توافد أفواج الحجاج إلى منشأة الجمرات لرمي الجمرة الكبرى (جمرة العقبة) فجر أمس (الأربعاء) وسط تنظيم دقيق ومسارات آمنة سهلت على الرماة الرمي دون تدافع أو زحام. والتقطت كاميرا «عكاظ» مشاهد متعددة لضيوف الرحمن وتفاعل رجال الأمن معهم والتيسير عليهم في الرمي.