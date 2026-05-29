The news circulating about Barcelona's interest in signing Argentine striker Julian Alvarez has ignited a wave of anger within the halls of Atletico Madrid, which has issued decisive messages to close the door on speculation and confirm that its star player is not for sale during the summer transfer window.

Atletico: Alvarez is a cornerstone of the project

The management of "Los Rojiblancos" expressed its displeasure with reports linking the player to a move to the Catalan club, emphasizing that Alvarez represents one of the most important cornerstones of the team's sports project in the coming years, and that the idea of parting with him is not up for discussion.

Sources close to the club confirmed that the Argentine striker enjoys full confidence from the management and coaching staff, following the impressive performances he has delivered since joining the team, making his continuation a top priority in the upcoming phase.

Koke refutes the rumors

Atletico Madrid captain Koke entered the fray, directly criticizing the media for continuing to talk about Alvarez's departure since his arrival in the Spanish capital.

Koke said during an event organized by the Spanish League: "All I know is that Julian is a player for Atletico Madrid, he has a contract that runs until 2030, and he has a huge buyout clause, and that is the only confirmed truth."

He added: "The media has been trying to sell Julian to Barcelona and other clubs since the first day he arrived, but he is still with us, and there has been nothing from him indicating otherwise."

جوليان ألفاريز

A long contract and a direct message to Barcelona

Koke's statements are an extension of the firm stance that Atletico Madrid has recently announced, in a clear message to Barcelona that the club does not intend to part with one of its key stars, no matter how much speculation or rumors arise during the summer transfer window.

Spanish reports indicate that Barcelona considers Alvarez among its attacking options to strengthen its squad in preparation for the new season, but Atletico's firm position seems sufficient to close the matter for now.

Griezmann the only departure

In another context, Koke revealed that Frenchman Antoine Griezmann will be the most prominent departure from the team this summer, admitting the difficulty of replacing a player of his caliber, but he emphasized at the same time that "no one is bigger than the club."

He also reassured Atletico fans about his personal future, confirming that negotiations regarding the renewal of his contract are progressing positively, and that the club will soon announce good news for its supporters.

The dressing room under protection

Atletico Madrid is relying on the experience of its veteran captain to maintain stability in the dressing room during the current transfer period, as the club seeks to close the file on Alvarez definitively and focus on building a team capable of competing for domestic and continental titles in the upcoming season.