في حادثة صادمة هزت الأوساط السياحية في جنوب أفريقيا، تحولت رحلة استجمام لزوجين متقاعدين إلى كابوس مأساوي، بعد العثور على جثتيهما ملقاتين في نهر تملؤه التماسيح بحديقة «كروجر» الوطنية الشهيرة، وسط شكوك قوية حول تعرضهما لجريمة قتل مروعة بدافع السرقة.

وبحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام دولية، فإن الضحيتين هما «إرنست ماريه» (71 عاماً) وزوجته «دينا ماريه» (73 عاماً)، وهما زوجان معروفان بحبهما الشديد للطبيعة ورحلات السفاري. وكان الزوجان قد قدما من مدينتهما «موسيل باي» لقضاء وقت ممتع في المحمية، إلا أن أثرهما انقطع تماماً يوم الأربعاء 20 مايو عقب خروجهما في جولة بالسيارة، لتنتهي رحلة البحث عنهما بفاجعة هزت قلوب عائلتهما والمجتمع المحلي يوم الجمعة 22 مايو.

تفاصيل صادمة ودافع الجريمة

التقارير الأولية الصادرة عن جهات التحقيق رسمت سيناريو شديد القسوة لما حدث؛ إذ تبين أن الضحيتين تعرضا للطعن، وتُشير الشواهد إلى احتمال تقييد أيديهما قبل مقتلهما. ويبدو أن الجناة لم يكتفوا بسلب أرواح الزوجين المسنين، بل ألقوا بجثتيهما في النهر ليداروا معالم الجريمة، قبل أن يستولوا على سيارتهما ذات الدفع الرباعي ويلوذوا بالفرار.

ووفقاً للمصادر الأمنية، تتجه أصابع الاتهام نحو عصابات الصيد غير المشروع المنتشرة في المنطقة. ويرجح المحققون أن الزوجين لسوء حظهما قد صادفا هؤلاء الصيادين أثناء ممارسة نشاطهم المحظور في الحديقة، مما دفع الجناة للتخلص منهما بوحشية لمنع أي بلاغات قد تكشف أمرهم.

استنفار أمني وصدمة محلية

من جهتها، أكدت هيئة المتنزهات الوطنية بجنوب أفريقيا أنها أطلقت عملية بحث واسعة ومكثفة فور تأخر الزوجين عن العودة إلى مخيمهما، لتعثر فرق الإنقاذ لاحقاً على الجثتين في منطقة «بافوري» بالقرب من ضفة النهر، بينما لا تزال سيارتهما مفقودة حتى الآن.

وفيما تواصل الشرطة تحقيقاتها المكثفة لفك لغز هذه الجريمة المروعة وملاحقة الجناة، عبر مسؤولون في الحديقة عن عميق أسفهم، واصفين الحادثة بأنها «نادرة وشديدة الخطورة» في واحدة من أكثر المحميات الطبيعية شهرة وأماناً في العالم، بينما خيّم الحزن والصدمة على جيران ومعارف الزوجين الراحلين، الذين لم يصدقوا أن شغفهما بالطبيعة سينتهي بهما إلى هذه النهاية الحزينة.