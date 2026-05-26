The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, raised the highest expressions of congratulations and blessings in his name and on behalf of the people of the region to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha.

He said: "I am pleased to extend to the esteemed position, in my name and on behalf of the people of the Eastern Province, my best congratulations and blessings on this occasion, asking God to grant you abundant health and wellness, and to bring this occasion back to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings."

He asked Almighty God to continue the blessing of security and stability upon the Kingdom, to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, to guide them in all that elevates and prospers the nation, and to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims and the good deeds of everyone.