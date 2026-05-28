American media revealed today (Thursday) that the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran has been nearly fully agreed upon and is awaiting final approval, indicating that U.S. President Donald Trump informed intermediaries that he wants a few days to think about the agreement with Iran.



The website "Axios" reported that U.S. and Iranian negotiators reached an agreement on a memorandum of understanding extending for 60 days, to extend the ceasefire and begin negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program, pending final approval from Trump.



Officials clarified that the terms of the deal have largely been agreed upon since Tuesday, but both sides still need to obtain approval from the top leadership in their respective countries.



They mentioned that Trump informed intermediaries that he wants a few additional days to study the agreement, noting that the memorandum of understanding will stipulate the guarantee of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, including the non-imposition of fees or harassment of ships, along with obligating Iran to remove all mines from the strait within 30 days.



They pointed out that the U.S. maritime blockade will be gradually lifted in accordance with the restoration of commercial shipping, emphasizing that the memorandum of understanding will include an Iranian commitment not to seek to possess nuclear weapons.



Officials added that the first issues to be discussed during the 60-day period will relate to how to dispose of highly enriched Iranian uranium and the mechanism for addressing the Iranian nuclear enrichment program.



They noted that the United States will also commit to discussing the easing of sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian funds as part of the negotiation process, along with exploring a mechanism that allows Iran to resume receiving goods and humanitarian aid.



This development comes at a time when the region is witnessing escalating military tensions in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, amid increasing international pressure to avoid the American-Iranian confrontation slipping into an open war that threatens maritime security and global energy markets.