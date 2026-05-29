في واقعة طبية أقرب إلى خيال السينما، نجح جراحو مستشفى «كورسك» الإقليمي بروسيا في تخليص خمسيني من موت محقق، بعدما انتشلوا من داخل جمجمته غصن شجرة يبلغ طوله 12 سنتيمتراً، مكث داخل رأسه لنحو عام ونصف دون أن يعلم بوجوده.
الشرارة الأولى
تعود فصول القصة المذهلة إلى عام 2024، حين كان المواطن الروسي «يوري» (50 عاماً) يقلّم أشجار «القيقب» في حديقته مستغصناً ارتداء نظارات واقية. فجأة، داهمه ألم حاد ومباغت في عينه اليسرى، لكن مع تراجع حدة الوجع تدريجياً، ظن أن الأمر مجرد خدش طفيف وتناسى الحادثة.
على مدار الشهور التالية، عاش يوري في دوامة من الآلام المتقطعة وعدم الارتياح. ورغم مراجعته لعدد من أطباء العيون، إلا أن أحداً منهم لم يضع يده على السبب الحقيقي وراء معاناته الغامضة.
نقطة التحول
قبل ثلاثة أشهر، بلغت المعاناة ذروتها؛ انهار يوري تحت وطأة ألم لا يُطاق، وبدأ يفقد الرؤية تماماً في عينه المصابة. وعند نقله على عجل إلى المستشفى، فجرت أشعة الرنين المغناطيسي والأشعة المقطعية مفاجأة صدمت الكادر الطبي، غصن شجرة طويل يخترق محجر العين، ممتداً بعمق مرعب حتى قاعدة الجمجمة، بعد أن أتى على الجيوب الأنفية بالكامل وبات على مسافة شعرة من المناطق الحيوية في الدماغ.
جراحة دقيقة
أمام هذا الوضع الحرج، خاض الفريق الطبي سباقاً مع الزمن؛ وببراعة استثنائية، تمكن الأطباء من استئصال الغصن بالكامل عبر ممرات الأنف، متفادين إجراء أي شقوق خارجية في الوجه أو الرأس.
العملية لم تنقذ حياة يوري من جلطات أو التهابات دماغية قاتلة فحسب، بل أعادت إليه بصره بشكل شبه معجزي، حيث يقبع الآن في المستشفى يتماثل للشفاء التام وسط ذهول الأطباء من قدرته على الصمود طوال تلك المدة.
In a medical incident reminiscent of a cinematic fantasy, surgeons at the "Kursk" regional hospital in Russia successfully saved a man in his fifties from certain death after they extracted a 12-centimeter-long tree branch from inside his skull, which had remained in his head for about a year and a half without him knowing of its existence.
The First Spark
The astonishing story dates back to 2024, when the Russian citizen "Yuri" (50 years old) was trimming maple trees in his garden without wearing protective glasses. Suddenly, he was struck by a sharp and sudden pain in his left eye, but as the intensity of the pain gradually subsided, he thought it was just a minor scratch and forgot about the incident.
In the following months, Yuri lived in a whirlwind of intermittent pain and discomfort. Despite consulting several ophthalmologists, none of them could identify the true cause of his mysterious suffering.
Turning Point
Three months ago, the suffering reached its peak; Yuri collapsed under the weight of unbearable pain and began to lose vision completely in his affected eye. When he was rushed to the hospital, MRI and CT scans revealed a shocking surprise that stunned the medical team: a long tree branch penetrating the eye socket, extending deeply terrifyingly to the base of the skull, having completely destroyed the sinuses and being a hair's breadth away from vital areas of the brain.
Delicate Surgery
In light of this critical situation, the medical team raced against time; with exceptional skill, the doctors managed to completely remove the branch through the nasal passages, avoiding any external incisions on the face or head.
The operation not only saved Yuri's life from strokes or fatal brain infections but also restored his vision in what can only be described as a miraculous manner, as he now lies in the hospital recovering fully amidst the astonishment of the doctors at his ability to endure for so long.