The wife of Mohammed Nasser Al-Ma'iz has passed away, may God have mercy on her. She was prayed for after the afternoon prayer today at the mosque of the father of Ben Jarallah in the popular market of the governorate of Ahad Rufaida, while her body was laid to rest in the Al-Mudir cemetery. Her husband, family, and relatives are receiving condolences at their home in the Al-Braid neighborhood. May God have mercy on her, forgive her, and grant her a place in His vast paradise.