The coach of the Saudi national team, Georgios Donis, will conduct a football drill tomorrow (Thursday) at the training grounds of New York City FC without the presence of the media. He will use this session to determine the appropriate tactical approach and the starting lineup for the friendly match against the Ecuadorian national team next Sunday at 2:30 AM, at the Sports Elysium Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. This friendly match is part of the preparation program for the 2026 World Cup.



The "Green" continued its training today (Wednesday) with a session at the training grounds of New York City FC, which was open to the media during the first fifteen minutes. During this time, Coach Donis focused on the players' implementation of the technical and tactical aspects he intends to execute in the friendly match against Ecuador. Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi did not participate in the training and is undergoing a special rehabilitation program under the supervision of the medical staff until he recovers from his injury.



The Green delegation will head to Austin, Texas, next Monday to begin the second phase of the preparation program, which will continue until Tuesday, June 6. The Green will play two friendly matches: the first against the Puerto Rican national team on Saturday, June 6, at 2:00 AM at Q2 Stadium in Austin, and the second against the Senegalese national team on Wednesday, June 10, at the San Antonio FC stadium in San Antonio, Texas.



It is worth mentioning that the national team is in Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, alongside the teams of Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde.