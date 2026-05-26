تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً من رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر الشقيقة الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني.

واستعرض الوزيران خلال الاتصال مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، واستمرار التنسيق والتشاور الثنائي بهذا الشأن.