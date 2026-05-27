The Iranian television confirmed today (Wednesday) that the framework for understanding Islamabad has not yet been finalized, clarifying that Iran will not take any step without "tangible progress."



The Iranian Broadcasting and Television Authority published an unofficial preliminary document that includes a framework of 14 points for a potential understanding between Iran and the United States, indicating that the draft memorandum of understanding stipulates the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from the vicinity of Iran and the lifting of the maritime blockade.



According to the draft, Tehran will manage the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz in cooperation with the Sultanate of Oman.



The authority noted that Iran, in return, commits to restoring the transit of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within one month, emphasizing that military vessels are not included in the draft agreement.



The draft published by the authority states that if a final agreement is reached within 60 days, the agreement will be adopted by a binding decision from the United Nations Security Council.



On the other hand, the Iranian news agency "ISNA" quoted the Revolutionary Guard Navy confirming that the passage of ships from hostile countries through the Strait of Hormuz remains prohibited.



In contrast, the U.S. Central Command announced the diversion of 109 commercial ships since the beginning of the maritime blockade imposed on Iran.



Earlier today, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance expressed optimism about the possibility of Iran agreeing not to develop nuclear weapons, clarifying that the more difficult question is whether the Iranians will agree to a monitoring and enforcement mechanism that gives Washington confidence that the agreement will not be violated in the future.



This comes at a time when Iran has set five conditions for negotiations, including compensation for war damages, the release of frozen Iranian assets, the complete lifting of sanctions, the cessation of war, and recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.