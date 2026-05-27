The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today received the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Iraq, Lieutenant General Abdulamir Kamel Al-Shammari, at the ministry's headquarters in Mecca.

During the reception, they discussed aspects of security cooperation between the two brotherly countries, as well as several topics of mutual interest.

The Minister of Interior of the Republic of Iraq praised the noble efforts made by the Kingdom in serving the guests of Allah, and the services and facilities it provides that contribute to the pilgrims performing their rituals safely, easily, and with peace of mind.

Attending the reception were the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa.