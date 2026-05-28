نفت مصادر مقربة من الفنان عبدالله الرويشد لـ«عكاظ» صحة ما تم تداوله بشأن وفاته أو تعرضه لتدهور صحي سيئ، مؤكدة أن حالته الصحية مستقرة ويواصل برنامجه العلاجي بصورة طبيعية.

وأكدت المصادر أن الرويشد يتمتع بتحسن متواصل، ولا يواجه أي مضاعفات صحية في الوقت الحالي، مشددة على أن ما يُنشر حول حالته «شائعات غير صحيحة» لا تستند إلى معلومات دقيقة.

وأشارت إلى أن الفنان يواصل جلسات العلاج الطبيعي والتأهيل الطبي وفق الخطة المقررة، مبينة أنه ظهر أخيرًا بين عدد من أصدقائه وفي مناسبات عائلية وفنية محدودة، في مؤشر مطمئن على استقرار وضعه الصحي وتحسن حالته العامة.