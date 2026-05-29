سحب المستثمرون أموالهم من صناديق المؤشرات المتداولة الفورية لعملة بتكوين في الولايات المتحدة للجلسة التاسعة على التوالي، في أطول سلسلة من الأموال الخارجة منذ إطلاق هذه المنتجات، ما يعكس فتور الطلب على أكبر العملات المشفرة رغم استمرار صعود الأصول عالية المخاطر عالمياً.


وأظهرت بيانات جمعتها «بلومبرغ» أن الصناديق المدرجة في الولايات المتحدة سجلت صافي الاستثمارات خارجة بنحو 2.8 مليار دولار خلال الفترة من 15 إلى 28 مايو، وتمثّل هذه السلسلة الممتدة على مدار 9 جلسات تداول أطول موجة استردادات منذ إطلاق الصناديق في يناير 2024، عندما اعتُبرت واحدة من أنجح عمليات إطلاق الصناديق في وول ستريت.


وكانت هذه الصناديق قد فتحت الباب أمام شريحة أوسع من مستثمري المؤسسات والأفراد للاستثمار في بتكوين عبر أدوات منظمة، وأصبحت الاستثمارات الداخلة والخارجة منها مؤشراً رئيسياً على شهية المستثمرين تجاه العملة المشفرة.


وتأتي الاستثمارات الخارجة الأخيرة في وقت تظهر فيه بتكوين علامات إرهاق، فمنذ الانهيار الذي شهدته الأسواق في 10 أكتوبر من العام الماضي، تكافح العملات المشفرة لاستعادة خسائرها ولا تزال تواجه ضغوطاً مستمرة.


وتراجعت بتكوين إلى نحو 73,650 دولاراً اليوم (الجمعة)، أي أقل بأكثر من 40% من مستواها القياسي المسجل في شهر أكتوبر.