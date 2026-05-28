At 6:00 AM today (Thursday), former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi passed away, but his political testimony given to "Okaz" in the extensive interview conducted with him by Editor-in-Chief Jamal Al-Dhiabi in 2016 remains a testament to one of the most dangerous phases in modern Yemeni history; the phase of the fall of Sana'a, the alliance between the Houthis and President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and the beginning of the confrontation with the Iranian project in Yemen.

صورة ضوئية لحوار الرئيس اليمني الراحل عبد ربه منصور هادي مع عكاظ.

In that interview, which was characterized by frankness and revealed many secrets, Hadi spoke about the behind-the-scenes of the coup, the Iranian role, and his relationship with the Kingdom, affirming that "Operation Decisive Storm" saved Yemen and the region from a dangerous strategic shift.

Operation Decisive Storm.. A Moment to Save Yemen



Hadi stated that "Operation Decisive Storm" prevented Yemen from falling into Iranian hands, emphasizing: "Without Operation Decisive Storm, Yemen would have fallen in four days, and Yemen would have become Iranian."



He stressed that the sacrifices of the coalition forces were not only in defense of Yemen but for the security of the entire Arabian Peninsula.

A Strong Relationship with Saudi Arabia



Hadi described in his conversation with Al-Dhiabi that his relationship with the Kingdom is "the highest existing relationship," affirming that Riyadh stood by the Yemeni legitimacy in the most difficult circumstances, and that communication with Prince Mohammed bin Salman was "excellent," considering that Saudi support represented a turning point in the course of the war.

Saleh and the Houthis.. An Agreement to Overthrow the State



The late Hadi revealed in the interview that the fall of Sana'a was the result of a direct alliance between the Houthis and Ali Abdullah Saleh, explaining that the agreement between the two parties included the overthrow of legitimacy, adopting the Iranian model as a reference for governance, and ending the Gulf initiative.



He confirmed that Saleh played the most prominent role in empowering the Houthis and sabotaging the national dialogue.

A Project of Influence through Yemen



Hadi accused Iran of seeking to drag Yemen into a civil war to reach Bab el-Mandeb and control maritime outlets, revealing smuggling ships, intelligence cells, and missile factories, in addition to the presence of elements from "Hezbollah" who participated in training the Houthis.

"I Do Not Fear Assassination"



Hadi acknowledged that he had survived five assassination attempts, but he said he had never feared death, affirming that his calmness stems from his military background, and that he learned that "leaking a secret means the end."

The Federal State.. His Vision for the Future of Yemen



Hadi believed that the future of Yemen could only stabilize through a federal state based on regions, confirming that he intended, after liberating Sana'a, to complete the draft constitution, then conduct a referendum and elections, and hand over power to an elected president, announcing in the interview that he would not run again.



With Hadi's passing, his testimony to "Okaz" remains a political document that records a pivotal phase in Yemen's history; a phase in which he stated that the fall of Yemen did not only mean the fall of a state but was a threat to the security of the entire Arabian Peninsula.