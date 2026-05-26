The General Authority for Statistics announced today that the total number of pilgrims this year 1447 AH reached 1,707,301 male and female pilgrims, of whom 1,546,655 male and female pilgrims came from outside the Kingdom through various entry points, while the number of domestic pilgrims was 160,646 male and female pilgrims, consisting of citizens and residents.

The Authority indicated in its statistical results for this year's Hajj that the number of male pilgrims from the total number of domestic and foreign pilgrims reached 893,396, while the number of female pilgrims from the total number of domestic and foreign pilgrims reached 813,905.

Regarding the statistics of pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom, the Authority clarified the ways in which pilgrims arrived from outside the Kingdom, as 1,485,729 male and female pilgrims arrived via air entry points, while 54,429 male and female pilgrims arrived via land entry points, and 6,497 male and female pilgrims arrived via sea entry points.

It is worth mentioning that the General Authority for Statistics relied on administrative record data from the Ministry of Interior as the primary source of data for issuing the statistical data and indicators for the Hajj season of 1447 AH 2026 AD, to provide high-accuracy and reliability record data for Hajj statistics according to a unified model that includes several elements; continuing the statistical approach followed over the past six years.

The General Authority for Statistics is considered the official and sole statistical reference for data and statistical information in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Hajj statistics report for the year 1447 AH - 2026 AD can be accessed through the following link: https://www.stats.gov.sa/documents/d/guest/hajj-report-1447h-ar.