أشعلت الأنباء المتداولة حول اهتمام برشلونة بضم المهاجم الأرجنتيني جوليان ألفاريز حالة من الغضب داخل أروقة أتلتيكو مدريد، الذي خرج برسائل حاسمة لإغلاق باب التكهنات والتأكيد أن نجمه الأبرز ليس مطروحاً للبيع خلال سوق الانتقالات الصيفية.

أتلتيكو: ألفاريز ركيزة المشروع

وأبدت إدارة «الروخي بلانكوس» استياءها من التقارير التي ربطت اللاعب بالانتقال إلى النادي الكاتالوني، مؤكدة أن ألفاريز يمثل أحد أهم ركائز المشروع الرياضي للفريق خلال السنوات القادمة، وأن فكرة التخلي عنه غير مطروحة للنقاش.

وأكدت مصادر مقربة من النادي أن المهاجم الأرجنتيني يحظى بثقة كاملة من الإدارة والجهاز الفني، بعد المستويات المميزة التي قدمها منذ انضمامه إلى الفريق، ما يجعل استمراره أولوية قصوى في المرحلة القادمة.

كوكي يفند الشائعات

ودخل قائد أتلتيكو مدريد كوكي على خط الجدل الدائر، موجهاً انتقادات مباشرة لوسائل الإعلام التي تواصل الحديث عن رحيل ألفاريز منذ وصوله إلى العاصمة الإسبانية.

وقال كوكي خلال فعالية تابعة لرابطة الدوري الإسباني: «كل ما أعرفه أن جوليان لاعب في أتلتيكو مدريد، ويرتبط بعقد يمتد حتى عام 2030، ولديه شرط جزائي ضخم، وهذه هي الحقيقة الوحيدة المؤكدة».

وأضاف: «وسائل الإعلام تحاول بيع جوليان إلى برشلونة وأندية أخرى منذ اليوم الأول لوصوله، لكنه ما زال معنا، ولم يصدر عنه أي شيء يشير إلى عكس ذلك».

جوليان ألفاريز

جوليان ألفاريز

عقد طويل ورسالة مباشرة لبرشلونة

وجاءت تصريحات كوكي امتداداً للموقف المتشدد الذي أعلنه أتلتيكو مدريد أخيراً، في رسالة واضحة إلى برشلونة مفادها أن النادي لا ينوي التفريط بأحد أهم نجومه، مهما تصاعدت الشائعات أو التكهنات خلال الميركاتو الصيفي.

وتشير التقارير الإسبانية إلى أن برشلونة يضع ألفاريز ضمن خياراته الهجومية لتعزيز صفوفه استعداداً للموسم الجديد، إلا أن موقف أتلتيكو الحازم يبدو كفيلاً بإغلاق الملف في الوقت الراهن.

جريزمان الراحل الوحيد

وفي سياق آخر، كشف كوكي أن الفرنسي أنطوان جريزمان سيكون أبرز الراحلين عن الفريق هذا الصيف، معترفاً بصعوبة تعويض لاعب بحجمه الفني، لكنه شدد في الوقت ذاته على أن «لا أحد أكبر من النادي».

كما طمأن جماهير أتلتيكو بشأن مستقبله الشخصي، مؤكداً أن المفاوضات الخاصة بتجديد عقده تسير بشكل إيجابي، وأن النادي سيعلن قريباً أخباراً سارة لأنصاره.

غرفة الملابس تحت الحماية

ويعوّل أتلتيكو مدريد على خبرة قائده المخضرم للحفاظ على استقرار غرفة الملابس خلال فترة الانتقالات الحالية، في وقت يسعى فيه النادي إلى إغلاق ملف ألفاريز نهائياً والتركيز على بناء فريق قادر على المنافسة على الألقاب المحلية والقارية في الموسم المقبل.