في حادثة صادمة هزت الأوساط السياحية في جنوب أفريقيا، تحولت رحلة استجمام لزوجين متقاعدين إلى كابوس مأساوي، بعد العثور على جثتيهما ملقاتين في نهر تملؤه التماسيح بحديقة «كروجر» الوطنية الشهيرة، وسط شكوك قوية حول تعرضهما لجريمة قتل مروعة بدافع السرقة.
وبحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام دولية، فإن الضحيتين هما «إرنست ماريه» (71 عاماً) وزوجته «دينا ماريه» (73 عاماً)، وهما زوجان معروفان بحبهما الشديد للطبيعة ورحلات السفاري. وكان الزوجان قد قدما من مدينتهما «موسيل باي» لقضاء وقت ممتع في المحمية، إلا أن أثرهما انقطع تماماً يوم الأربعاء 20 مايو عقب خروجهما في جولة بالسيارة، لتنتهي رحلة البحث عنهما بفاجعة هزت قلوب عائلتهما والمجتمع المحلي يوم الجمعة 22 مايو.
تفاصيل صادمة ودافع الجريمة
التقارير الأولية الصادرة عن جهات التحقيق رسمت سيناريو شديد القسوة لما حدث؛ إذ تبين أن الضحيتين تعرضا للطعن، وتُشير الشواهد إلى احتمال تقييد أيديهما قبل مقتلهما. ويبدو أن الجناة لم يكتفوا بسلب أرواح الزوجين المسنين، بل ألقوا بجثتيهما في النهر ليداروا معالم الجريمة، قبل أن يستولوا على سيارتهما ذات الدفع الرباعي ويلوذوا بالفرار.
ووفقاً للمصادر الأمنية، تتجه أصابع الاتهام نحو عصابات الصيد غير المشروع المنتشرة في المنطقة. ويرجح المحققون أن الزوجين لسوء حظهما قد صادفا هؤلاء الصيادين أثناء ممارسة نشاطهم المحظور في الحديقة، مما دفع الجناة للتخلص منهما بوحشية لمنع أي بلاغات قد تكشف أمرهم.
استنفار أمني وصدمة محلية
من جهتها، أكدت هيئة المتنزهات الوطنية بجنوب أفريقيا أنها أطلقت عملية بحث واسعة ومكثفة فور تأخر الزوجين عن العودة إلى مخيمهما، لتعثر فرق الإنقاذ لاحقاً على الجثتين في منطقة «بافوري» بالقرب من ضفة النهر، بينما لا تزال سيارتهما مفقودة حتى الآن.
وفيما تواصل الشرطة تحقيقاتها المكثفة لفك لغز هذه الجريمة المروعة وملاحقة الجناة، عبر مسؤولون في الحديقة عن عميق أسفهم، واصفين الحادثة بأنها «نادرة وشديدة الخطورة» في واحدة من أكثر المحميات الطبيعية شهرة وأماناً في العالم، بينما خيّم الحزن والصدمة على جيران ومعارف الزوجين الراحلين، الذين لم يصدقوا أن شغفهما بالطبيعة سينتهي بهما إلى هذه النهاية الحزينة.
In a shocking incident that rocked the tourism community in South Africa, a vacation for a retired couple turned into a tragic nightmare after their bodies were found lying in a crocodile-infested river in the famous "Kruger" National Park, amid strong suspicions that they fell victim to a horrific murder for robbery.
According to international media reports, the victims are "Ernest Marais" (71 years old) and his wife "Dina Marais" (73 years old), a couple known for their deep love of nature and safari trips. The couple had traveled from their hometown of "Mossel Bay" to enjoy their time in the reserve, but their trail completely went cold on Wednesday, May 20, after they set out on a driving tour, leading to a search that ended in tragedy that shook the hearts of their family and the local community on Friday, May 22.
Shocking Details and Motive for the Crime
Initial reports from investigative authorities painted a grim scenario of what happened; it was revealed that the victims had been stabbed, and evidence suggests that their hands may have been bound before their deaths. It appears that the perpetrators did not stop at taking the lives of the elderly couple but threw their bodies into the river to cover up the crime, before seizing their four-wheel-drive vehicle and fleeing the scene.
According to security sources, fingers of accusation are pointing towards illegal poaching gangs operating in the area. Investigators believe that the couple, unfortunately, encountered these poachers while they were engaged in their prohibited activities in the park, prompting the assailants to brutally dispose of them to prevent any reports that could expose them.
Security Alert and Local Shock
For its part, the South African National Parks Authority confirmed that it launched a wide and intensive search operation as soon as the couple was late returning to their camp, leading rescue teams to later find the bodies in the "Pafuri" area near the riverbank, while their vehicle remains missing to this day.
As the police continue their intensive investigations to unravel the mystery of this horrific crime and pursue the perpetrators, officials at the park expressed their deep sorrow, describing the incident as "rare and extremely dangerous" in one of the most famous and safest nature reserves in the world, while sadness and shock enveloped the neighbors and acquaintances of the deceased couple, who could not believe that their passion for nature would end in such a tragic way.