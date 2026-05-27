أكد نائب أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي باقري، أن إيران والولايات المتحدة لم تتوصلا بعد إلى اتفاق بشأن رفع الحصار عن مضيق هرمز، موضحاً أن «الاتصالات غير المباشرة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة لا تزال مستمرة».

وقال باقري الذي يزور موسكو حالياً لحضور مؤتمر أمني، لوكالة «ريا نوفوستي» الروسية إن «إيران وسلطنة عُمان تجريان مباحثات حول آلية جديدة لعبور السفن عبر مضيق هرمز»، نافياً أن يكون ملف مخزون اليورانيوم الإيراني على جدول المفاوضات مع واشنطن.

وفي رده على سؤال عن الملف النووي قال باقري: «لا يتم بحث هذا الموضوع ضمن جدول أعمال المفاوضات».

من جهته، قال نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي ريابكوف إن موسكو أبلغت واشنطن باستعدادها لنقل اليورانيوم المخصب من إيران، مؤكدا أن المقترح لا يزال مطروحا.

في المقابل، قال مسؤولان أمريكيان لـ«نيويورك تايمز»، إن الضربات العسكرية الأمريكية التي استهدفت مواقع في جنوب إيران (الإثنين)، جاءت بعد أن رصد محللو الاستخبارات سلسلة تحركات عسكرية إيرانية اعتُبرت «تهديداً محتملاً» للقوات الأمريكية، خلال الساعات الـ24 السابقة للهجوم.

وأضاف المسؤولان أن طائرات حربية أمريكية أغرقت زورقين سريعين تابعين للحرس الثوري الإيراني كانا يحاولان زرع ألغام في مضيق هرمز، الممر المائي الحيوي الذي تفرض إيران عليه حصاراً فعلياً، وكان يمر عبره نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط والغاز اليومية في العالم قبل اندلاع الحرب.

ونددت طهران بالضربات التي شنتها الولايات المتحدة فجر ليل (الإثنين/ الثلاثاء) ووصفتها بأنها دليل على سوء النية وانعدام الثقة، رغم أن الجيش الأمريكي يؤكد أنها دفاعية.