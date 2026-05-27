أكد التلفزيون الإيراني، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن إطار تفاهم إسلام أباد لم يُحسم بعد، موضحاً أن إيران لن تقدم على أي خطوة من دون «تقدم ملموس».
ونشرت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيرانية وثيقة أولية غير رسمية تتضمن إطاراً من 14 بنداً لتفاهم محتمل بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، موضحة أن مسودة مذكرة التفاهم تنص على انسحاب القوات العسكرية الأمريكية من محيط إيران، ورفع الحصار البحري.
وبحسب المسودة، ستتولى طهران إدارة حركة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز بالتعاون مع سلطنة عمان.
وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن إيران تتعهد، في المقابل، بإعادة حركة عبور السفن التجارية عبر مضيق هرمز إلى مستويات ما قبل الحرب خلال شهر واحد، مؤكدة أن السفن العسكرية غير مشمولة في مسودة الاتفاق.
وتنص المسودة، التي نشرتها الهيئة، على أنه في حال التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي خلال 60 يوماً، فسيُعتمد الاتفاق بقرار ملزم من مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة.
من جهة أخرى، نقلت وكالة «إيسنا» الإيرانية عن بحرية الحرس الثوري تأكيدها أن عبور سفن الدول المعادية عبر مضيق هرمز لا يزال محظوراً.
في المقابل، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تحويل مسار 109 سفن تجارية منذ بداية الحصار البحري المفروض على إيران.
وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس قد أعرب، في وقت سابق اليوم، عن تفاؤله بإمكانية موافقة إيران على عدم تطوير أسلحة نووية، موضحاً أن السؤال الأصعب يتمثل في ما إذا كان الإيرانيون سيوافقون على آلية رقابة وإنفاذ تمنح واشنطن الثقة بعدم انتهاك الاتفاق مستقبلاً.
جاء ذلك في وقت حددت فيه إيران 5 شروط للتفاوض، من بينها دفع تعويضات عن أضرار الحرب، والإفراج عن الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة، ورفع العقوبات بالكامل، ووقف الحرب، والاعتراف بالسيادة الإيرانية على مضيق هرمز.
The Iranian television confirmed today (Wednesday) that the framework for understanding Islamabad has not yet been finalized, clarifying that Iran will not take any step without "tangible progress."
The Iranian Broadcasting and Television Authority published an unofficial preliminary document that includes a framework of 14 points for a potential understanding between Iran and the United States, indicating that the draft memorandum of understanding stipulates the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from the vicinity of Iran and the lifting of the maritime blockade.
According to the draft, Tehran will manage the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz in cooperation with the Sultanate of Oman.
The authority noted that Iran, in return, commits to restoring the transit of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within one month, emphasizing that military vessels are not included in the draft agreement.
The draft published by the authority states that if a final agreement is reached within 60 days, the agreement will be adopted by a binding decision from the United Nations Security Council.
On the other hand, the Iranian news agency "ISNA" quoted the Revolutionary Guard Navy confirming that the passage of ships from hostile countries through the Strait of Hormuz remains prohibited.
In contrast, the U.S. Central Command announced the diversion of 109 commercial ships since the beginning of the maritime blockade imposed on Iran.
Earlier today, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance expressed optimism about the possibility of Iran agreeing not to develop nuclear weapons, clarifying that the more difficult question is whether the Iranians will agree to a monitoring and enforcement mechanism that gives Washington confidence that the agreement will not be violated in the future.
This comes at a time when Iran has set five conditions for negotiations, including compensation for war damages, the release of frozen Iranian assets, the complete lifting of sanctions, the cessation of war, and recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.