kahmous highlighted on this occasion the attention that the leadership gives to harnessing all efforts and resources to serve the guests of Allah in performing their rituals with ease and comfort, and to ensure their safety and well-being.
He asked Allah - the Almighty - to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince, to accept from them their noble deeds in serving the pilgrims and Umrah performers, and to maintain the security, stability, and progress of our homeland.