زار المدير العام لحرس الحدود اللواء الركن شايع بن سالم الودعاني مركز القيادة والسيطرة لأمن الحج، واطّلع على آليات العمل التشغيلية ومنظومات المتابعة والتنسيق الداعمة لتنفيذ الخطط الأمنية والتنظيمية خلال موسم الحج.
واستمع اللواء الركن شايع الودعاني إلى شرح عن مراحل المتابعة الميدانية وآليات التنسيق اللحظي بين القطاعات الأمنية والخدمية، والأنظمة التقنية والتطبيقات الداعمة لإدارة العمليات ومتابعة البلاغات وتعزيز سرعة الاستجابة في المشاعر المقدسة.
وأكد اللواء الركن شايع الودعاني التكامل والتنسيق بين الجهات المشاركة، بما يسهم في تعزيز أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن واستكمال أداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة.
The Director General of the Border Guard, Major General Shaya' bin Salem Al-Wad'ani, visited the Command and Control Center for Hajj Security, where he reviewed the operational work mechanisms and the monitoring and coordination systems that support the implementation of security and organizational plans during the Hajj season.
Major General Shaya' Al-Wad'ani listened to an explanation about the stages of field monitoring and the real-time coordination mechanisms between security and service sectors, as well as the technical systems and applications that support operations management, follow-up on reports, and enhance response speed in the holy sites.
Major General Shaya' Al-Wad'ani emphasized the integration and coordination among the participating entities, which contributes to enhancing the security and safety of the guests of Allah and ensuring they perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.