Investors withdrew their funds from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States for the ninth consecutive session, marking the longest streak of outflows since the launch of these products, reflecting a cooling demand for the largest cryptocurrency despite the ongoing rise of high-risk assets globally.



Data collected by Bloomberg showed that the funds listed in the United States recorded a net outflow of approximately $2.8 billion during the period from May 15 to May 28. This extended streak of 9 trading sessions represents the longest wave of redemptions since the funds were launched in January 2024, when they were considered one of the most successful fund launches on Wall Street.



These funds had opened the door for a broader segment of institutional and individual investors to invest in Bitcoin through regulated instruments, and the inflows and outflows from them have become a key indicator of investor appetite for the cryptocurrency.



The recent outflows come at a time when Bitcoin is showing signs of fatigue. Since the market crash on October 10 of last year, cryptocurrencies have struggled to recover their losses and continue to face ongoing pressures.



Bitcoin has dropped to around $73,650 today (Friday), which is more than 40% lower than its record level reached in October.