أثار الرئيس البولندي القومي كارول نافروتسكي، اليوم (الجمعة)، جدلاً سياسياً واسعاً بعد اقتراحه تجريد الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي من «وسام النسر الأبيض»، وهو أرفع وسام تمنحه بولندا، على خلفية ما اعتبره إساءة تاريخية حساسة في العلاقات بين البلدين.


وقال نافروتسكي، في تصريحات للصحفيين، إنه اقترح «سحب وسام النسر الأبيض من الرئيس زيلينسكي»، معرباً عن غضبه الشديد بعد أن أقدم زيلينسكي على تسمية إحدى الوحدات العسكرية باسم منظمة «UPA» القومية الأوكرانية.


وتُحمّل بولندا منظمة «UPA» مسؤولية ارتكاب مجازر بحق البولنديين خلال الحرب العالمية الثانية، وهي قضية تاريخية لا تزال تلقي بظلالها على العلاقات بين وارسو وكييف.


في سياق موازٍ، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن قواتها سيطرت على أربع بلدات، ونفذت خمس ضربات مشتركة استهدفت مواقع للقوات المسلحة الأوكرانية خلال الأسبوع الحالي، مشيرة إلى أن من بين المناطق التي تمت السيطرة عليها بلدتي ليسنوي ونوفوبيدغورودنوي في مقاطعة دنيبروبتروفسك خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.


من جانبه، قال نائب رئيسة الوزراء الأوكرانية، أوليكسي كوليبا، إن طائرات مسيّرة روسية استهدفت ثلاث سفن تجارية ترفع أعلاماً أجنبية خلال الليل، أثناء إبحارها في ممر التصدير الأوكراني في البحر الأسود.


وأوضح كوليبا أن الهجمات تسببت في اندلاع حرائق على متن السفن، إلا أن طواقمها تمكنت من السيطرة عليها وإخمادها، دون الإشارة إلى حجم الخسائر بشكل دقيق.


كما أفادت هيئة الموانئ البحرية الأوكرانية بأن السفن المستهدفة ترفع أعلام فانواتو وجزر القمر وبنما، ما يعكس اتساع نطاق الاستهداف ليشمل خطوط الشحن التجاري في البحر الأسود.


وكانت البحرية الأوكرانية قد أعلنت في وقت سابق أن غارة روسية استهدفت سفينة شحن مملوكة لجهة تركية وترفع علم فانواتو، أثناء توجهها من أحد موانئ منطقة أوديسا إلى تركيا، ما أدى إلى اندلاع حريق وإجلاء اثنين من أفراد الطاقم المصابين.


وتأتي هذه التطورات في ظل تصاعد التوتر العسكري في جبهات متعددة بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، وتزايد المخاوف من اتساع نطاق العمليات ليشمل خطوط الملاحة التجارية في البحر الأسود.