Iran's Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Bagheri, confirmed that Iran and the United States have not yet reached an agreement regarding lifting the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, explaining that "indirect communications between Iran and the United States are still ongoing."

Bagheri, who is currently visiting Moscow to attend a security conference, told the Russian news agency "RIA Novosti" that "Iran and Oman are conducting discussions about a new mechanism for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz," denying that the issue of Iran's uranium stockpile is on the agenda for negotiations with Washington.

In response to a question about the nuclear file, Bagheri said: "This topic is not being discussed within the agenda of the negotiations."

For his part, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow has informed Washington of its readiness to transfer enriched uranium from Iran, confirming that the proposal is still on the table.

In contrast, two American officials told the "New York Times" that the U.S. military strikes targeting sites in southern Iran (on Monday) came after intelligence analysts detected a series of Iranian military movements that were considered a "potential threat" to U.S. forces in the 24 hours leading up to the attack.

The officials added that U.S. warplanes sank two fast boats belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard that were attempting to plant mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway that Iran has effectively blockaded, through which about one-fifth of the world's daily oil and gas supplies passed before the outbreak of war.

Tehran condemned the strikes carried out by the United States in the early hours of (Monday/Tuesday) and described them as evidence of bad faith and a lack of trust, despite the U.S. military asserting that they are defensive.