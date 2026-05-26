رفع أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة، أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى المبارك.

وقال: «يسعدني أن أرفع للمقام الكريم، باسمي ونيابةً عن أهالي المنطقة الشرقية، أطيب التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة، سائلاً الله أن يمتعكم بموفور الصحة والعافية، وأن يعيد هذه المناسبة على الأمتين العربية والإسلامية بالخير والبركات».

وسأل الله عز وجل أن يديم على المملكة نعمة الأمن والاستقرار، وأن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، وأن يوفقهما لكل ما فيه رفعة الوطن وازدهاره، وأن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم، ومن الجميع صالح أعمالهم.