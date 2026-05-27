The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today the Minister of Interior and Municipalities of the Lebanese Republic, Ahmad al-Hajjar, at the ministry's headquarters in Mecca.

During the reception, they discussed aspects of security cooperation between the two brotherly countries, in addition to addressing several topics of mutual interest.

The Lebanese Minister of Interior expressed his appreciation during the reception for the Kingdom's efforts in serving the guests of الرحمن, and for the comprehensive services and advanced capabilities that contribute to facilitating the performance of Hajj rituals safely and with reassurance.

Present at the reception were the Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmad bin Suleiman Al-Issa.