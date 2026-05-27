أكد التلفزيون الإيراني، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن إطار تفاهم إسلام أباد لم يُحسم بعد، موضحاً أن إيران لن تقدم على أي خطوة من دون «تقدم ملموس».


ونشرت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيرانية وثيقة أولية غير رسمية تتضمن إطاراً من 14 بنداً لتفاهم محتمل بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، موضحة أن مسودة مذكرة التفاهم تنص على انسحاب القوات العسكرية الأمريكية من محيط إيران، ورفع الحصار البحري.


وبحسب المسودة، ستتولى طهران إدارة حركة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز بالتعاون مع سلطنة عمان.


وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن إيران تتعهد، في المقابل، بإعادة حركة عبور السفن التجارية عبر مضيق هرمز إلى مستويات ما قبل الحرب خلال شهر واحد، مؤكدة أن السفن العسكرية غير مشمولة في مسودة الاتفاق.


وتنص المسودة، التي نشرتها الهيئة، على أنه في حال التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي خلال 60 يوماً، فسيُعتمد الاتفاق بقرار ملزم من مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة.


من جهة أخرى، نقلت وكالة «إيسنا» الإيرانية عن بحرية الحرس الثوري تأكيدها أن عبور سفن الدول المعادية عبر مضيق هرمز لا يزال محظوراً.


في المقابل، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تحويل مسار 109 سفن تجارية منذ بداية الحصار البحري المفروض على إيران.


وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس قد أعرب، في وقت سابق اليوم، عن تفاؤله بإمكانية موافقة إيران على عدم تطوير أسلحة نووية، موضحاً أن السؤال الأصعب يتمثل في ما إذا كان الإيرانيون سيوافقون على آلية رقابة وإنفاذ تمنح واشنطن الثقة بعدم انتهاك الاتفاق مستقبلاً.


جاء ذلك في وقت حددت فيه إيران 5 شروط للتفاوض، من بينها دفع تعويضات عن أضرار الحرب، والإفراج عن الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة، ورفع العقوبات بالكامل، ووقف الحرب، والاعتراف بالسيادة الإيرانية على مضيق هرمز.