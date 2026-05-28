كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية، اليوم (الخميس)، أن مذكرة التفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران جرى الاتفاق عليها بشكل شبه كامل، وباتت بانتظار الموافقة النهائية، مبينة أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أبلغ الوسطاء بأنه يريد بضعة أيام للتفكير في الاتفاق مع إيران.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم إن المفاوضين الأمريكيين والإيرانيين توصلوا إلى اتفاق بشأن مذكرة تفاهم تمتد 60 يوماً، لتمديد وقف إطلاق النار وبدء مفاوضات حول البرنامج النووي الإيراني، بانتظار المصادقة النهائية من ترمب.


وأوضح المسؤولون أن شروط الصفقة جرى الاتفاق عليها إلى حد كبير منذ يوم الثلاثاء، إلا أن الجانبين لا يزالان بحاجة إلى الحصول على موافقة القيادتين العليا في البلدين.


وذكر المسؤولون أن ترمب أبلغ الوسطاء بأنه يريد بضعة أيام إضافية لدراسة الاتفاق، مبينين أن مذكرة التفاهم ستنص على ضمان حرية الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز، بما يشمل عدم فرض رسوم أو مضايقات على السفن، إلى جانب إلزام إيران بإزالة جميع الألغام من المضيق خلال 30 يوماً.


وأشاروا إلى أن الحصار البحري الأمريكي سيتم رفعه تدريجياً بما يتناسب مع استعادة حركة الشحن التجاري، مؤكدين أن مذكرة التفاهم ستتضمن التزاماً إيرانياً بعدم السعي إلى امتلاك سلاح نووي.


وأضاف المسؤولون أن أولى القضايا التي ستُناقش خلال فترة الـ60 يوماً تتعلق بكيفية التخلص من اليورانيوم الإيراني عالي التخصيب، وآلية معالجة برنامج التخصيب النووي الإيراني.


ولفتوا إلى أن الولايات المتحدة ستلتزم أيضاً بمناقشة تخفيف العقوبات والإفراج عن الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة ضمن مسار التفاوض، إلى جانب بحث آلية تسمح لإيران باستئناف تلقي السلع والمساعدات الإنسانية.


ويأتي هذا التطور في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة توترات عسكرية متصاعدة في الخليج ومضيق هرمز، وسط ضغوط دولية متزايدة لتجنب انزلاق المواجهة الأمريكية الإيرانية إلى حرب مفتوحة تهدّد أمن الملاحة وأسواق الطاقة العالمية.