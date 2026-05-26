انتقلت إلى رحمه الله تعالى زوجة محمد ناصر آل ماعز، وصُلِّي عليها بعد صلاة عصر اليوم بجامع والد بن جارالله في السوق الشعبي بمحافظة أحد رفيدة، بينما وُوري جثمانها الثرى في مقبرة آل مدير، فيما يتقبل زوجها وأسرته وأقاربه العزاء بمنزله في حي آل بريد. رحمها الله، وغفر لها، وأسكنها فسيح جناته.