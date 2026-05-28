عند الـ6:00 من صباح اليوم (الخميس)، رحل الرئيس اليمني السابق عبدربه منصور هادي، لكن شهادته السياسية التي أدلى بها لـ«عكاظ» في الحوار المطول، الذي أجراه معه رئيس التحرير الزميل جميل الذيابي عام 2016، بقيت شاهدة على واحدة من أخطر المراحل في تاريخ اليمن الحديث؛ مرحلة سقوط صنعاء، وتحالف الحوثيين مع الرئيس علي عبدالله صالح، وبداية المواجهة مع المشروع الإيراني في اليمن.
صورة ضوئية لحوار الرئيس اليمني الراحل عبد ربه منصور هادي مع عكاظ.
وفي ذلك الحوار، الذي اتسم بالصراحة وكشف كثيراً من الخفايا، تحدّث هادي عن كواليس الانقلاب، والدور الإيراني، وعلاقته بالمملكة، مؤكداً أن «عاصفة الحزم» أنقذت اليمن والمنطقة من تحول استراتيجي خطير.
عاصفة الحزم.. لحظة إنقاذ اليمن
قال هادي إن «عاصفة الحزم» منعت سقوط اليمن في القبضة الإيرانية، مؤكداً: «لولا عاصفة الحزم لسقط اليمن في أربعة أيام، وأصبحت اليمن إيرانية».
وشدد على أن تضحيات قوات التحالف لم تكن دفاعاً عن اليمن فقط، بل عن أمن الجزيرة العربية بأكملها.
علاقة راسخة مع السعودية
وصف هادي في حوارة مع الزميل الذيابي، علاقته بالمملكة بأنها «أرقى علاقة موجودة»، مؤكداً أن الرياض وقفت إلى جانب الشرعية اليمنية في أصعب الظروف، وأن التواصل مع الأمير محمد بن سلمان كان «ممتازاً»، معتبراً أن الدعم السعودي شكّل نقطة تحول في مسار الحرب.
صالح والحوثي.. اتفاق لإسقاط الدولة
كشف الراحل في الحوار أن سقوط صنعاء جاء نتيجة تحالف مباشر بين الحوثيين وعلي عبدالله صالح، موضحاً أن الاتفاق بين الطرفين تضمّن إسقاط الشرعية، واعتماد النموذج الإيراني مرجعاً للحكم، وإنهاء المبادرة الخليجية.
وأكد أن صالح لعب الدور الأبرز في تمكين الحوثيين وإفشال الحوار الوطني.
مشروع نفوذ عبر اليمن
اتهم هادي إيران بالسعي إلى إدخال اليمن في حرب أهلية للوصول إلى باب المندب والسيطرة على المنافذ البحرية، كاشفاً سفن تهريب سلاح، وخلايا استخبارات، ومصانع صواريخ، إلى جانب وجود عناصر من «حزب الله» شاركت في تدريب الحوثيين.
«لا أخشى الاغتيال»
أقر هادي بأنه تعرض لخمس محاولات اغتيال، لكنه قال إنه لم يخف الموت يوماً، مؤكداً أن هدوءه نابع من خلفيته العسكرية، وأنه تعلّم أن «إفشاء السر يعني النهاية».
الدولة الاتحادية.. رؤيته لمستقبل اليمن
ورأى هادي أن مستقبل اليمن لا يمكن أن يستقر إلا عبر دولة اتحادية تقوم على الأقاليم، مؤكداً أنه كان يعتزم، بعد تحرير صنعاء، استكمال مسودة الدستور، ثم إجراء الاستفتاء والانتخابات وتسليم السلطة لرئيس منتخب، معلناً في الحوار أنه لن يترشح مجدداً.
وبرحيل هادي، تبقى شهادته لـ«عكاظ» وثيقة سياسية توثق مرحلة مفصلية من تاريخ اليمن؛ مرحلة قال فيها إن سقوط اليمن لم يكن يعني سقوط دولة فحسب، بل تهديد لأمن الجزيرة العربية بأكملها.
At 6:00 AM today (Thursday), former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi passed away, but his political testimony given to "Okaz" in the extensive interview conducted with him by Editor-in-Chief Jamal Al-Dhiabi in 2016 remains a testament to one of the most dangerous phases in modern Yemeni history; the phase of the fall of Sana'a, the alliance between the Houthis and President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and the beginning of the confrontation with the Iranian project in Yemen.
صورة ضوئية لحوار الرئيس اليمني الراحل عبد ربه منصور هادي مع عكاظ.
In that interview, which was characterized by frankness and revealed many secrets, Hadi spoke about the behind-the-scenes of the coup, the Iranian role, and his relationship with the Kingdom, affirming that "Operation Decisive Storm" saved Yemen and the region from a dangerous strategic shift.
Operation Decisive Storm.. A Moment to Save Yemen
Hadi stated that "Operation Decisive Storm" prevented Yemen from falling into Iranian hands, emphasizing: "Without Operation Decisive Storm, Yemen would have fallen in four days, and Yemen would have become Iranian."
He stressed that the sacrifices of the coalition forces were not only in defense of Yemen but for the security of the entire Arabian Peninsula.
A Strong Relationship with Saudi Arabia
Hadi described in his conversation with Al-Dhiabi that his relationship with the Kingdom is "the highest existing relationship," affirming that Riyadh stood by the Yemeni legitimacy in the most difficult circumstances, and that communication with Prince Mohammed bin Salman was "excellent," considering that Saudi support represented a turning point in the course of the war.
Saleh and the Houthis.. An Agreement to Overthrow the State
The late Hadi revealed in the interview that the fall of Sana'a was the result of a direct alliance between the Houthis and Ali Abdullah Saleh, explaining that the agreement between the two parties included the overthrow of legitimacy, adopting the Iranian model as a reference for governance, and ending the Gulf initiative.
He confirmed that Saleh played the most prominent role in empowering the Houthis and sabotaging the national dialogue.
A Project of Influence through Yemen
Hadi accused Iran of seeking to drag Yemen into a civil war to reach Bab el-Mandeb and control maritime outlets, revealing smuggling ships, intelligence cells, and missile factories, in addition to the presence of elements from "Hezbollah" who participated in training the Houthis.
"I Do Not Fear Assassination"
Hadi acknowledged that he had survived five assassination attempts, but he said he had never feared death, affirming that his calmness stems from his military background, and that he learned that "leaking a secret means the end."
The Federal State.. His Vision for the Future of Yemen
Hadi believed that the future of Yemen could only stabilize through a federal state based on regions, confirming that he intended, after liberating Sana'a, to complete the draft constitution, then conduct a referendum and elections, and hand over power to an elected president, announcing in the interview that he would not run again.
With Hadi's passing, his testimony to "Okaz" remains a political document that records a pivotal phase in Yemen's history; a phase in which he stated that the fall of Yemen did not only mean the fall of a state but was a threat to the security of the entire Arabian Peninsula.