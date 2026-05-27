أعلن الجيش اللبناني، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مقتل أحد جنوده في غارة إسرائيلية وصفها بـ«المعادية»، استهدفته في البقاع الغربي.


وقال الجيش اللبناني، في بيان على حسابه في منصة إكس، إن وحدة من الجيش تمكّنت من سحب جثمان أحد العسكريين بعدما استُشهد جراء استهدافه بغارة إسرائيلية معادية في محيط مركزه قرب سد بحيرة القرعون في البقاع الغربي، موضحاً أن ذلك جاء عقب جهود ميدانية متواصلة، وسط تحليق مكثف للطائرات المسيّرة المعادية.


وأشار إلى أن الجندي قُتل أمس، وتعذّر الوصول إليه نتيجة استمرار التهديدات الأمنية والاستهدافات في المنطقة، لافتاً إلى أن المنطقة تعرّضت لعدد من الغارات الإسرائيلية أمس، ما أدى إلى استشهاد عسكري وعدد من المسعفين أثناء محاولتهم تنفيذ مهمة إنسانية.


في المقابل، أصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي أوامر بإخلاء مدينة صور في جنوب لبنان والمخيمات المحيطة بها، قبل شن ضربات على المنطقة.


وطالب الجيش الإسرائيلي سكان مدينة صور ومخيمات شبريحا، وحمّادية، وجل البحر، وزقوق المفدي، والبص، والمعشوق، وبرج الشمالي، ونبع والحوش، والرشيدية، وعين بعال، بإخلاء منازلهم فوراً والانتقال إلى شمال نهر الزهراني، مؤكداً سقوط مسيّرات مفخخة عدة بعد تفعيل إنذارات تسلل جوي في منطقة الجليل الغربي شمال إسرائيل.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي قد جدّد في وقت سابق اليوم تحذيراته بضرورة إخلاء مدينة النبطية، قبل أن يشن غارات على المدينة وبلدات عرمتى ومليخ وكفرجوز وكفرحونة وشوكين وحبوش وزفتا والشرقية وجبشيت ومرتفع علي الطاهر.


في غضون ذلك، أعلن مركز عمليات طوارئ الصحة التابع لوزارة الصحة العامة اللبنانية أن الغارات الإسرائيلية خلال الساعات الأخيرة أسفرت عن مقتل 31 شخصاً وإصابة 40 آخرين.