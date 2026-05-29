The Polish nationalist president, Karol Nawrocki, sparked widespread political controversy today (Friday) after proposing to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the "Order of the White Eagle," the highest honor awarded by Poland, in light of what he deemed a historically sensitive insult in the relations between the two countries.



Nawrocki stated in remarks to reporters that he suggested "revoking the Order of the White Eagle from President Zelensky," expressing his outrage after Zelensky named one of the military units after the Ukrainian nationalist organization "UPA."



Poland holds the "UPA" organization responsible for committing massacres against Poles during World War II, a historical issue that continues to cast a shadow over relations between Warsaw and Kyiv.



In a parallel context, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its forces had taken control of four towns and conducted five joint strikes targeting Ukrainian armed forces' positions during the current week, noting that among the areas seized were the towns of Lisnoye and Novopidgorodnoye in the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours.



For his part, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba stated that Russian drones targeted three commercial ships flying foreign flags during the night while they were sailing in the Ukrainian export corridor in the Black Sea.



Kuleba explained that the attacks caused fires on board the ships, but their crews managed to control and extinguish them, without specifying the extent of the damages accurately.



The Ukrainian Maritime Ports Authority also reported that the targeted ships were flying the flags of Vanuatu, Comoros, and Panama, reflecting the widening scope of targeting to include commercial shipping lines in the Black Sea.



The Ukrainian Navy had previously announced that a Russian airstrike targeted a cargo ship owned by a Turkish entity and flying the Vanuatu flag while it was heading from one of the ports in the Odesa region to Turkey, resulting in a fire and the evacuation of two injured crew members.



These developments come amid escalating military tensions on multiple fronts between Russia and Ukraine, with increasing fears of the operations expanding to include commercial shipping routes in the Black Sea.