The population of Japan has decreased by more than 3 million people over the past five years, marking the largest decline recorded according to census results.

According to preliminary data from the 2025 census published today by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the population of Japan stands at 123,490,524, a decrease of approximately 3.09 million people compared to the 2020 census.

The Secretary-General of the Japanese Cabinet, Minoru Kihara, reported that the population continues to decline for the third consecutive time since the 2015 census, noting that the rate of decline reached 2.5%, the highest recorded to date, which confirms the deepening crisis of population decline in the country.

He affirmed that the Japanese government will continue to implement comprehensive measures to address the population decline, including supporting birth rates, providing job opportunities in the regions, developing local economies, and increasing the incomes of younger generations.