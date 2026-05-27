توافد أفواج الحجاج إلى منشأة الجمرات لرمي الجمرة الكبرى (جمرة العقبة) فجر أمس (الأربعاء) وسط تنظيم دقيق ومسارات آمنة سهلت على الرماة الرمي دون تدافع أو زحام. والتقطت كاميرا «عكاظ» مشاهد متعددة لضيوف الرحمن وتفاعل رجال الأمن معهم والتيسير عليهم في الرمي.
The crowds of pilgrims arrived at the Jamarat facility to throw stones at the largest jamrah (Jamrat al-Aqaba) early yesterday (Wednesday) amidst precise organization and safe pathways that facilitated the throwing for the throwers without any pushing or crowding. The camera of "Okaz" captured multiple scenes of the guests of الرحمن and the interaction of security personnel with them, easing their experience during the throwing.