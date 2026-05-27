استقبل وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا، اليوم، الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، وزير الداخلية وزير مكافحة المخدرات بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محسن رضا نقوي، وذلك في مقر الوزارة بمكة المكرمة.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق الأمني بين البلدين الشقيقين، إضافةً إلى مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

وثمّن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني الجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها المملكة لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام، وما وفرته من منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات والتنظيمات التي تسهم في تمكين الحجاج من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وسكينة.

حضر الاستقبال، نائب وزير الداخلية المكلّف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عيّاف، ومساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى.