تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً من رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر الشقيقة الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني.
واستعرض الوزيران خلال الاتصال مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، واستمرار التنسيق والتشاور الثنائي بهذا الشأن.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
During the call, the two ministers reviewed the latest developments in the region and the ongoing coordination and bilateral consultations in this regard.