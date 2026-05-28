The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has covered the expenses of the sacrificial offerings at his own expense for all the pilgrims hosted under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visits, which is implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance for this year 1447, amounting to 2,500 male and female pilgrims from 104 countries.

This generous gesture comes as an extension of the care and attention that the leadership gives to the guests of Allah, and its constant keenness to provide everything that helps them perform their rituals, embodying the Kingdom's steadfast approach in serving Islam and Muslims and caring for pilgrims and Umrah performers.

This was clarified by the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, the General Supervisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visits, Sheikh Dr. Abdulatif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, affirming that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques covering the expenses of the sacrificial offerings at his own expense for the program's guests is an extension of his generous giving and constant concern for the conditions of the Muslims hosted in the program from various countries around the world.

He said: "This generous gesture is an extension of what the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince give in terms of care and attention to the program's guests, utilizing all resources and services to enable them to perform the Hajj rituals in a spiritual atmosphere filled with comfort and tranquility."

The minister asked the Almighty - may He be exalted - to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, to bless their efforts in serving Islam and Muslims, to reward them abundantly for their continuous support for the guests of Allah, and to accept the pilgrims and return them to their homelands safe and accepted.