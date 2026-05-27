استقبل وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، وزير الداخلية في جمهورية العراق الفريق أول ركن عبدالأمير كامل الشمري، وذلك في مقر الوزارة بمكة المكرمة.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث أوجه التعاون الأمني بين البلدين الشقيقين، إلى جانب مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

ونوه وزير الداخلية في جمهورية العراق بالجهود الجليلة التي تبذلها المملكة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وما توفره من خدمات وإمكانات تسهم في أداء الحجاج لمناسكهم بأمن ويسر وطمأنينة.

حضر الاستقبال، نائب وزير الداخلية المكلّف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عيّاف، ومساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى.