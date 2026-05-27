The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, at the ministry's headquarters in Mecca.

During the reception, the existing coordination between the two brotherly countries in security fields was reviewed, in addition to discussing several issues of mutual interest.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Kuwait praised the ongoing efforts made by the Kingdom in organizing the Hajj season, and the comprehensive services, advanced facilities, and modern technologies it provides, which contribute to enabling the guests of Allah to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.

Attending the reception were the Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa.