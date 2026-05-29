تراجع عدد سكان اليابان بأكثر من 3 ملايين نسمة خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، في أكبر انخفاض يسجل وفقاً لنتائج التعداد السكاني.

وبحسب بيانات أولية لتعداد عام 2025 نشرتها وزارة الشؤون الداخلية والاتصالات، اليوم، بلغ عدد سكان اليابان 123,490،524 نسمة، بانخفاض يقدر بنحو 3.09 مليون شخص مقارنة بتعداد عام 2020.

وأفاد الأمين العام لمجلس الوزراء الياباني مينورو كيهارا بأن عدد السكان يواصل الانخفاض للمرة الثالثة على التوالي منذ تعداد عام 2015، مشيراً إلى أن نسبة التراجع بلغت 2.5% وهي الأعلى المسجلة حتى الآن، ما يؤكد تعمق أزمة التراجع السكاني في البلاد.

وأكد أن الحكومة اليابانية ستواصل تنفيذ إجراءات شاملة لمواجهة الانخفاض السكاني، تشمل دعم معدلات الإنجاب، وتوفير فرص العمل في الأقاليم، وتنمية الاقتصادات المحلية، ورفع دخول الأجيال الشابة.