استقبل وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، وزير الداخلية في جمهورية العراق الفريق أول ركن عبدالأمير كامل الشمري، وذلك في مقر الوزارة بمكة المكرمة.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث أوجه التعاون الأمني بين البلدين الشقيقين، إلى جانب مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
ونوه وزير الداخلية في جمهورية العراق بالجهود الجليلة التي تبذلها المملكة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وما توفره من خدمات وإمكانات تسهم في أداء الحجاج لمناسكهم بأمن ويسر وطمأنينة.
حضر الاستقبال، نائب وزير الداخلية المكلّف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عيّاف، ومساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى.
The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today received the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Iraq, Lieutenant General Abdulamir Kamel Al-Shammari, at the ministry's headquarters in Mecca.
During the reception, they discussed aspects of security cooperation between the two brotherly countries, as well as several topics of mutual interest.
The Minister of Interior of the Republic of Iraq praised the noble efforts made by the Kingdom in serving the guests of Allah, and the services and facilities it provides that contribute to the pilgrims performing their rituals safely, easily, and with peace of mind.
Attending the reception were the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa.