عند الـ6:00 من صباح اليوم (الخميس)، رحل الرئيس اليمني السابق عبدربه منصور هادي، لكن شهادته السياسية التي أدلى بها لـ«عكاظ» في الحوار المطول، الذي أجراه معه رئيس التحرير الزميل جميل الذيابي عام 2016، بقيت شاهدة على واحدة من أخطر المراحل في تاريخ اليمن الحديث؛ مرحلة سقوط صنعاء، وتحالف الحوثيين مع الرئيس علي عبدالله صالح، وبداية المواجهة مع المشروع الإيراني في اليمن.

صورة ضوئية لحوار الرئيس اليمني الراحل عبد ربه منصور هادي مع عكاظ.

صورة ضوئية لحوار الرئيس اليمني الراحل عبد ربه منصور هادي مع عكاظ.

وفي ذلك الحوار، الذي اتسم بالصراحة وكشف كثيراً من الخفايا، تحدّث هادي عن كواليس الانقلاب، والدور الإيراني، وعلاقته بالمملكة، مؤكداً أن «عاصفة الحزم» أنقذت اليمن والمنطقة من تحول استراتيجي خطير.

عاصفة الحزم.. لحظة إنقاذ اليمن


قال هادي إن «عاصفة الحزم» منعت سقوط اليمن في القبضة الإيرانية، مؤكداً: «لولا عاصفة الحزم لسقط اليمن في أربعة أيام، وأصبحت اليمن إيرانية».


وشدد على أن تضحيات قوات التحالف لم تكن دفاعاً عن اليمن فقط، بل عن أمن الجزيرة العربية بأكملها.

علاقة راسخة مع السعودية


وصف هادي في حوارة مع الزميل الذيابي، علاقته بالمملكة بأنها «أرقى علاقة موجودة»، مؤكداً أن الرياض وقفت إلى جانب الشرعية اليمنية في أصعب الظروف، وأن التواصل مع الأمير محمد بن سلمان كان «ممتازاً»، معتبراً أن الدعم السعودي شكّل نقطة تحول في مسار الحرب.

صالح والحوثي.. اتفاق لإسقاط الدولة


كشف الراحل في الحوار أن سقوط صنعاء جاء نتيجة تحالف مباشر بين الحوثيين وعلي عبدالله صالح، موضحاً أن الاتفاق بين الطرفين تضمّن إسقاط الشرعية، واعتماد النموذج الإيراني مرجعاً للحكم، وإنهاء المبادرة الخليجية.


وأكد أن صالح لعب الدور الأبرز في تمكين الحوثيين وإفشال الحوار الوطني.

مشروع نفوذ عبر اليمن


اتهم هادي إيران بالسعي إلى إدخال اليمن في حرب أهلية للوصول إلى باب المندب والسيطرة على المنافذ البحرية، كاشفاً سفن تهريب سلاح، وخلايا استخبارات، ومصانع صواريخ، إلى جانب وجود عناصر من «حزب الله» شاركت في تدريب الحوثيين.

«لا أخشى الاغتيال»


أقر هادي بأنه تعرض لخمس محاولات اغتيال، لكنه قال إنه لم يخف الموت يوماً، مؤكداً أن هدوءه نابع من خلفيته العسكرية، وأنه تعلّم أن «إفشاء السر يعني النهاية».

الدولة الاتحادية.. رؤيته لمستقبل اليمن


ورأى هادي أن مستقبل اليمن لا يمكن أن يستقر إلا عبر دولة اتحادية تقوم على الأقاليم، مؤكداً أنه كان يعتزم، بعد تحرير صنعاء، استكمال مسودة الدستور، ثم إجراء الاستفتاء والانتخابات وتسليم السلطة لرئيس منتخب، معلناً في الحوار أنه لن يترشح مجدداً.


وبرحيل هادي، تبقى شهادته لـ«عكاظ» وثيقة سياسية توثق مرحلة مفصلية من تاريخ اليمن؛ مرحلة قال فيها إن سقوط اليمن لم يكن يعني سقوط دولة فحسب، بل تهديد لأمن الجزيرة العربية بأكملها.