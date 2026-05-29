في واقعة طبية أقرب إلى خيال السينما، نجح جراحو مستشفى «كورسك» الإقليمي بروسيا في تخليص خمسيني من موت محقق، بعدما انتشلوا من داخل جمجمته غصن شجرة يبلغ طوله 12 سنتيمتراً، مكث داخل رأسه لنحو عام ونصف دون أن يعلم بوجوده.

الشرارة الأولى

تعود فصول القصة المذهلة إلى عام 2024، حين كان المواطن الروسي «يوري» (50 عاماً) يقلّم أشجار «القيقب» في حديقته مستغصناً ارتداء نظارات واقية. فجأة، داهمه ألم حاد ومباغت في عينه اليسرى، لكن مع تراجع حدة الوجع تدريجياً، ظن أن الأمر مجرد خدش طفيف وتناسى الحادثة.

على مدار الشهور التالية، عاش يوري في دوامة من الآلام المتقطعة وعدم الارتياح. ورغم مراجعته لعدد من أطباء العيون، إلا أن أحداً منهم لم يضع يده على السبب الحقيقي وراء معاناته الغامضة.

نقطة التحول

قبل ثلاثة أشهر، بلغت المعاناة ذروتها؛ انهار يوري تحت وطأة ألم لا يُطاق، وبدأ يفقد الرؤية تماماً في عينه المصابة. وعند نقله على عجل إلى المستشفى، فجرت أشعة الرنين المغناطيسي والأشعة المقطعية مفاجأة صدمت الكادر الطبي، غصن شجرة طويل يخترق محجر العين، ممتداً بعمق مرعب حتى قاعدة الجمجمة، بعد أن أتى على الجيوب الأنفية بالكامل وبات على مسافة شعرة من المناطق الحيوية في الدماغ.

جراحة دقيقة

أمام هذا الوضع الحرج، خاض الفريق الطبي سباقاً مع الزمن؛ وببراعة استثنائية، تمكن الأطباء من استئصال الغصن بالكامل عبر ممرات الأنف، متفادين إجراء أي شقوق خارجية في الوجه أو الرأس.

العملية لم تنقذ حياة يوري من جلطات أو التهابات دماغية قاتلة فحسب، بل أعادت إليه بصره بشكل شبه معجزي، حيث يقبع الآن في المستشفى يتماثل للشفاء التام وسط ذهول الأطباء من قدرته على الصمود طوال تلك المدة.