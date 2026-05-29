سحب المستثمرون أموالهم من صناديق المؤشرات المتداولة الفورية لعملة بتكوين في الولايات المتحدة للجلسة التاسعة على التوالي، في أطول سلسلة من الأموال الخارجة منذ إطلاق هذه المنتجات، ما يعكس فتور الطلب على أكبر العملات المشفرة رغم استمرار صعود الأصول عالية المخاطر عالمياً.
وأظهرت بيانات جمعتها «بلومبرغ» أن الصناديق المدرجة في الولايات المتحدة سجلت صافي الاستثمارات خارجة بنحو 2.8 مليار دولار خلال الفترة من 15 إلى 28 مايو، وتمثّل هذه السلسلة الممتدة على مدار 9 جلسات تداول أطول موجة استردادات منذ إطلاق الصناديق في يناير 2024، عندما اعتُبرت واحدة من أنجح عمليات إطلاق الصناديق في وول ستريت.
وكانت هذه الصناديق قد فتحت الباب أمام شريحة أوسع من مستثمري المؤسسات والأفراد للاستثمار في بتكوين عبر أدوات منظمة، وأصبحت الاستثمارات الداخلة والخارجة منها مؤشراً رئيسياً على شهية المستثمرين تجاه العملة المشفرة.
وتأتي الاستثمارات الخارجة الأخيرة في وقت تظهر فيه بتكوين علامات إرهاق، فمنذ الانهيار الذي شهدته الأسواق في 10 أكتوبر من العام الماضي، تكافح العملات المشفرة لاستعادة خسائرها ولا تزال تواجه ضغوطاً مستمرة.
وتراجعت بتكوين إلى نحو 73,650 دولاراً اليوم (الجمعة)، أي أقل بأكثر من 40% من مستواها القياسي المسجل في شهر أكتوبر.
Investors withdrew their funds from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States for the ninth consecutive session, marking the longest streak of outflows since the launch of these products, reflecting a cooling demand for the largest cryptocurrency despite the ongoing rise of high-risk assets globally.
Data collected by Bloomberg showed that the funds listed in the United States recorded a net outflow of approximately $2.8 billion during the period from May 15 to May 28. This extended streak of 9 trading sessions represents the longest wave of redemptions since the funds were launched in January 2024, when they were considered one of the most successful fund launches on Wall Street.
These funds had opened the door for a broader segment of institutional and individual investors to invest in Bitcoin through regulated instruments, and the inflows and outflows from them have become a key indicator of investor appetite for the cryptocurrency.
The recent outflows come at a time when Bitcoin is showing signs of fatigue. Since the market crash on October 10 of last year, cryptocurrencies have struggled to recover their losses and continue to face ongoing pressures.
Bitcoin has dropped to around $73,650 today (Friday), which is more than 40% lower than its record level reached in October.