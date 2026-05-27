In a shocking incident that rocked the tourism community in South Africa, a vacation for a retired couple turned into a tragic nightmare after their bodies were found lying in a crocodile-infested river in the famous "Kruger" National Park, amid strong suspicions that they fell victim to a horrific murder for robbery.

According to international media reports, the victims are "Ernest Marais" (71 years old) and his wife "Dina Marais" (73 years old), a couple known for their deep love of nature and safari trips. The couple had traveled from their hometown of "Mossel Bay" to enjoy their time in the reserve, but their trail completely went cold on Wednesday, May 20, after they set out on a driving tour, leading to a search that ended in tragedy that shook the hearts of their family and the local community on Friday, May 22.

Shocking Details and Motive for the Crime

Initial reports from investigative authorities painted a grim scenario of what happened; it was revealed that the victims had been stabbed, and evidence suggests that their hands may have been bound before their deaths. It appears that the perpetrators did not stop at taking the lives of the elderly couple but threw their bodies into the river to cover up the crime, before seizing their four-wheel-drive vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to security sources, fingers of accusation are pointing towards illegal poaching gangs operating in the area. Investigators believe that the couple, unfortunately, encountered these poachers while they were engaged in their prohibited activities in the park, prompting the assailants to brutally dispose of them to prevent any reports that could expose them.

Security Alert and Local Shock

For its part, the South African National Parks Authority confirmed that it launched a wide and intensive search operation as soon as the couple was late returning to their camp, leading rescue teams to later find the bodies in the "Pafuri" area near the riverbank, while their vehicle remains missing to this day.

As the police continue their intensive investigations to unravel the mystery of this horrific crime and pursue the perpetrators, officials at the park expressed their deep sorrow, describing the incident as "rare and extremely dangerous" in one of the most famous and safest nature reserves in the world, while sadness and shock enveloped the neighbors and acquaintances of the deceased couple, who could not believe that their passion for nature would end in such a tragic way.