The Lebanese army announced today (Wednesday) the death of one of its soldiers in an Israeli airstrike described as "hostile," which targeted him in the western Bekaa.



The Lebanese army stated in a statement on its account on the X platform that a unit of the army was able to retrieve the body of one of the soldiers after he was martyred due to being targeted by a hostile Israeli airstrike in the vicinity of his post near the Qaraoun Lake dam in the western Bekaa, explaining that this came after continuous field efforts, amid intense flying of hostile drones.



It pointed out that the soldier was killed yesterday, and access to him was hindered due to ongoing security threats and targeting in the area, noting that the region was subjected to a number of Israeli airstrikes yesterday, which led to the martyrdom of a soldier and several paramedics while they were attempting to carry out a humanitarian mission.



In contrast, the Israeli army issued orders to evacuate the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon and the surrounding camps before launching strikes on the area.



The Israeli army urged the residents of the city of Tyre and the camps of Shabriha, Hamadiyya, Jal al-Bahr, Zuqaq al-Mafdi, al-Bass, al-Ma'shouq, Burj al-Shamali, Nabaa and al-Hosh, al-Rashidiya, and Ain Baal to evacuate their homes immediately and move north of the Zahrani River, confirming the downing of several explosive drones after activating air infiltration alerts in the western Galilee region in northern Israel.



The Israeli army had earlier renewed its warnings about the necessity of evacuating the city of Nabatiyeh before launching airstrikes on the city and the towns of Aramta, Malikh, Kfarjouz, Kfarhouna, Shoukin, Haboush, Zefta, al-Sharqiya, Jabshit, and the elevated area of Ali al-Tahir.



Meanwhile, the Emergency Health Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced that the Israeli airstrikes in recent hours resulted in the death of 31 people and the injury of 40 others.