The Director General of the Border Guard, Major General Shaya' bin Salem Al-Wad'ani, visited the Command and Control Center for Hajj Security, where he reviewed the operational work mechanisms and the monitoring and coordination systems that support the implementation of security and organizational plans during the Hajj season.

Major General Shaya' Al-Wad'ani listened to an explanation about the stages of field monitoring and the real-time coordination mechanisms between security and service sectors, as well as the technical systems and applications that support operations management, follow-up on reports, and enhance response speed in the holy sites.

Major General Shaya' Al-Wad'ani emphasized the integration and coordination among the participating entities, which contributes to enhancing the security and safety of the guests of Allah and ensuring they perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.