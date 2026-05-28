Sources close to the artist Abdullah Al-Ruwaished denied to "Okaz" the rumors regarding his death or a severe health deterioration, confirming that his health condition is stable and he continues his treatment program normally.

The sources affirmed that Al-Ruwaished is experiencing continuous improvement and is not facing any health complications at the moment, emphasizing that what is being published about his condition is "false rumors" that are not based on accurate information.

They indicated that the artist continues his physical therapy and medical rehabilitation sessions according to the planned schedule, noting that he was recently seen among a number of his friends at limited family and artistic events, which is a reassuring sign of the stability of his health condition and the improvement of his overall state.