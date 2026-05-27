يجري مدرب المنتخب السعودي جورجيوس دونيس مناورة كروية،غدا (الخميس)، على ملاعب مركز تدريب نادي نيويورك سيتي دون حضور وسائل الإعلام، وسيعتمد من خلالها الأسلوب الفني المناسب والتشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها المواجهة الودية أمام منتخب الإكوادور (الأحد) القادم الساعة 2:30 صباحاً، على ملعب سبورتس إليستريند بمدينة هاريسون في ولاية نيوجيرسي، ويأتي اللقاء الودي ضمن البرنامج الإعدادي لمباريات كأس العالم 2026.


وواصل «الأخضر» تدريباته، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بحصة على ملاعب مركز تدريب نادي نيويورك سيتي، وكانت متاحة لوسائل الإعلام خلال الربع ساعة الأولى، وركز من خلالها المدرب دونيس عل تطبيق اللاعبين للجوانب الفنية والتكتيكية التي ينوي تنفيذها في اللقاء الودي أمام منتخب الإكواودور، ولم يشارك حارس المرمى نواف العقيدي في التدريبات، وخضع لبرنامج تأهيلي خاص تحت إشراف الجهاز الطبي حتى التعافي من الإصابة.


وستتوجه بعثة الأخضر، (الإثنين) القادم، إلى مدينة أوستن في ولاية تكساس لبدء المرحلة الثانية من برنامج الإعداد، التي ستستمر حتى يوم (الثلاثاء) 6 يونيو القادم، وسيخوض الأخضر مباراتان وديتان (الأولى) مع منتخب بورتوريكو يوم (السبت) 6 من الشهر نفسه، الساعة 2:00 صباحاً، على ملعب Q2 في مدينة أوستن، و(الثانية) ضد منتخب السنغال يوم (لأربعاء) 10 من الشهر ذاته، على ملعب نادي سان أنطونيو لكرة القدم في مدينة سان أنطونيو بولاية تكساس.


يُذكر أن المنتخب الوطني يأتي في المجموعة الثامنة ضمن بطولة كأس العالم FIFA 2026™️، إلى جانب منتخبات إسبانيا، الأوروغواي، والرأس الأخضر.