أكد نائب أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي باقري، أن إيران والولايات المتحدة لم تتوصلا بعد إلى اتفاق بشأن رفع الحصار عن مضيق هرمز، موضحاً أن «الاتصالات غير المباشرة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة لا تزال مستمرة».
وقال باقري الذي يزور موسكو حالياً لحضور مؤتمر أمني، لوكالة «ريا نوفوستي» الروسية إن «إيران وسلطنة عُمان تجريان مباحثات حول آلية جديدة لعبور السفن عبر مضيق هرمز»، نافياً أن يكون ملف مخزون اليورانيوم الإيراني على جدول المفاوضات مع واشنطن.
وفي رده على سؤال عن الملف النووي قال باقري: «لا يتم بحث هذا الموضوع ضمن جدول أعمال المفاوضات».
من جهته، قال نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي ريابكوف إن موسكو أبلغت واشنطن باستعدادها لنقل اليورانيوم المخصب من إيران، مؤكدا أن المقترح لا يزال مطروحا.
في المقابل، قال مسؤولان أمريكيان لـ«نيويورك تايمز»، إن الضربات العسكرية الأمريكية التي استهدفت مواقع في جنوب إيران (الإثنين)، جاءت بعد أن رصد محللو الاستخبارات سلسلة تحركات عسكرية إيرانية اعتُبرت «تهديداً محتملاً» للقوات الأمريكية، خلال الساعات الـ24 السابقة للهجوم.
وأضاف المسؤولان أن طائرات حربية أمريكية أغرقت زورقين سريعين تابعين للحرس الثوري الإيراني كانا يحاولان زرع ألغام في مضيق هرمز، الممر المائي الحيوي الذي تفرض إيران عليه حصاراً فعلياً، وكان يمر عبره نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط والغاز اليومية في العالم قبل اندلاع الحرب.
ونددت طهران بالضربات التي شنتها الولايات المتحدة فجر ليل (الإثنين/ الثلاثاء) ووصفتها بأنها دليل على سوء النية وانعدام الثقة، رغم أن الجيش الأمريكي يؤكد أنها دفاعية.
Iran's Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Bagheri, confirmed that Iran and the United States have not yet reached an agreement regarding lifting the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, explaining that "indirect communications between Iran and the United States are still ongoing."
Bagheri, who is currently visiting Moscow to attend a security conference, told the Russian news agency "RIA Novosti" that "Iran and Oman are conducting discussions about a new mechanism for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz," denying that the issue of Iran's uranium stockpile is on the agenda for negotiations with Washington.
In response to a question about the nuclear file, Bagheri said: "This topic is not being discussed within the agenda of the negotiations."
For his part, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow has informed Washington of its readiness to transfer enriched uranium from Iran, confirming that the proposal is still on the table.
In contrast, two American officials told the "New York Times" that the U.S. military strikes targeting sites in southern Iran (on Monday) came after intelligence analysts detected a series of Iranian military movements that were considered a "potential threat" to U.S. forces in the 24 hours leading up to the attack.
The officials added that U.S. warplanes sank two fast boats belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard that were attempting to plant mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway that Iran has effectively blockaded, through which about one-fifth of the world's daily oil and gas supplies passed before the outbreak of war.
Tehran condemned the strikes carried out by the United States in the early hours of (Monday/Tuesday) and described them as evidence of bad faith and a lack of trust, despite the U.S. military asserting that they are defensive.