In a medical incident reminiscent of a cinematic fantasy, surgeons at the "Kursk" regional hospital in Russia successfully saved a man in his fifties from certain death after they extracted a 12-centimeter-long tree branch from inside his skull, which had remained in his head for about a year and a half without him knowing of its existence.

The First Spark

The astonishing story dates back to 2024, when the Russian citizen "Yuri" (50 years old) was trimming maple trees in his garden without wearing protective glasses. Suddenly, he was struck by a sharp and sudden pain in his left eye, but as the intensity of the pain gradually subsided, he thought it was just a minor scratch and forgot about the incident.

In the following months, Yuri lived in a whirlwind of intermittent pain and discomfort. Despite consulting several ophthalmologists, none of them could identify the true cause of his mysterious suffering.

Turning Point

Three months ago, the suffering reached its peak; Yuri collapsed under the weight of unbearable pain and began to lose vision completely in his affected eye. When he was rushed to the hospital, MRI and CT scans revealed a shocking surprise that stunned the medical team: a long tree branch penetrating the eye socket, extending deeply terrifyingly to the base of the skull, having completely destroyed the sinuses and being a hair's breadth away from vital areas of the brain.

Delicate Surgery

In light of this critical situation, the medical team raced against time; with exceptional skill, the doctors managed to completely remove the branch through the nasal passages, avoiding any external incisions on the face or head.

The operation not only saved Yuri's life from strokes or fatal brain infections but also restored his vision in what can only be described as a miraculous manner, as he now lies in the hospital recovering fully amidst the astonishment of the doctors at his ability to endure for so long.