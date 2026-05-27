The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Higher Hajj Committee, today received Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior and Minister of Narcotics Control of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, at the ministry's headquarters in Mecca.

During the reception, ways to enhance cooperation and security coordination between the two brotherly countries were discussed, in addition to discussing a number of topics of mutual interest.

The Pakistani Interior Minister praised the significant efforts made by the Kingdom to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, and what it has provided in terms of an integrated system of services and arrangements that contribute to enabling the pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.

Attending the reception were the Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arwan, and Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa.